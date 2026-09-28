IKEA Just Launched a ‘Candle Chandelier’ — This Is Why They’re the Underrated Styling Trick for Atmospheric Autumn Tables, Says a Stylist

October is just a few days away, and that means the beginning of the holiday and hosting season is coming — full steam ahead. IKEA just quietly launched a new collection of holiday products, and though they are centered around December festivities, I couldn't help but notice that a few pieces double as the perfect addition to Autumn table plans. And what's better than doubling up on your seasonal decor? Especially when it's a red candelabra that will bring a flickering glow to your home, and it's priced at just £22.

Good lighting is essential all the time, but I'd argue especially so when entertaining. Lamps and pendants are the obvious choice (and can be really stylish); however, nothing quite replicates candlelight. Luke Arthur Wells, award-winning interiors blogger and professional stylist, adds, "If you have a dining table without a pendant light above it, using a hanging candelabra is a great way to drop something above it that anchors it in the room and makes it feel more intimate and cozy when you're entertaining."

Plus, "Candlelight is way softer and more atmospheric than most pendant lights anyway, which can be a little harsh for hosting a dinner party, in my experience," Luke adds. So, if you're ready to get a head start on your party planning and autumn table decor ideas, IKEA's new Candle Chandelier makes a subtly fabulous finishing piece.

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IKEA Vinterfint Chandelier in Red $39.99 at IKEA $39.99 at IKEA £22 at ikea.com The scalloped ring, the swooping shape, and the cherry red color all add to the elegance of IKEA's Vinterfint Chandelier. Sure, red is one part of the iconic Christmas color duo, but red makes for a stylish addition to an autumnal color palette as well — apples, falling leaves, warm sunsets. And at £22, you can even style a few over your table. Plus, it's made of steel, so you can pretty much count on a durable build.

Considering the affordable price, this piece looks incredibly elevated above the table. (Image credit: IKEA)

Fall table centerpieces and tableware, of course, are important parts of building the perfect tablescape, but too often the overhead ambiance is overlooked. While hanging centerpieces make for a stunning statement, it's not always the easiest or most practical detail. IKEA's chandelier has a simplicity to it that makes it relatively easy to incorporate without minimizing the visual effect.

When styling, real candles are always the preference, "but you'll just need to be particularly careful when it comes to dripping wax," warns Luke Arthur Wells. "I've found, with these hanging candelabras, that if they're not hung perfectly straight, dripping can be more of a problem, and they tend to drip down onto your table (or table linen) more than a standard candlestick." Trust me, peeling wax off of fabric is not the day after a party activity you want to partake in.

So, if you're a bit scared to hang one from your ceiling, don't fret; "they can be used flat on the table too, for a bit of drama," says Luke. "I've used the slightly gothic-looking candelabra that I found from a reclamation yard on spooky tables around Halloween before like this, and it sets the tone for the evening perfectly."

Or even try flameless candles (like these from Lights4Fun) — there are plenty of ways to bring this piece to life.

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Luke Arthur Wells Social Links Navigation Contributing Writer Luke Arthur Wells is a freelance design writer, award-winning interiors blogger and content creator, and stylist, known for neutral, textural spaces with a luxury twist. He's worked with some of the UK's top design brands, counting the likes of Tom Dixon Studio as regular collaborators, and his work has been featured in print and online in publications ranging from Domino Magazine to The Sunday Times. He's a hands-on type of interiors expert too, contributing practical renovation advice and DIY tutorials to a number of magazines, as well as to his own readers and followers via social media.

And if you can't make it to IKEA, don't worry; I did a little research to see what else was out there. Below are six more candle chandelier styles that would make the perfect addition to a fall table. Let the hosting plans commence!

Whether you are looking for ways to light a dining table with overhead pendants or want to wow your guests with an affordable statement that looks incredibly elevated, IKEA's new candle chandelier is the seemingly perfect addition.

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