5 Ways to Squeeze More Storage Into Your Bedroom Without Ruining Your Interior Aesthetic

It's easy to think of the bedroom as the problem child. Combining function and form in its footprint is a tall order, especially if you want to fit in a decent-sized bed alongside other furniture. Rachel Chudley, director of Rachel Chudley Interior Design, suggests reframing the way you approach decorating it. "[They] can be a really great opportunity to make a big impression, because if you want to lean into a certain concept, you’ve got a smaller space to properly conceive and carry it out," she explains.

Of course, if you're working with a bedroom with no built-in storage, there are extra challenges. Your furniture will need to work harder — think hidden wardrobe space on runners and ottoman beds. Though if you know how to maximize the room's height and square footage, you can create a harmonious space without it looking in any way cluttered.

We've asked some of our favorite designers to share their tricks for designing stylish bedroom storage that feels cozy in the right way. Here's how to do it.

Latest Videos From Livingetc Watch full video here:

1. Max Out Your Room's Height

Don't forget to look up when you're designing a small room. (Image credit: Bennie Curnow Design: Studio Braw)

Built-in storage can be used to make full use of your room's height. It's a technique that pays off at this South London home, designed by Louise McGarry, creative director of Studio Braw.

"In this bedroom, we reset the wardrobes into the alcoves on either side of the fireplace so that they don't eat so much into the floor space in the room," she explains. "The wardrobes are as high as possible to utilize the space."

It's worth investing in custom storage to transform other dead spaces, too. "We built in storage around the door into the room's en suite so it looks like part of the wardrobe but is in fact a secret door," Louise adds, referring to the same tiny bedroom.

Another smart trick used in this room is the addition of a striking wallpaper at the head of the bed to add a focal point without taking up any space.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gucci Heron Print Wallpaper £445 at Gucci UK Instead of a traditional headboard, back your divan or platform frame with designer wallpaper such as this Gucci, heron-print style used by Louise.

2. Dream Big, Just Shrink the Scale

Bespoke furniture can be proportioned perfectly to make a big impact without dominating a small room (Image credit: Paul Massey Designer: Rachel Chudley)

When designing a bedroom, interior designer Rachel Chudley insists you shouldn't consider the limitations of its size, but rather see it as the perfect place to create a singular vision.

"I think an easy trap people fall into with small bedrooms is thinking that they have to pare everything back, paint it white, and put as little as possible in there. But actually, it's a great opportunity to make a big impression," she says. "If you want to carry off a pattern, a small room is often the best place to do that. You can also lean into the cozy nature of a spare room, and if you go in with a clear intention, it won't feel too cluttered."

For example, at this project in east London's De Beauvoir, her team themed the entire space around a statement antique kimono that was chosen to cover a sliding door. They added perfectly proportioned pieces, leaving enough floor space free to make the room easy to move around. "The kimono inspired a bespoke bed with incredible bamboo details, and we did the same with the bedside tables," she explains. "The rug on the floor is an Art Deco original with detail that ties it all together. The room doesn’t feel cluttered as everything is cohesive," Rachel notes.

Soho Home Morongo Rug in Ochre £2,495 at Soho Home Ltd This Morongo rug is hand-crafted in India by artisans. With an earthy palette and a pretty floral border, it's muted but will add plenty of character in a small room.

Rachel Chudley Social Links Navigation Director of Rachel Chudley Interior Design Rachel is based in London, where she founded her eponymous studio in 2015. Alongside her team, she works on global residential and commercial projects spanning small apartments to palatial palazzos. Her work is characterized by a modern baroque aesthetic, focused on art, color, and playful details.

3. Yes, Storage Beds Can be Chic

If a double bed is a must-have, consider an ottoman style with hidden storage. (Image credit: Alexander James Design: Christian Bense)

Christian Bense, founder of Christian Bense studio, is a dab hand at designing rooms with plenty of hidden storage.

"The downside of a small bedroom is often the compromise on storage," he admits, though he suggests dividing it between functional pieces of furniture to maximize the space. Beyond built-in storage, he says not to forget about your bed. "Drawers are great, but having a full storage divan where you can lift the whole of your mattress and access the full length and width of the underside is the best way forward. I'm surprised that more people don’t do this, especially in kids' rooms or guest bedrooms," he says.

"The lift mechanisms are so easy to use, and you can use it while the bed is made, so there really isn’t an excuse that it's not a practical everyday solution. I literally use mine daily," he adds. If you want to splash out on a bespoke design, Christian recommends Robert Langford. If you prefer to hide your divan, a linen coverlet that reaches the floor is an elegant choice which will add texture and warmth.

Habitat Orton Small Double End Lift Ottoman Bed £320 at Habitat UK This ottoman bed has an easy lift mechanism and maximizes the bed's footprint to provide plenty of deep storage.

Christian Bense Social Links Navigation Founder of Christian Bense Christian founded his eponymous studio in 2020, after working in the industry for eight years between South Africa and London. His studio focuses on residential projects, crafting "forever homes" for its clients.

4. Invest in Practical Vintage Pieces

Antique furniture adds quirk and additional storage to this small bedroom. (Image credit: Jeff Herr Design: Laura W Jenkins)

If you want a characterful bedroom that makes the most of its footprint, Laura W Jenkins, founder of Laura W Jenkins Interiors, suggests seeking out vintage and antique pieces that double as storage.

"My biggest tip is to use multipurpose furniture and to maximize wall space if you have it," she says. Adding: "Think about using a great glass-front cabinet to store shoes or bags — put your beautiful fashion items on display. Use a tiered table as a nightstand, which doubles as a bookshelf and table. Or go with an option that has both a storage drawer and an open shelf."

John Lewis Burl Two Drawer Bedside Table £349 at John Lewis To give the illusion of more space, choose bedside tables on legs which don't reach the floor. This vintage-look option has two drawers to provide plenty of storage, as well as shelf space.

5. Choose Multi-Functional Furniture

Custom carpentry zones this loft room and maximizes the use of space. (Image credit: Appreciation Project)

Natasha Lyon, founder of the Margate-based interior design studio Appreciation Project, takes a lot of her inspiration for practical layouts from boutique hotels, which squeeze beds, wardrobes, and desks into small spaces. In this London loft conversion, she combined pops of color and used sustainable materials to create custom furniture that clearly 'zones' areas while creating a sense of flow and openness.



"I'm always thinking of our mental health when it comes to designing spaces, and I liked the idea that when you wake up in the morning you are facing the window, the birds and the trees," she shares. "With the desk space neatly constructed behind the bed, it's out of sight, out of mind."

The project also has cleverly concealed storage. "We plotted a pull-out wardrobe under the eaves, allowing every nook and cranny to be useful," she adds.

Merveille Radiator Shelf in Natural Carrara Marble £78.17 at Amazon UK Adding a shelf above your radiator, like seen in the space above, is yet another small way to add storage to a tiny space.

For more inspiration for your bedrooms and storage, sign up to the Livingetc.com newsletter.