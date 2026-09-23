Soho Home’s New Burl Bar Cabinet Might Be the Sexiest Piece of Furniture I’ve Seen — Hitting All the Big Trends This Year, It's Also Destined to Never Go Out of Style

What do you get when you combine olive ash burl, Dark Emperador marble, and a smooth, rounded profile? The Huxford Bar Cabinet — that's what

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A trio of images of a burl bar cabinet with a sheen finish, sculptural handles and a marble top with decorative items on top including a table lamp, bowl and cocktail shaker under artwork
(Image credit: Soho Home)

Despite looking at beautiful furniture and decor pieces, as well as gorgeously designed homes, as part of my job all day, every day, there aren't many occasions when I am stopped completely dead in my tracks to double-take at something — which is exactly what happened when I first laid eyes on the just-released-this-week Soho Home Huxford Bar Cabinet.

With its rounded profile of refined olive ash burl, honed Dark Emperador marble top, and pedestal base, combined with sculptural aluminium handles, every element of its design exudes luxury and elegance. As burl wood furniture and decor continues to dominate as a major trend this year, along with rounded forms and sculptural materiality, this piece combines all these elements to perfection, while maintaining a timeless appeal.

And it's not just wonderful to look at — this home bar idea is as practical as it is stylish, with ample storage, including dedicated wine bottle storage, glass storage, and even shelves in its doors. And my favorite detail? The shelves aren't just complemented by a mirrored back — they're also illuminated with LED lights. Cocktail night has never looked so glamorous.

Style It With...

Alternative Burl Bar Cabinets

If all these beautiful pieces of burl furniture have left you feeling inspired, our design writer, Maya Glantz, has put together an edit of the very best burl wood bedside tables that will instantly elevate your bedroom.

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Debbie Black
Debbie Black
Deputy Editor (Digital)

Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.

She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!