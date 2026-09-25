Why Designers Have Stopped Trying to Make Every Part of a Bathroom Match (and How to Make It Still Feel Intentional)

For many years, it was believed that the gold standard for a bathroom was a space that felt pristine — it was a room where minimalism thrived, color palettes were muted, and unnecessary flourishes were skipped. Things were designed to feel orderly and calming, so the idea of intentionally mismatching details was nothing short of sacrilege.

But, as we all know, design is ever-changing, and what was once the height of fashion can, in just a few short years, completely lose its shine. So it really shouldn't come as a surprise that the coolest thing a modern bathroom can be nowadays is exactly that: mismatched. We're talking mixed metal finishes, contrasting tiles, and antiques interspersed with modern designs. We want choices that challenge our expectations. Designer Uns Hobbs, known for her eclectic, layered style, says this bathroom trend is reflective of a wider shift in our decorating habits. "I think bathrooms are becoming much more interesting," she says. "We’re moving away from the idea that a bathroom should be purely practical. We’re treating them more like any other room in the house, bringing in different materials, furniture, art, and decorative details to give them warmth and personality."

Across interiors, we're seeing a growing desire for more characterful, layered designs. We want our homes to reflect our own identity, revealing parts of ourselves through the design choices we make. And after years of bathrooms being considered functional spaces, we're finally beginning to see them as a thread in the fabric of our homes, paying them the same attention we'd give to any other space in our home. "I love a bathroom that feels like a comfortable room you happen to bathe in, rather than a very functional, clinical space," says Uns. And mismatching your details achieves just that.

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Uns Hobbs Social Links Navigation Founder of Uns Hobbs Interiors Uns Hobbs and her team focus on creating beautiful and timeless interiors for clients who need a helping hand in the design and build process. Unswayed by the latest trends, Uns pairs a love of color, pattern, and sumptuous textures to deliver a carefully balanced aesthetic.

The Argument for Mismatched Bathrooms

The light gold frame on the shower enclosure adds a cool contrast to the warm bronze fittings used throughout the bathroom. (Image credit: Astrid Templier. Design: Uns Hobbs)

So, what exactly do we mean by a mismatched bathroom, and why have they suddenly become so popular? Well, in the age of AI, anything that shows signs of human touch and natural signs of aging has become more desirable, which is exactly why we're moving away from the perfection of all-matching white bathrooms, instead turning to more unexpected combinations in our homes.

It's a trend Louise Ashdown, the head of design at West One Bathrooms, has been noticing, too. "Bathrooms are moving towards a more layered and expressive aesthetic, where warmth and personality take precedence over uniformity," she says. In particular, "We're seeing a confident mixing of metals, from dark bronze paired with brushed brass, chosen to complement rather than perfectly match, usually with one dominant finish and a secondary accent," she adds.

This trend also comes back to the growing appreciation for vintage furniture and antique-inspired designs, which is why we're seeing a return of traditional features in bathrooms, as well as smaller, vintage touches, too. "I think the eclectic, collected, almost vintage feel is really resonating right now, and part of achieving that look is mixing elements so the space doesn't feel too perfect or overly planned," says interior designer Amy Peltier.

Combining features and finishes that wouldn't traditionally be found together is what builds character, while a fully matching set can easily feel slightly flat and uninspired.

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"When every metal, stone, or finish matches perfectly, a bathroom can start to feel a little too coordinated," adds designer Melissa Selvaggio. "Mixing gives you an opportunity to add layers and personality, and to make choices that feel specific to the client and the home." It invites a little more creativity, allowing you to step outside of the box and design a bathroom that feels more true to your personal style.

What Details to Mismatch in Your Bathroom

In this vanity area, the mirrors, handles, and taps, are all different, but the overall effect still feels thoroughly cohesive. (Image credit: Hendel & Hendel)

One of the best things about this look is how broad it can be, with countless different options for how to interpret it. For Uns, bathroom tiles are the perfect way to bring a touch more personality and experimentation into your space.

"We’re much more open to using different tiles within the same bathroom, mixing colors, shapes, and formations rather than choosing one tile and using it everywhere," she says. This could be as simple as a contrast trim, or you could do something bold, like a full patterned tile moment. With such a wide array of types of bathroom tiles to choose from, it's an easy starting place for designing a mismatched bathroom.

And it's not just colors and shapes you can combine; for Amy, mixing different tile materials has become somewhat of a go-to approach. "I'm no longer blanketing a bathroom from floor to ceiling in the same marble," she says. "Instead, I like mixing materials and even different stones to create a more collected, less expected look." You can opt for completely different stones, or try mixing marbles, for a luxurious, marble bathroom with a twist.

