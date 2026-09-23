Soho Home’s New Burl Bar Cabinet Might Be the Sexiest Piece of Furniture I’ve Seen — Hitting All the Big Trends This Year, It's Also Destined to Never Go Out of Style

Despite looking at beautiful furniture and decor pieces, as well as gorgeously designed homes, as part of my job all day, every day, there aren't many occasions when I am stopped completely dead in my tracks to double-take at something — which is exactly what happened when I first laid eyes on the just-released-this-week Soho Home Huxford Bar Cabinet.

With its rounded profile of refined olive ash burl, honed Dark Emperador marble top, and pedestal base, combined with sculptural aluminium handles, every element of its design exudes luxury and elegance. As burl wood furniture and decor continues to dominate as a major trend this year, along with rounded forms and sculptural materiality, this piece combines all these elements to perfection, while maintaining a timeless appeal.

And it's not just wonderful to look at — this home bar idea is as practical as it is stylish, with ample storage, including dedicated wine bottle storage, glass storage, and even shelves in its doors. And my favorite detail? The shelves aren't just complemented by a mirrored back — they're also illuminated with LED lights. Cocktail night has never looked so glamorous.

Soho Home Huxford Bar Cabinet Ash Burl £6,295 at Soho Home Ltd Size: H110 x W90 x D50cm If you want to bring a taste of Art Deco decadence into your home, I can't think of a better piece than Soho Home's Huxford Bar Cabinet. As a staple of this design era, burl wood has come back in a big way over the last couple of years, following its resurgence in the 1970s, and for good reason. It's the epitome of 'quiet luxury', but it also has that 'perfectly imperfect' quality we want more of in our homes — unique, authentic pieces that tell a story, adding warmth and texture to a space for a lived-in and personal feel. The sheen of the mesmerising swirls of the burl wood cabinet doors beautifully contrasts with the matte, textured aluminium handles that mirror one another's curved forms, while the Dark Emperador marble top and pedestal add another layer of luxury — almost a 'pattern clash' of sorts that works so well. This is, of course, an investment piece — but you can rely on Soho Home for high-quality design, and as I said before, this bar cabinet has enduring appeal, too; I'm envisaging it as a future family heirloom. And while there is ample storage inside the unit for storing glasses, bottles, bar accessories, and general cocktail-making paraphernalia, there is also a ready-made display space on top of the cabinet to style with decor, when it's not being used to prepare and serve drinks, to amp up the drama in your dining or living area.

Style It With...

H&M Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker $24.99 at H&M £14.99 at H&M H&M's Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker is a steal — excuse the pun — at £14.99, and its softly rounded design works with this burl bar cabinet so well. The bonus is that this beauty is also dishwasher safe. Soho Home Janie Portable Lamp - Pink £295 at Soho Home Ltd The Janie Portable Lamp works so well with this home bar setup. It equally has a softly rounded form, and is crafted from colored glass for a cozy glow, which also has a three-stage dimmer, and the brass band details echo the Art Deco vibes. Anthropologie Set of 6 the Vintage List Champagne Saucers £88 at Anthropologie What bar setup would be complete without fancy glasses? These are at the top of my list at the moment due to their delicate, hand-etched designs that are vintage-inspired and effortlessly elegant.

Alternative Burl Bar Cabinets

If all these beautiful pieces of burl furniture have left you feeling inspired, our design writer, Maya Glantz, has put together an edit of the very best burl wood bedside tables that will instantly elevate your bedroom.

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