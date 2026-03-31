Admittedly, my head has been turned by a few coffee pod machines as of late; they're convenient, slim in size, and can make a pretty tasty cup of joe. However, the one con (and it's a pretty big one) that stops me from fully converting from espresso shots to pod coffee is having to consistently buy more capsules. Something about it feels inconvenient at best, wasteful at worst. If only you could refill capsules with coffee of your own...

A quick Google search says that, yes, you can refill your coffee pods, and if you're a caffeine fanatic like me, then you have probably seen plenty of people on social media testing the capsule refill method for themselves. But just how easy is refilling your coffee capsules? Does it really work? Does the coffee taste as good? These are all the burning questions I needed to answer for myself — especially if I am going to swap my beloved espresso machine's spot on the counter for the convenience of a coffee pod machine.

So, if you want to be a little more environmentally friendly, are tired of buying the same coffee pods, or want to experiment with making your Nespresso machine taste better, then refilling your coffee capsules is a compelling argument. Here's how it works and what I found when testing.

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How to Refill Your Coffee Pods

Image 1 of 3 Pro tip: Make sure to clean the emptied pod thoroughly for a smoother experience. (Image credit: Future) Pack the new coffee grounds into the pod and seal with your refill lids. (Image credit: Future) The crema layer was surprisingly good for my first try refilling pods. (Image credit: Future)

Any time something controversial like refilling coffee pods comes up in the coffee world, I have to try it for myself. It seems like a fabulous solution to coffee pod versatility, but is it worth the effort?

To start, I have the Nespresso Vertuo Next machine, so I ordered foil lids from Amazon that are compatible with that model. There are plenty of options to choose from, and even more if you have the original Nespresso machine model.

Then it's time to begin the refill process. I used a discarded pod from that morning (best practice is to empty the old pods as soon as you use them and store them somewhere), and then I used a knife to carefully cut the lid off the capsule. Again, it's probably best to get a coffee pod refill kit that separates the components more safely, but it was a lot easier than I thought.

Dump the old grinds into the compost, wash the pod thoroughly with water, load the new, fresh grounds in, and top with a reusable coffee pod lid. I would recommend tightly packing the new grounds to mimic the compression needed to brew an espresso shot.

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It really is that simple. I had my doubts about this coffee hack going in, but with the right coffee accessories and tools, it's pretty straightforward, and I was able to get a gorgeous crema layer on my first try. Plus, you can prep a few at a time to simplify your morning routine.

Gatphy Reusable Coffee Capsule Lid £6.99 at Amazon UK This reusable lid means even less waste, as you don't need the single-use foil caps with this product. Plus, it comes with a scoop and brush to make the process smoother. CAPMESSO Aluminum Foils Lids £11.99 at Amazon UK These are the exact lids that I used, and they worked well enough! The fit wasn't super tight, so you may want to invest in something a little stronger. CAPMESSO Reusable Vertuo Pod Refill Kit £17.99 at Amazon UK Having something to easily seperate the pod from the old lid is a game-changer. And the bottom of the scoop doubles as a tamper to pack in the grounds.

Tips for the Best Results

The lid peeled off in a practically perfect circle around the edge of the capsule. (Image credit: Future)

"To really maximize the benefits of the hack, try grinding your coffee freshly for the pods," says coffee machine expert, Laura Honey. "When coffee is ground up, the flavors and oils begin to degrade, leaving your coffee less full and with a stale taste. Nothing compares to freshly ground and brewed coffee."

So, if you have your own coffee grinder, this hack will let you enjoy the best quality coffee (possibly even making your coffee machine work better, too). Plus, it's the perfect excuse to invest in one of the best coffee grinders without the extra cost of a semi-automatic coffee machine.

Just make sure to "keep the foil seal tight as you pack your grounds into the capsule, because you do not want any of the grounds leaking into your machine," says Laura. These extra steps are for sustainability and better flavor, not so you have to clean your coffee machine more often...

And lastly, don't get too comfortable reusing the same pods over and over. "Since they are originally designed to be single-use pods, I'd be careful of overusing them. Two to three times seems to be a fair guess," advises Laura. Of course, you can always opt for fully reusable pods, like this design on Amazon, for peace of mind.

Fellow Opus Conical Burr Coffee Grinder £195 at Amazon UK This grinder from Fellow is supposed to be one of the best on the market. Save money on buying pods, and invest in something to make your coffee taste fresher. Smeg Multi Purpose Coffee Grinder £199.95 at SMEG I tried this grinder when I reviewed the Smeg cold brew machine, and I fell in love. It's so easy to use and has lots of different customization options. BENFUCHEN Reusable Vertuo Capsule Pack £16.99 at Amazon UK This refill kit from Amazon comes with several empty refillable pods in multiple size options (80, 150, and 230ml), so you have more variety with the size of coffee you prefer.

So, the verdict is that refilling your coffee pod capsules is actually very easy and surprisingly efficient. It may take a few tries to perfect a streamlined process, but I was able to brew a quality espresso shot in one go.

For more useful coffee tips and tricks like this, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter, as I am always finding new ways to elevate my coffee bar.