People With Dark Kitchens That Feel 'Atmospheric' Rather Than Gloomy, Do These 5 Things

Often, in darker kitchens, there’s a real temptation to make everything as light and bright as can be.

But if you’re concerned the space may feel dark and gloomy, then perhaps, controversially, you might want to rethink overbearing kitchen lighting and give the moody ambience a chance, and here’s why.

Sticking to the light, reflective surfaces and pale finishes can strip the space of depth and character, explains Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra. “The trick is not to confuse dark with gloomy,” she says. Because dark doesn’t necessarily mean this; think more along the lines of low-lit, atmospheric, moody and romantic.

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Read on to find out exactly how to take the dark and atmospheric look in the right direction and achieve the perfect ambience in your most-used space.

Grazzie Wilson Head of Creative at Ca' Pietra Grazzie Wilson has worked in the interiors industry for more than a decade and at leading tile and stone brand, Ca’Pietra, she heads up creative, oversees product collections and the company’s distinctive brand.

1. Layer your Lighting

Multiple sources of lighting on multiple circuits will give you more control over ambience. (Image credit: Sola Kitchens)

Perhaps the most obvious solution to a dark kitchen, yet also one of the easiest to get wrong. Rather than flooding the space with bright overhead lights, modern lighting trends look to a mix of different light sources that you can use independently (if you need or want them to).

“The key is not to rely on harsh task lighting that can cast shadows and create an unbalanced design,” says Erik Munro, founder of interior design studio Munro. “Instead, layering lighting is paramount. You need a strong base, then many added layers, and finally, clever use of indirect, soft lighting to create a warm, atmospheric feel.”

The idea is to ensure the kitchen works at every point of the day. Cover the practical task lighting and illuminate areas such as the countertops, sink and hob, while softer light sources can take over when the kitchen becomes a space for simply relaxing and entertaining.

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“Dark kitchens don’t need to be flooded with light to feel inviting,” agrees Tom Raffield, creative director and founder. “The key is to layer warm, considered lighting throughout the space.” He recommends combining the task lighting with other ambient lighting, such as: “The soft glow of a pendant over a dining table or the subtle downlighting from wall lights can add a sense of intimacy and depth. If possible, include a dimmer switch, as being able to adjust the brightness can quite literally transform the space, making the darker elements of the kitchen an appeal rather than something you need to overcome.

Armac Martin Cotswold Slim Pot Rail & S Hooks £305 at armacmartin.co.uk For an extra cozy atmosphere and high level details try hanging pots, pans and even plants on a rail

Erik Munro Founder of Munro Canadian-born and now a Londoner, Erik Munro is the founder of Munro Design — a studio known for its emotive, layered interiors that blend classic proportions with bold personality. Raised on Vancouver Island, Erik’s global travels and early career in fashion shaped his eye for detail and storytelling. After cutting his teeth at high-end firms, he launched his own practice, Munro, in 2015.

2. Pair Lighting With the Right Colors and Materials

Zoning areas can help with deciding where to locate both task lights and ambient lighting. (Image credit: @giuliamaretti_studio Design: @studio.bosko featuring Buster + Punch hardware)

"Lighting has a profound influence on both the aesthetic and functional qualities of interiors,” says Massimo Buster Minale, founder and creative director of Buster + Punch. “Just as the positioning of a room may inform the color palette, lighting determines how those colours appear within a space.”

He explains that in darker kitchen color schemes, a thoughtfully structured and layered approach to lighting can guide how each zone is experienced, meaning whether you want to achieve a cocooning and intimate environment or a more industrial, dramatic tone, lighting can create each and every look when planned properly.

But what Massimo really recommends is installing a dimmer switch. It may sound like a small detail and is usually an afterthought, but having the ability to soften the ambience and shift the environment with ease will impact your day-to-day instantly and give you room to work out which levels of lighting work best and when.

The materials of your lighting also play a significant role in your kitchen design. Wall lights are known to introduce a decorative element of lighting with character and style, pairing perfectly with a chandelier and spotlights to create a cohesive and tonal balance throughout. As Massimo suggests, “Steel and brass finishes complement darker schemes by balancing cool and dark hues, further enhancing depth and visual contrast."So it’s not only what the light puts out, but how the source looks itself; consider this when it’s both on and off.

3. Consider Using Candlelight

Just picture entertaining guests in a candlelit environment like this. (Image credit: deVOL)

'My kitchen is easy to make feel cozy,” says Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL Kitchens. “It's not a particularly bright room and tends to be quite dark, so it lends itself well to candles.” There are a lot of opinions on candles, but even if you don’t opt for the real thing, there are some really good alternatives available nowadays to create an equally cozy feel.

She describes her space, housing two beautiful vintage candle sconces on either side of the window, and when the candles are lit, it becomes beautifully inviting. “I think candles on walls are so much better than any other type; they really do create something special,” leaning into another time, long ago. “I also have a little rechargeable lamp on my dining table; it's been such a wonderful thing. I love having a small atmospheric little pool of light in an otherwise dark room; it feels very bistro.” Helen explains how she often adds foliage into the room in winter to make the room feel different to the summer when it's all geraniums, and that adds to the coziness too.

“And don’t be afraid of shadow," adds Grazzie. A kitchen diner doesn’t have to be uniformly bright to feel welcoming. In fact, allowing some areas to feel deeper and moodier can make the whole room feel more considered. It’s that contrast between light and dark that gives a scheme atmosphere.”

Ferm Living Agapé Wall Candle Holder £55 at Westwing Warming touches like candle holders fixed to the wall will frame certain areas beautifully

4. Embrace a Darker Palette

When you’ve got an already dark space with shady corners and very little natural light, I’m all for embracing this and rolling with that theme to make it one to remember. A dark kitchen doesn’t need to be bright to feel inviting. “Deep cabinetry, darker worktops and warm lighting can create a more intimate setting, particularly in the evenings,” says Kate Duckworth, a styling expert for Kutchenhaus.

So rather than trying to lighten everything, Kate suggests using the darker palette as your starting point; we're talking walls, floors and perhaps even the cabinetry in that one color, and then introducing contrast through the countertop, splashback and lighting. “The result is a kitchen that feels confident in its personality."

5. Curate a Palette of Materials

Tie in natural materials like dark wood, traditional tiles, and brass for a warming mood (Image credit: deVOL)

Curating a palette of materials that not only look good but also feel good together will naturally exude a rich environment, engaging anyone who enters the space, including an atmospheric color palette.

Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr, suggests reds, blacks, and deep earth tones such as brown, green, and burgundy. Then move on to combining materials: brass countertops, oak cabinetry, paired with painted units and decorative stone surfaces. Al ensures this will add further character: “A layered design that will be highly sought after in the coming years."

Grazzie agrees, “I always think it’s better to introduce warmth rather than simply whiteness. Timber, aged finishes, veining, irregular surfaces, and earthy tones all help a darker scheme feel layered and lived-in, rather than flat."

It’ll always be difficult to preempt your atmosphere for every possible scenario, but embracing that moody romance and cozy darkness will create an experience, rather than a dull, light space trying too hard to be something it simply isn’t. It’s as easy as considering task lighting for the essentials and ambient lighting in materials and colors you are unlikely to get bored of. So own the drama and work it into the interior architecture you've got for a unique cocooning effect.

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