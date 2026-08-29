Glasgow's Coolest New Hotel Lounge Sets the "Perfectly Imperfect" Look for Your Autumn Moodboard

Rusty foliage gathering along the roads is the first indicator that summer is giving way to autumn. And while we all know how tempting it is to redecorate your home to match the atmosphere outside, things don't have to be quite that prescriptive. So, away with all plastic pumpkins, kitschy foliage, and garish rustic wall prints, and in with subtler, evergreen (no pun intended) touches sure to make you feel grounded year-round — we have just given your autumn decor moodboard a no-cliché style upgrade, and it's all thanks to Arthouse Glasgow.

Unveiled earlier this summer, this 76-room design lifestyle bolthole finds its home in a beautifully restored 19th-century listed landmark in the heart of the Scottish city, and boasts interiors signed by London-based multidisciplinary studio A-nrd. To inform its generously sized spaces, which were conceived to feel both "instinctive and lived-in," A-nrd's Lukas Persakovas and Alessio Nardi explain, was the "perfectly imperfect" ambiance of an artist residence.

One of the most exciting hotel openings of 2026, Arthouse Glasgow, a new entry by British hospitality group Oberland, is the place to know for a seasonal home rebrand. Recreate its tranquil look in three steps.

Latest Videos From Livingetc Watch full video here:

1. Set the Scene With a 'Biophilic' Palette

The olive green atmosphere of the lounge at Arthouse Glasgow feels even more calming thanks to the inclusion of earthy-toned, leather and wood furnishings. (Image credit: Arthouse Glasgow. Design: A-nrd)

Orange might be the color most people associate with autumn, but really, if we think of how our surroundings morph as they prepare to welcome back the cold months, colors are far less vivid, yet earthier and more layered. Arthouse Glasgow's freshly unveiled lounge captures that vibe perfectly.

Tucked beyond a palatial lobby with meticulously preserved Victorian tiles, a signature birdcage lift, and a vintage-contemporary mix of furnishings balancing patina with sheen, this common area of the hotel feels sculpted in softness. From walls to ceilings and joinery, it is painted a deep olive green that grants the room a comforting feeling, the moss-y hue of the environment a nod to the frondiness of forests. This blurring of nature and interiors is the backbone of so-called biophilic design, and A-nrd know how to harness it.

Matching the peaceful shade of green across the lounge is a series of mismatched seating designs displayed to surround the building's towering arched windows and, therefore, benefiting from natural daylight. Think mid-century modern tubular steel upholstered numbers, 'chubby' sofa chairs, and boucle as well as velvety banquettes. Pair it with the studio's softly glowing linen wall sconces, and you've got a cocoon you'll hardly want to leave.

2. Layer in Some Chocolatey — Not Orange — Touches

"The lounge unfolds as a series of gentle seating settings beneath the building's original arched windows. Wall sconces designed by the studio cast a warm, diffused glow, while bespoke and vintage furniture sits together in easy conversation, creating a day-to-night place to settle into, whatever the hour," explain the designers. (Image credit: Arthouse Glasgow. Design: A-nrd)

In recent years, people wanting to leave pumpkin orange behind have been embracing soft furnishings and a specific shade of pink in its place to get their autumn decor up to level. This year, the answer for us might well lie in the insertion of selected chocolate touches. And, again, Arthouse Glasgow is a masterclass in styling the trend.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For a more balanced, non-overwhelming olive green room effect, consider warming up your scheme with the right choice of furniture and accessories, be it beautifully aged antique cabinets you have finally got your way around thrifting for your living — like the stunning piece framing the fireplace mantel of the hotel lounge — smaller highlights, like stools or carved sculptures, or some good old leather accents.

3. Go Easy on the Dry Foliage and Flowers — And Add More Natural Textures Through Artwork

Bouquets of dry flowers can certainly give your space that autumnal energy, but keep them minimal to avoid them feeling too shabby. Instead, invest in true creativity. (Image credit: Arthouse Glasgow. Design: A-nrd)

In 2026, autumn decor stops being literal and starts aiming for sophistication. Take the immersive abstract canvases curated all around Arthouse Glasgow's residence-inspired spaces as an example of how, in art, too, you can find echoes of nature — its unruly lines, familiar textures, and chromatic vivacity.

At Arthouse Glasgow, specifically, the creative genius of a cohort of Scottish artists, makers, and craftspeople is out in full force, with original interventions commissioned to "create a hotel that feels rooted in its surroundings," say A-nrd.

Compared to autumn-only home buys, which are bound to clutter your cupboards once the season comes to an end, understated winks at the foliage, fields, and overall bronze-tinted atmosphere that comes with September make for a year-round statement. Start collecting them now, style them at your earliest convenience.