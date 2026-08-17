5 Design Tricks Stylish New Yorkers Do in Their Small Apartments That Everyone Else Should Be Copying

If you've ever lived in a small apartment, you'll be no stranger to the design challenges they pose. From limited storage space to open-concept areas that can be tricky to zone, making these space-restricted homes truly work (both functionally and stylishly) requires some outside-the-box thinking.

And so, who better to turn to for advice than NYC-based designers who have time and time again imparted their skills to optimize every inch of their notoriously small apartments?

Here, you can browse clever space-saving design ideas for compact rooms, as well as stylistic ideas that make a lot of sense in small apartments.

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1. Use Vertical Storage

Make the most of your apartment's height by adding a tall dresser or wardrobe to neatly store bulky items. (Image credit: Kirsten Francis. Design: Jennifer Hunter)

When floor space is limited, using the available height is a clever way to optimize apartment storage ideas, especially in spaces like narrow hallways. "In a New York City apartment, I'm always looking for opportunities to add storage, especially vertical storage," says NYC-based designer Jennifer Hunter.

"One of my favorite tricks is incorporating a vintage or antique armoire or tall dresser into an entryway," she says. "It creates a beautiful focal point while providing concealed storage for everything from hats and gloves to picnic blankets, sports gear, and kids' toys. I love that it keeps everyday essentials easily accessible without adding visual clutter."

Habitat Bronte 2 Door Wardrobe in Green £360 at Habitat UK

Jennifer Hunter Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Jennifer Hunter is the founder of Jennifer Hunter Design, a full-service interior design firm specializing in high-end gut renovations, ground-up builds, and comprehensive furnishing and decorating projects. With a deep love of color, pattern, and the interplay of old and new, she creates interiors that feel layered, timeless, and distinctly personal. Each space is carefully composed to reflect her clients' lives, resulting in homes that are sophisticated yet welcoming, and polished yet entirely livable.

2. Add Banquette Seating

Built-in banquette seating allows for plenty of seating at a dining table, without needing to have so many bulky chairs on show. (Image credit: Raquel Langworthy. Design: Studio Olivine)

Small apartment kitchens can make it tricky to fit enough seating around a dining table, since too many chairs can disrupt the flow of the room. The solution? Opt for built-in banquette seating, which turns unused alcoves or nooks into generous seat spaces.

"In this apartment in Brooklyn's Dumbo neighborhood, the kitchen, dining area, and living room all flow together in one open space," says designer Hannah Blumenthal of Studio Olivine. "In a small alcove, we installed a built-in banquette, wallpaper, and sconces to create a more defined dining space."

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"The banquette is not only space-saving within a narrow room, but includes storage drawers below and even a hidden storage space in the back with a flip-up top that was custom designed to house an extra table leaf," she says.

Next Plush Chenille Moss Green Anderson Storage Corner Dining Bench £1,399 at Next UK

Hannah Blumenthal Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Hannah Blumenthal is the principal and founder of Studio Olivine, a residential interior design firm based in New York City. Drawing on her art historical training and years spent in the museum world, Hannah brings a trained eye and an object-based sensibility to her interiors — carefully layering color, material, and texture to curate rooms that feel lively and unique. Originally from New Orleans, Hannah now lives in Brooklyn.

3. Choose Light Colors in Open-Plan Spaces

Choosing one neutral color to use continuously throughout your main living areas creates cohesion and stops them from feeling disjointed. (Image credit: Hanna Grankvist. Design: Sarah Jacoby Architect )

Small apartments often have open-concept floor plans where the kitchen and living area are in the same room. To enhance a sense of flow in these spaces, decorating with neutrals can help.

"Light hues — such as soft whites and warm creams — help maximize available light, creating an open, airy atmosphere while maintaining a sense of sophistication," explains Hannah Yeo, color expert at Benjamin Moore. "Shades like Swiss Coffee OC-45 reflect light beautifully, while Windham Cream HC-6 evokes the warmth of natural sunlight, making the space feel brighter and more inviting."



"To further enhance the feeling of openness, maintain a cohesive color palette across walls, cabinetry, and key design elements," she adds. "When thoughtful color choices are paired with intentional design, a small apartment can feel welcoming and spacious."

4. Embrace Bold Color in Small Rooms

A bolder color moment shouldn't be reserved for larger homes — small, low-light rooms are the perfect spaces to go for something unexpected. (Image credit: Hanna Grankvist. Design: Sarah Jacoby Architect)

While the main living spaces can benefit from a light neutral color palette in small NYC apartments, don't be afraid to go bolder with color in closed-off rooms, such as bedrooms. There's a misconception that small spaces have to play it safe, but the opposite is true: a rich, saturated paint color can make low-light spaces a moment of their own, even in small apartments.

"Don't try to make a space into something it's not," says Sarah Jacoby, founder of Brooklyn-based studio Sarah Jacoby Architect. "Lean into its assets: for instance, embrace it as cozy and intimate with darker colors and efficient built-ins. Think about what the space wants to be. Instead of defaulting to sterile white paint, explore using warm and saturated tones to make it feel personal and welcoming."

5. Go for Wall Lights in Bedrooms

Wall lights are a clever and stylish option for apartment bedrooms — adding design intrigue while saving on space. (Image credit: Rikki Snyder. Design: Meagan Camp Interiors)

Choosing small, narrow nightstands is a smart way to maximize space in a small apartment, but they don't always allow enough space for table lamps. Instead, go for wall lights and sconces that don't require any surface space. Not only do they save on space — they add visual flair if you go for an architectural, statement design.

This is the approach NYC-based designer Meagan Camp opted for in this bedroom. By keeping surfaces clear, she says that "the moments of negative space make the curated pieces feel more special and prevent the space from feeling crowded."

La Redoute Voltige Contemporary Articulated Metal Wall Light £159.99 at La Redoute UK

Meagan Camp Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Meagan Camp is the founder and principal of Meagan Camp Interiors, specializing in Brooklyn brownstones, high-rise New York City residences, and upstate New York homes. Known for blending East Coast sophistication with the relaxed warmth of her Northern California upbringing, Meagan and her team create timeless, thoughtfully curated homes that feel both elevated and livable. Meagan is based in Brooklyn, New York.

By following a considered approach to small apartment furniture ideas and choosing decor that enhances the flow of the space, these compact homes can be just as interesting as much larger ones.

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