How to Hide Clutter in a Bedroom — 5 Tricks for More Minimalist Sleeping Spaces

A bedroom is a place to escape and enter your utmost relaxation, and therefore it's in your best interest to keep clutter at bay.

‘While I am more a fan of getting rid of clutter, I know there are little things here and there that we need – we just don’t need to see them all the time,’ founder of NYC-based home organizing company Urban Clarity Amanda Wiss reassures us.

Whether it’s inside existing furniture, or some small changes to make a big difference, we’re taking tips from the professionals on how to organize a bedroom and conceal the everyday clutter that may be getting you down.

1. Utilize your closet

(Image credit: Shannon McGrath. Design: macmahon and nerlich)

Your closet organization is easily overlooked when it comes to storing clutter and often not used to its full potential. Where possible, you should embrace every last inch, from floor to ceiling, corners included.

‘Even the walls in a walk-in closet or the doors on a reach-in closet can be used to hang items on hooks,’ recommends Robyn Reynolds, Owner and CEO of Organize2Harmonize. Utilizing things such as hooks, shelves, rails and storage boxes can be put to full use in any closet, no matter the size.

‘Organize your closet effectively to maximize the space,' Hashi Mohamed, President of Ivy Cleans recommends. 'Use shelves, hanging organizers, and shoe racks to keep items neatly stored and hidden behind closed closet doors. Invest in slimline hangers to maximize hanging space.’

2. Choose hidden storage

(Image credit: Kendall McCaugherty. Design: Searl Lamaster Howe Architects)

There are lots of options for storing clutter in different types of modern bedroom furniture. Depending on what you already have, things like ottomans at the foot of your bed, beds with built-in drawers, ottoman style beds, nightstands with drawers or cabinets and hidden storage benches, are all good sized spaces for packing away things we don’t need to hand constantly and are still within easy reach.

‘Incorporating hidden storage solutions into your bedroom's design means you can effectively conceal the clutter and create a more peaceful and organized sleeping space,' Hashi Mohamed says. After all, that’s what we’re aiming for.

3. Open shelves

(Image credit: Cate Black. Design: Audrey Scheck)

Open shelving might not sound like the best way to hide clutter necessarily, but with the right design and decor, it can be a smart way to pack in extra storage while keeping your room's aesthetic in tact.

Open shelves are ideal way to display decorative items as well as create additional storage space. Small decorative boxes or trinkets here can house things such as jewelry and other accessories. This way, the shelves can become part of the room's design and you’ll enjoy them softening the room by adding some personality.

4. Include under bed storage

(Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

Maximizing under-bed storage depends on the type of bed you sleep on. Ottoman beds are brilliant due to the vast open space underneath your mattress. You can organize this with labeled storage bins, keeping everything contained and in its place so you know exactly where to find what you’re looking for. It’s also great for storing any extra bedding you may have.

Hashi highly recommends choosing containers with lids or dust covers to keep items hidden and protected. Beds with drawers are also really useful, but there are size and weight limitations as to what you can store in here. ‘You can also buy flat garment or shoe boxes that slide under a raised bed.’ suggests Amanda Wiss. Either way, these concealed compartments are ideal for clearing away the clutter.

5. Make small switches to keep clutter free

(Image credit: Cate Black. Design: Audrey Scheck Design)

Implementing a few small tips and tricks suggested by the experts can impact the bedroom in a big way, if maintained. Starting with electronics, there’s nothing more frustrating than a maze of wires running across the bedroom floor. Amanda Wiss encourages wireless replacements like a 3-in-1 charging station for electronics on the bedside table. ‘This will reduce the visual clutter caused by charging cords, and will keep all of your electronics in one place,' she says. For other electrical items Hashi recommends using cable organizers or management systems to hide cords and cables from devices like TVs, chargers, and lamps.

Karina Toner, Operations Manager of Spekless Cleaning, suggests valuable ideas such as rotating seasonal items, ‘Store out-of-season clothes in bins or vacuum-sealed bags to free up space in your closet for items you'll use regularly. This not only preserves your clothing but also frees up valuable closet space for the items you use regularly, making your morning routine more straightforward and your wardrobe more accessible.’ Lastly, behind-the-door hooks are essential. ‘Maximize vertical space by adding hooks behind bedroom doors for items like bags, scarves, or hats,' Karina says. 'It keeps them easily accessible yet neatly out of sight.’

It may take a while to create new habits, but having a home for everything is the aim and try to avoid letting the little everyday things accumulate, because before you know it you’ll be back to square one.

Jenna Choate and Mariana Ugarte, Co-founders and Directors of Interior Fox let us in on how important it is to create a cohesive design even when thinking about how to hide the clutter, ‘Utilize cohesive color schemes and strategic placement to seamlessly integrate storage solutions into the overall design, transforming clutter into a stylish accent.’ Every detail matters to be able make the most of this space and create a calming setting, so once you’ve set the tone, keep it up and enhance it with the storage essentials.