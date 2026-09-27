Most Scandinavian Homes Never, Ever Have High Headboards — Here's Why, According to a Danish Designer

Scandinavian design is known to be minimalist. It's uncluttered rooms and intentional, functional decor, all with an overarching sense of comfort. More than just minimalism, the Nordic design style centers strongly around the environment, serenity, and everyday well-being. So, when you begin to notice recurring design details in these spaces, the question becomes, why? For instance, why is a low or no-headboard style so common in Scandinavian bedrooms?

"Scandinavian bedroom design is quiet and deeply considered," says founder, architect, and designer Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen, of Copenhagen-based studio Norm Architects. "It makes room for rest through a sense of warmth, simplicity, and ease. The focus is on how a space feels to inhabit, from the quality of the light to the materials we touch each day." And rather than a low or no-show headboard being just a Scandinavian design trend, the style actually plays into that sense of simplicity and ease. The lack of a noticeable anchor behind the bed creates a harmonious flow between the other design elements in the room, rather than becoming a statement piece like a large headboard would.

This sense of flow and harmony in a bedroom can be really beneficial to sleep wellness and increased relaxation. So, if you are considering adopting this Scandinavian-inspired headboard style, below is everything you need to know.

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The visual effect that a headboard has on a room is created in an abstract way with the wall paneling in this space. (Image credit: Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen. Design: Norm Architects)

To start, it's important to address that a low or no-show headboard doesn't mean you are sacrificing anything. Current headboard trends certainly favor the bold, but there is always a place for a more minimalist look. Plus, a specific aesthetic and personality is created when you go for a bed sans headboard — you're showcasing a relaxed, familiar style.

So why does Scandinavian design gravitate towards low headboards? "It gives the bedroom a more open, restful feeling," explains Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen. "We are drawn to that sense of visual quiet, where no single element needs to dominate. A low headboard keeps the bed close to the scale of the room and allows the wall, light, and surrounding materials to play a greater part."

It's less about whether your bed needs a headboard or not, and more about how you want your bedroom to feel. Textiles, soft furnishings, and layered lighting take a larger role in creating atmosphere. And if there's any room in the house where attention to the environment matters, it's the bedroom.

Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen Social Links Navigation Architect and Designer Founded in 2008, Norm Architects is a Copenhagen-based practice working with design to enrich the human experience. As multidisciplinary architects and designers, they see their work as facilitating well-being, distilling aesthetics that resonate with the unique person and place, and supporting universal human needs. Each project, be it architecture, interiors, or products, exemplifies minimalism infused with a larger aim to re-sensualize the built environment through haptic designs that embrace mind and body.

The materials and decor in this space are simple, but they converse with one another through varying textures and tonal hues. (Image credit: Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen. Design: Norm Architects)

When planning a cozy bedroom around this Scandi design feature (or lack thereof), "Start with the materials closest to the body," says Jonas. "Soft bedding, tactile textiles, and a considered balance of light and shade will build a strong base." Without a headboard, you can easily lose that anchoring element, so be extra conscious of how you build and style your bedscape and bedside to keep that grounding, Scandi style.

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Good bedding can really make or break this look — something like a minimalist bedspread that pillows onto the floor ever so slightly can look really elevated in this setting, as well as organic materials in cozy, neutral colorways.

As for the rest of the bedroom, "a low headboard can sit beautifully against a textured wall or alongside a simple bedside surface and a warm reading light," says Jonas. The aim is to create layers of comfort without making the composition feel busy. I'd take this as the perfect excuse to layer in paper lantern lights, textures like dimpled wood, and other fashionable natural materials. "Natural materials such as wood, linen, and wool bring warmth and texture," says Jonas.

And this look will probably make you want to mirror the organic simplicity around the rest of the room. "In a Scandinavian bedroom, forms tend to be simple, with careful attention to proportion and detail. These choices create a calm foundation while still allowing the room to feel personal," says Jonas.

Once you commit to a low headboard (or no headboard at all), a more restful bedroom design is right around the corner. Below are a few styling ideas to get you started.

"I always approach the bedroom as a place of retreat," says Jonas. "There, darker tones and tactile materials give the space an intimate quality, while the furnishings remain restrained enough to let the atmosphere of the room come forward."

A tall, sculptural headboard is still a stylish option, but a low headboard is one of those things that make Scandinavian homes feel calm. It's for those who really crave a comforting and wellness-forward space.

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