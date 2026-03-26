A window's wardrobe is far more extensive than one might think. There are base layers, sheer shades, decorative flourishes, and blackout curtains, each available in various colors, styles, and fabrics. But sometimes, the most classic look can be the best choice for form and function, especially as spring light starts to trickle in. That said, you can't beat dappled sunlight shining through a sheer Roman shade in spring.

A sheer Roman blind is a simple but elegant choice. They filter light, protect curtains and furnishings, and provide daytime privacy without feeling heavy or overwhelming. Romans are a classic type of blind for a reason, but a sheer fabric creates a softer aesthetic that can be layered or left alone, depending on how much light you want in your space.

So, if you want to switch up your curtains for spring, but don't want to commit to anything too room-altering, then a sheer Roman curtain might be the perfect middle ground. They're stylish and effective, but slim and streamlined — perfect for the indecisive, yet design-obsessed individual, like me. Here is everything you need to know about how to style and how to shop.

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These soft Roman blinds soften the window, providing style and light filtration during the day and easy privacy at night. (Image credit: Gotain)

Sheer fabrics elevate the timeless Roman blind into a more modern window treatment. Where denser fabrics can create a visual block in a space (both in terms of color and light), more translucent materials are gentler on the eyes, blending harmoniously into any design scheme.

The typical fabrics used to create this style can range from lightweight muslin or linen to lace and patterned cottons, allowing for anything from understated simplicity to full-on glamor. Linen curtains are one of the most common options for sheer Roman shades, but you can choose a thicker or thinner fabric depending on the space.

"To provide greater privacy while still allowing diffused light into the room, try a sheer Roman shade lined with a lightweight muslin lining," suggests London-based curtain and upholstery expert Pat Giddens. A slightly thicker layer can help protect other curtain layers in rooms with lots of sunlight.

Pat Giddens Social Links Navigation Curtain and Upholstery Expert Pat Giddens is the current owner of Pat Giddens, a London-based curtain and upholstery company. The company has been in the Gidden family for generations, and they use 19th-century weaving techniques to create custom pieces for residential homes. Pat is one of the UK's leading bespoke curtain makers, working with all the top interior designers and National Trust properties.

A slightly thicker lining can feel more private if your room is roadside, but stick with lightweight materials like linen for a bit of sheerness. (Image credit: Sam Frost. Design: Stefani Stein)

Roman blinds can also be made in a variety of styles, from traditional structured Romans, where horizontal bars create crisp folds, to softer, relaxed versions that produce a more gathered and draped look. Whichever style is more 'you', sheer fabrics will work across the board.

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But again, it depends on the design scheme of your room. Stylistically, "sheer Roman blinds can be used on their own for a clean and streamlined appearance or layered with curtains for additional softness and insulation," says Pat. The soft Roman style will bring more of that romantic minimalism aesthetic, while structured Roman blinds stack neatly at the top of the window when raised, allowing for clean lines and maximum daylight when desired.

Or, if you are keen to layer your window treatments, then a particularly effective solution is "pairing sheer Roman blinds behind a lined Roman blind, allowing the sheer layer to filter daylight during the day while the front blind provides privacy and light control when needed," Pat adds.

Sheer Roman blinds can easily be layered with other types of curtains. (Image credit: Kensington Leverne. Design: Nomad Developments)

My new fixation on sheer Roman blinds boils down to the versatility and elegant yet adaptable design that works in any room where a bit of light and privacy are desired. They've long been a staple for small apartment windows, but they also work for larger ideas, like bay window treatments. Plus, "they can also be a cost-effective option, using minimal fabric and, depending on the method of manufacture, requiring less labor," explains Pat.

Convinced yet? Here are a few of my favorites to inspire your spring window refresh.

Decorating with sheer curtains is the fastest way to a window dressing that is nuanced, elegant, and fabulously functional.

For more styling tips to get your home ready for spring, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.