You don't need to undergo a full bathroom renovation to bring this look into your space, though. Often, it's more about your bathroom's finishing touches. For example, "I also love mixing in pieces that you wouldn’t traditionally associate with a bathroom, particularly antiques, old shelves, stools, mirrors, and artwork," shares Uns. "It immediately makes the room feel warmer and less utilitarian."

Layering in antique finds and vintage elements is what will make your bathroom feel more considered and layered, and they can easily play functional roles, too. A vintage stool, for example, can easily double up as a helpful storage spot, while also adding some warmth and intrigue to your space.

Hardware is also a particularly good way to bring this look to life. Instead of finishing your entire bathroom in the same metallic finish, combining a few different tones can feel far more interesting. "The interesting shift is that designers are no longer treating every piece of metal in a room as though it came from one matching set," explains Gareth Hull, from Hendel & Hendel.

In his role, Gareth gets a clear view of the growing trends in bathroom hardware. "A tap has one function, a cabinet handle another, and a wall light another, so there is no particular reason they all need exactly the same finish," he explains. By combining varying tones and finishes across your hardware, you're able to create a more complex design, with different layers of warmth and tonality.

How to Curate an Intentionally Mismatched Bathroom

Despite the striking contrast in finish and materials, these two tiles work well together thanks to the creamy background color consistent across both. (Image credit: Baked Tiles)

Thanks to the breadth of variety that exists within this look, it couldn't be easier to recreate within your own home, no matter what stage of the design process you're at.

A good place to start is the color palette of your bathroom. This is, in many ways, the foundation of your design, and is a great place to lay the blocks for a mismatched design. You'll want to find colors that still flatter one another, without necessarily matching. When doing this, Ca'Pietra's Grazzie Wilson follows one rule: "Stop trying to match the color and start looking at its undertone. That is often where a bathroom either comes together or starts to feel slightly off."

When suggesting stone pairings from the Ca'Pietra collection specifically, Grazzie searches for one consistency, rather than a complete match. For example, "A terracotta floor, pink wall tile, and deep burgundy vanity are three completely different colors, but there is warmth running through all of them, so your eye understands why they belong together," she says.

It's this idea of small consistencies that is the key to success with this look. Finding cohesion in a mix-and-match design comes down to the subtle similarities across your materials and finishes. This is how Uns approaches her designs, too. "I like using a few different materials but finding small connections between them," she says. "You could mix a square tile with a rectangular tile, for example, or use different colors but repeat one of those tones elsewhere in the room."

Ultimately, the most important thing is that everything feels logical. Your finishes don't need to match; they just need to make sense together. "I don’t think your taps, lighting, handles, and accessories all need to be exactly the same finish," says Uns. "If the overall palette works together, mixing finishes can make the room feel much more natural and interesting."

Even if you naturally lean more towards minimalist design styles, this look can still work. "You don’t necessarily need more pattern or more color to make a scheme interesting," says Grazzie. "Sometimes the cleverest mix is one color family expressed through three completely different textures."

Mismatched doesn't need to mean busy or overwhelming. When done well, it should be quite the opposite, calming in its natural, layered warmth.

MG&Co. Aged Brass Oval Knob £18 at mgco.com These lovely aged brass knobs have a cool, sculptural quality to them, and would pair beautifully with some simple gold hardware. Jan Kurtz Oak Wood Stool Block £179 at Westwing This wooden stool adds plenty of texture and warmth, and would make an intriguing contrast to the hard, cool nature of many bathroom materials. ABI Interiors Kingsley Assembly Taps & Spout Set £309.96 at abiinteriors.co.uk This classic-style tap and spout set would work with almost any type of bathroom hardware, adding a lovely level of shine and elegance to your space. Next Light Natural Wood Bobbin Round Wall Mirror £125 at Next UK I love the fun, playful nature of the bobbin trend, and this wooden mirror is the perfect way to bring it into your bathroom. H&M Home Cotton Terry Bath Mat £9.99 at H&M One of my personal favorite color combinations of the moment, this simple bath mat is an easy way to add some more color and intrigue into your bathroom. Stoned Marble Soap Dish £68 at ABASK Even something as simple as a marble soap dish can add a little more complexity, especially if you've used a different marble elsewhere in the bathroom.



If you're a fan of this eclectic, layered look, I reckon you'll love these kitchens with mix-and-match cabinets; it's an easy way to make your space feel more playful and intriguing.

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