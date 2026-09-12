The New Rules of Designing a TV Into Your Home — And What to Never, Ever Do, According To Smart Tech Pros

Many moons ago, a TV served a single purpose: to entertain all those glued to its screen. But in today's modern homes, that's no longer the case. Instead of simply serving as a source of sit-down entertainment, a TV has become part of the interior — so its placement and design should feel considered and intentional, rather than an afterthought.

That said, maybe you want your TV to enhance a room without dominating it? Or perhaps you want a flush design that blends in, rather than stands out amongst your walls? Whatever it is, just hanging a screen in the middle of a wall and having some sofas facing it is one living room TV mistake to avoid now.

Instead, clever design tricks can help a TV feel part of the room's architecture once and for all. To help get a clearer picture, we spoke to experts. Here's what they have to say about the new rules to live by when it comes to designing a TV into your space and what you should never, ever do.

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1. First, Establish the Room's Purpose

Redecorating your living room? Creating a separate snug? Whatever room your designing, picture how you intend to use it. (Image credit: Eric Ho. Design: Gunter and Co)

According to Charlie McCourt, co-founder of design-led smart home and technology company Equippd, the first rule of thumb is to define what the room will be used for — as this will determine what to do with your TV.

“If it's a dedicated media room, concentrate on getting the screen size, height, and viewing distance right,” he says. “There's no real benefit in hiding the TV if watching it is the reason the room exists."

If the space is more formal or multifunctional, you might take the opposite approach and use a mirror TV, hidden storage idea , or artwork to conceal your big black box. “This will make the screen less prominent when it's not being used,” Charlie adds.

Or maybe, once you’ve come to a decision on what the room will be for, you might realize that you don’t need a TV there at all. “Many times, our clients want something because they think it's standard or customary,” Ginger Curtis, founder and CEO of Urbanology Designs, tells us. “Instead, give yourself permission to go against the status quo and really think through alternative spaces where a TV could live beyond a living room or over a fireplace.”

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LG Oled Evo HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Ai Tv £4,699 at John Lewis "With its ultra-slim, wallpaper-inspired design and near-flush-to-wall installation, it is designed to blend seamlessly into the home, creating a premium aesthetic that helps the screen become a natural part of the living space rather than dominating it," James Thomas, senior product manager for media solutions at LG Electronics, says.

Charlie McCourt Social Links Navigation Co-founder of Equippd Charlie co-founded the design-led smart home and technology company Equippd in 2013. Driven by a passion for technology, Charlie believes in its potential to positively influence residential sustainability and design.

2. Conceal the Cables, Not Necessarily the TV

"Concealing cables instantly creates a cleaner, more premium appearance," James says. "Nobody wants a mess of cables cluttering their living room!" (Image credit: Urbanology Designs)

Let’s face it: nothing quite kills the vibe of a room than having your cables and other TV paraphernalia on show. And according to Charlie McCourt, it's one of the biggest mistakes made when designing a room around a TV.

"People think about the TV itself, but not necessarily power, data, ventilation, brackets, cable routes, or where the equipment is going to live," he explains. "If you're building bespoke joinery or concealing a screen, all of that needs to be resolved early. It's much harder to fix once the room has been plastered and decorated."

Which is why Charlie suggests sorting out the infrastructure from the get-go, at first fix. “That's true whether you're hiding a TV behind a moving stone panel or just putting one on the wall. Trying to deal with those things after the room has been finished nearly always means either undoing finished work or accepting a compromise,” he adds.

3. Have Your Remote Under Control

Depending on what you plan on using the room for and what smart tech you already have fitted, you could make your TVs control work harder. (Image credit: Phillip Durrant. Design: Black & Milk)

It’s all well and good designing a smart-looking space to watch TV, but not if you can’t easily use the screen. Which is why Charlie recommends giving some thought to how you will control your TV and keeping the control appropriate to the room.

“In a dedicated media or cinema room, bringing the TV, lighting, blinds, and cooling together can make a lot of sense. You sit down, press one button and the room is ready,” he says.

But if you’re designing a living room, you probably don't need that level of integration. “A single remote, like the Crestron Cevo, or even just a beautifully designed Apple TV remote controlling TV and sound, might be exactly the right answer," he adds. "You can have an incredibly sophisticated system, but if watching TV involves finding three remotes and remembering which input everything needs to be on, something has gone wrong. It should be simple."

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4. Prioritise Viewing Comfort

"Positioning the TV at a comfortable viewing height and ensuring it works with the room's layout allows it to feel part of the overall design rather than an afterthought," James says. (Image credit: Alexander James. Design: Christian Bense)

Another design no-no? Prioritising aesthetics over viewing comfort. Instead, designing a TV into a style-led space is quite the opposite.

“For example, mounting a TV too high, such as above a fireplace, may look visually appealing but can lead to an uncomfortable viewing experience over time,” James Thomas, senior product manager for media solutions at LG Electronics UK, tells us.

Instead, he suggests positioning your TV so that the center of the screen is roughly at eye level when seated. “This creates a more natural viewing experience and helps avoid any strain during longer viewing sessions,” he says.

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5. Consider the Size of the TV and Location of Furniture

Before investing in a TV, give some thought the size of the room and the distance your seating will be to screen. (Image credit: Urbanology Designs)

In the world of TVs, bigger doesn’t mean better. “We see this a lot with giant TVs over fireplaces that are smaller than the TV itself,” Ginger says. “It doesn't scale; it's too top-heavy, and the proportions are wrong, so it looks awkward.”

And James agrees. “A larger screen can often enhance immersion, but it needs to be matched to the room,” he adds.

The same goes for the seating distance and room dimensions when selecting your TV. "Many people underestimate the size of TV their room can accommodate, resulting in a less immersive viewing experience," James explains. "As a guide, viewers should sit approximately 1.5 to 2.5 times the diagonal screen size away from the TV.”

Ginger Curtis Social Links Navigation Founder and CEO of Urbanology Designs Ginger Curtis is the Founder and CEO of award-winning interior design firm Urbanology Designs. Based in Dallas–Fort Worth, the brand is famed for its relaxed yet refined aesthetic. As an author and expert in Neuroaesthetics, Ginger believes great design can elevate both your home and your well-being.

6. Elevate the Space Around Your TV

A TV doesn't have to be the only item on your wall — make use of the space around with panelling, shelves, and a cabinet. (Image credit: Urbanology Designs)

If there's one more rule worth knowing, it's making your TV (and the space around it) work harder than it used to. "Try to get one that's framed," Ginger suggests. "Or if you can't upgrade, you can paint the wall behind it, turning it into a darker, moody color so the TV blends in and feels framed and elevated.”

If you'd rather your TV isn't in sight at all, that's where brilliant media wall ideas step up to the plate, as some conceal your big screen in its entirety.

"We love hiding the TV behind a tapestry with an automatic Roman shade," Ginger says. "You press a button, it pulls the tapestry up so you can watch TV, and when you're not, you have this amazing wall hanging. We also love the gallery wall for those who love the framed TV option. It's a nice surprise and delight if done right."



So, as you can see, designing a TV into your home takes a little more thought than shoving a screen on the wall and hoping for the best. The good news is that these design ideas can work no matter whether you're working with a small or large space. But if it's the former, do read up on where a TV should go in a small living room.

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