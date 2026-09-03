6 Things People Who Always Read in Bed Need to Know (and Get Right) When Choosing Their Bedroom Lighting

There’s nothing quite like settling down with a good book in bed before drifting off to sleep — said every bookworm ever. Good for the mind, great for lowering stress levels, and proven to give your overall sleep quality a boost, reading before bed is a simple ritual packed with plenty of benefits. So how do you make your bedroom a dream literary scape?

According to interior designers, knowing how to plan bedroom lighting is key. "For anyone who enjoys ending the day with a good book, bedroom lighting needs to do more than simply provide enough light to see the page," Vanessa Macedo, associate lighting designer at John Cullen, explains. "The key is creating a comfortable, layered scheme that supports reading without disrupting the calm, restful atmosphere of the bedroom."

To help you escape between the pages before you hit the hay, here are six bedroom lighting tips every bedtime reader needs to know.

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1. Banish the Big Light

Instead of relying on a big overhead light, make use of accent lighting that you can turn on and off without having to get out of bed. (Image credit: Design: Studio Emblem & Co | Photography: Roger Davies)

The first bedroom lighting mistake to avoid? Whether you’re swiping through your Kindle or devouring a paperback, bedtime readers should avoid harsh, bright lighting (like a big overhead beam) to minimize glare.

“A reading light needs to illuminate the page evenly without shining directly into the reader’s eyes or creating reflections,” associate lighting designer at John Cullen Vanessa Macedo says.

So instead of relying on the 'big light', it's best to invest in overhead lighting alternatives and remember the rule of 'lighting the edges and not the middle'. “Combine ambient, task, and accent lighting so the room can adapt from getting ready for bed to winding down with a book,” Vanessa suggests.

And Melissa Benham, co-founder of Studio Emblem & Co, echoes this sentiment. “A bedroom is primarily a sanctuary for rest,” she says. “So you never want your reading illumination to flood the entire room or create harsh glare that disrupts your wind-down routine." Instead, bedside lighting for reading needs to balance form and function.

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Vanessa Macedo Social Links Navigation Associate Lighting Designer at John Cullen Vanessa has been part of the John Cullen team for more than three years and has more than 17 years of experience in the lighting industry. With previous experience managing a lighting showroom, she also brings extensive knowledge of decorative lighting and a keen eye for selecting the perfect statement piece to complement a space.

2. Choose Directional and Dimmable Options

Adding visual interest and controlled, focused illumination, directional and dimmable lights are the best of both worlds. (Image credit: Soho Home)

Instead of depending on the ‘big light’ as the be-all and end-all, add a layered lighting scheme with directional, dimmable reading lights at the forefront and within arm’s reach. “Adjustable fittings allow the beam to be directed precisely onto the reading material, reducing unnecessary light spill and glare,” Vanessa explains, stating that a warm, diffused ambient light can be used elsewhere in the room.

"This can then provide the softer background illumination needed to prevent the contrast between a bright book and a dark room from becoming uncomfortable," she adds.

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3. Make Use of Your Walls

Free up some space on your bedside tables with wall lights that leave room for all the essentials — like your next great read. (Image credit: Design: Studio Emblem & Co | Photographer: Roger Davies)

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: there are plenty of reasons why wall sconces are better for bedrooms — and bookworms aren’t the only ones who stand to benefit. Explaining why, Vanessa says: “It frees up valuable bedside-table space and, when correctly positioned, provides much better control over the direction of the light."

So, what takes a wall sconce from good to great? Melissa suggests that the ideal wall-mounted sconce for readers comes with a focused, downward throw and fully dimmable controls. “Shielding the light source directs illumination straight down onto the page rather than dispersing glare throughout the room,” she says. “This gives the reader crisp visual contrast on the text while allowing the surrounding materials, whether custom wood paneling or soft plaster walls, to remain quietly atmospheric."

Dimmability provides the flexibility to adjust light levels as you transition from active reading toward sleep.

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Melissa Benham Social Links Navigation Founder of Studio Emblem & Co Melissa Benham is the founder of Studio Emblem & Co., a full-service design cooperative. Working collaboratively to honor form and function, she shapes thoughtful narratives that channel the essence of her clients' lives through an artistic lens.

4. Bedside Lamps Can Work, too

Can't put a light on the wall? Or just want the best of both? A bedside lamp makes a great alternative. (Image credit: Michael Clifford. Design: Sarah Solis Design)

For anyone renting, working with tight sloping ceilings, or anyone unable to attach lights to the wall, you'll be pleased to know that a bedside lamp can work just as well for keeping your bedtime reading on track.

“Especially where flexibility or a softer decorative aesthetic is the priority,” Vanessa notes. “The important thing is that the lamp has an appropriate shade and beam direction, and that it can be positioned close enough to the reader to provide useful task illumination.”

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5. The Height of Your Light Is Everything

The right height of your wall light placement can make all the difference to your reading experience. (Image credit: Design: Studio Emblem & Co | Photographer: Mike Schwartz)

It's all well and good investing in lights to help brighten a dark room when you're reading, but only if you give some thought to where and how high/low you place them.

"Placement should feel natural and effortless to the human scale," Melissa says. It will, of course, differ depending on the bed, headboard, and the reader’s preferred posture.

But as a good rule to follow, Melissa suggests mounting reading fixtures roughly 20 to 28 inches above the top of the mattress, slightly offset to the side of the headboard. "This puts the light source just above shoulder height when propped up with pillows, casting clean downward illumination that avoids glare while keeping integrated switches within arm's reach," she explains.

Bay Lighting Carter Wall Light in Antique Brass £59 at John Lewis "An adjustable arm or swivel head allows the light to be fine-tuned for different positions and reduces the likelihood of the light shining directly into the eyes of the person reading," Vanessa says.

6. Warm White Lights Work Best

Warm lighting can mimic the glow of the sun setting or a flickering fire — which can make this type of lighting more comforting and relaxing. (Image credit: Soho Home)

Another thing that makes all the difference when reading at night? Deciding between warm vs cool light. So what's best for nighttime readers? “For a bedroom, I would generally recommend a warm white light of around 2700K, which provides enough clarity for reading while maintaining a relaxed, residential atmosphere,” Vanessa says. “Going too cool can make the bedroom feel clinical and harsh, particularly in the evening, while extremely warm light can reduce visual clarity.”

Plus, opting for a warm light can also help you sleep better. “Warm light signals to the brain that it is time to wind down, avoiding the blue-light spectrum that interferes with melatonin production,” Melissa explains.

So the bottom line? “Look for bulbs with a high Color Rendering Index of CRI 90+, which ensures the contrast and text on the page are crisp and easy to read without requiring a cooler, clinical light.”

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“Ultimately, successful bedroom lighting should make reading feel effortless while allowing the room to transition seamlessly into a calm, restful environment when the book is finally closed," Vanessa concludes.

Recessed reading lamps more your thing? Then discover the hidden bedside table lamps that provide just the right amount of light for all your evening reads without disturbing the person lying next to you.

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