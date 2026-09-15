Whether You're an Introvert or Extrovert Might Decide If You're Pro or Anti Big Light — And Other Ways You Experience Lighting at Home

It can be overwhelming trying to sift through all of the different decorating techniques, especially when you just want to create a home that feels right for you. Recently, I've found that it helps to get creative with your approach. So, instead of building your lighting scheme around strict rules and regulations, why not choose your lamps and fixtures based on your personality? Does your home need an introvert- or extrovert-friendly lighting scheme?

Sure, it may sound a little out of the box, but this approach is more about appealing to the senses. Introverts typically need a lighting scheme that regulates the nervous system and is gentle on the senses (no big light in sight), while extroverts usually like to incorporate lights conducive to entertaining or a statement piece as the focal point (does a chandelier count as a big light?).

Every stylish home will have some variation of a layered scheme; however, how you experience lighting at home — the kinds of fixtures you gravitate towards, how you zone your lighting, and even whether or not the 'big light' is right for you — all can be defined by your personality. So, introvert or extrovert, below is what you need to know before you buy your next table lamp.

Latest Videos From Livingetc Watch full video here:

Lighting That Works Well in an Introvert's Home

Sensory-regulating and calming lighting is perfect for the introvert that wants to relax at home. (Image credit: Earl of East)

Just as introverts and extroverts choose different paint colors, they tend to gravitate towards lighting that reflects the atmosphere they want from their space. Think of the typical characteristics of an introvert: soft, indirect, and dimmable lighting works best because it prevents sensory overstimulation and creates a calm space to recharge. So if you align with this personality type, you might want to invest in lots of overhead lighting alternatives.

Interior designer Prudence Bailey built her studio based on the idea that environments should not only look exquisite but also resonate deeply with your essence. She shares with me, "Lighting has such an emotional effect on a room. Lower, softer sources of light naturally make a space feel more intimate and inviting." Basically, ambient lighting is the bread and butter of an introvert-friendly sanctuary.

And there are many different lighting types, beyond the overhead, that can help capture a calming mood and relaxing environment. For instance, concealed lighting and low-light schemes are perfect for creating a warm glow that will never feel too harsh. Prudence adds, "The key is dimmers! Controlling the light in a room is integral to creating the right mood."

Lighting That Works Well in an Extrovert's Home

A statement fixture is the perfect conversation piece when entertaining guests (and to admire when no ones around, of course). (Image credit: Alicia Waite. Design: Buchanan Studio.)

While introverts thrive in quieter, low-lit interiors, extroverts, as you may have guessed, thrive in vibrant, sensory-rich spaces. The lighting in an extrovert's home probably reflects this, but don't worry: just because you identify as an extrovert doesn't mean you should have a high-wattage overhead on or flashing LED strip lights. Instead, to support a high-energy, entertainment-friendly lifestyle, an extrovert's lighting setup should prioritize visual impact, flexibility for hosting, and clear zoning for connection.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What does this look like in actuality? Typically, an extrovert's home should plan living room lighting and dining room fixtures around their hosting habits. Spotlighting a game table or home bar idea might be more essential to your lighting scheme than in an introvert's space.

Plus, an extrovert might spend a little more time on lighting in communal spaces — kitchens, dining areas, living rooms, entryways, etc. For this, "Overhead lighting works especially well in spaces where you need good overall visibility, but even there I prefer to layer it," says Prudence. In a kitchen, for example, you might have pendants, layered recessed lighting, and under-cabinet lighting. In a living room, "I would almost always favor lamps, a chandelier, and sconces in the evening because they create a much softer atmosphere," says Prudence.

Or, the extrovert is probably more drawn to statement pieces like oversized table lamps and sculptural chandeliers (an interesting chandelier is never out of style). "A chandelier or pendant can be an incredible focal point and almost act like jewelry for the room, but I think of it as part of the composition rather than the sole light source," says Prudence.

What It All Comes Down To

If you find yourself a mix of the two personalities, then you can never go wrong with a beautiful blend of lighting. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Jesse Parris-Lamb. Architecture: Model Practice)

No matter whether you're an introvert or an extrovert, layered lighting gives a room depth. "I always think a space feels flatter when it relies on one source of light. A mix of lamps, sconces, picture lights, and decorative fixtures creates little pockets of warmth and makes the room feel much more considered," says Prudence.

Choosing lighting based on your introvert or extrovert personality type is more fun, but it also helps connect your decorating scheme to your individuality on a more personal level. You can better understand how you connect with your home from an easy-to-understand perspective. But really, all you need is a curated blend of stylish table lamps, sconces, and pendants that can change as you move through the day to bring a room to life.

How you light a room should include a mix of stylish fixtures, practical pieces, and a general sense of how you intend to use and live within the space.

For more inspiration, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.