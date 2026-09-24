This New IKEA Bauble Set Has Just Inspired My Color Palette for Christmas This Year

They say inspiration can come from anywhere. But did I expect to find my Christmas color palette on IKEA's 'new-in' product page? Absolutely not — yet I did. While scrolling through the new collection of paper stars, candle holders, and kitschy-cool ornaments, I suddenly stopped on this set of six glass baubles: navy, peach, yellow, burgundy, red, and a light, bright blue.

"Though slightly unconventional, this color palette works really well for the holiday season as it mimics the colors that we see out our windows and in our home during the winter season," Livingetc's design writer (and expert in color) Olivia Wolfe tells me. "The deep and icy blues are reminiscent of colder, darker skies, while the red and yellow tones provide that much-needed warmth. Plus, blue and orange are complementary colors on the color wheel, so the tones contrast beautifully with one another."

Whether it's for your tree or to be used as a Christmas table color palette, there is something familiarly retro about this combination, yet it also feels particularly now (perhaps that's the light blue and burgundy, or pop of vivid red). Plus, the glossy glass finish feels reminiscent of the high-gloss and lacquered surfaces that are dominating interior design trends right now.

IKEA itself is referring to the palette as 'Happy Carnival', and describes how it offers a playful alternative to a more traditional, or pared-back Scandinavian color palettes, combining 'unexpected forms and light, bright color palettes'. It's designed by Alexander Pott who was responsible for the iconic floor lamp from IKEA's PS collection, so you know it's cool.

But of course, there's the rest of the tree (or table) to decorate, too. So here's what I'd use to complement this Christmas color palette.

I know Christmas is still a few months away, but now is the best time to get started on your Christmas decor ideas, and deciding a fresh color palette is the perfect place to start.

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