Soho Home’s New Burl Bar Cabinet Might Be the Sexiest Piece of Furniture I’ve Seen — Hitting All the Big Trends This Year, It's Also Destined to Never Go Out of Style
What do you get when you combine olive ash burl, Dark Emperador marble, and a smooth, rounded profile? The Huxford Bar Cabinet — that's what
Despite looking at beautiful furniture and decor pieces, as well as gorgeously designed homes, as part of my job all day, every day, there aren't many occasions when I am stopped completely dead in my tracks to double-take at something — which is exactly what happened when I first laid eyes on the just-released-this-week Soho Home Huxford Bar Cabinet.
With its rounded profile of refined olive ash burl, honed Dark Emperador marble top, and pedestal base, combined with sculptural aluminium handles, every element of its design exudes luxury and elegance. As burl wood furniture and decor continues to dominate as a major trend this year, along with rounded forms and sculptural materiality, this piece combines all these elements to perfection, while maintaining a timeless appeal.
And it's not just wonderful to look at — this home bar idea is as practical as it is stylish, with ample storage, including dedicated wine bottle storage, glass storage, and even shelves in its doors. And my favorite detail? The shelves aren't just complemented by a mirrored back — they're also illuminated with LED lights. Cocktail night has never looked so glamorous.
Size: H110 x W90 x D50cm
If you want to bring a taste of Art Deco decadence into your home, I can't think of a better piece than Soho Home's Huxford Bar Cabinet. As a staple of this design era, burl wood has come back in a big way over the last couple of years, following its resurgence in the 1970s, and for good reason. It's the epitome of 'quiet luxury', but it also has that 'perfectly imperfect' quality we want more of in our homes — unique, authentic pieces that tell a story, adding warmth and texture to a space for a lived-in and personal feel.
The sheen of the mesmerising swirls of the burl wood cabinet doors beautifully contrasts with the matte, textured aluminium handles that mirror one another's curved forms, while the Dark Emperador marble top and pedestal add another layer of luxury — almost a 'pattern clash' of sorts that works so well.
This is, of course, an investment piece — but you can rely on Soho Home for high-quality design, and as I said before, this bar cabinet has enduring appeal, too; I'm envisaging it as a future family heirloom. And while there is ample storage inside the unit for storing glasses, bottles, bar accessories, and general cocktail-making paraphernalia, there is also a ready-made display space on top of the cabinet to style with decor, when it's not being used to prepare and serve drinks, to amp up the drama in your dining or living area.
Style It With...
The Janie Portable Lamp works so well with this home bar setup. It equally has a softly rounded form, and is crafted from colored glass for a cozy glow, which also has a three-stage dimmer, and the brass band details echo the Art Deco vibes.
Alternative Burl Bar Cabinets
Size: H75 x W70 x D40cm
Though not marketed as a bar cabinet, this burl sideboard would absolutely make for a perfect home bar setup, and all for a thrifty £359. With a subtle checkerboard design, the poplar wood unit has adjustable shelving inside for ease of use (and also cable holes should you wish to use it as an entertainment unit instead) and is finished in a semi-gloss lacquer to ensure added durability.
Size: H117 x W90 x D42cm
John Lewis' Cupid Bar Cabinet is another Art Deco-inspired statement piece that features delicate curves and metal hardware in a refined finish. Crafted from walnut burl veneer and mango wood, it has plenty of home bar storage, including built-in stemware racks and a mirrored back on the top shelf, so that you can be the host with the most at your next dinner party.
Size: H90 x W84 x D40cm
Crafted with an oak burl veneer, the luxurious Athos Bar Cart has the added joy of brass castor wheels, so you can easily transport your home bar wherever you need it. With a Calacatta Aura marble top for displaying and serving drinks, and sliding doors on both sides that open to reveal shelved storage, this elegant piece is endlessly practical; plus, the central hinged door houses two further adjustable shelves for all your remaining glassware and accessories.
Size: H122 x W107 x D76cm
A slightly different style, this fluted bar cabinet is crafted from ash and tropical hardwood with a mappa burl veneer finish for a more minimalist design, but still with plenty of warmth and texture. Featuring two adjustable shelves and built-in stemware racks, it has ample space for glassware and home bar accessories and could easily be styled in a modern kitchen as well as a dining space.
Size: H91 x W81 x D46cm
New to West Elm, this Beaux Travertine & Burl Wood Cabinet is very similar in style to the John Lewis option, but with two deeper shelves instead of three smaller ones, plus its rich burl wood veneer finish dials up the drama, together with its travertine top. An elegant addition to a modern living room or dining space, the piece's quiet elegance commands attention without dominating.
Size: H203 x W112 x D43cm
This tall Betti Hutch design comes in both dark and light burl veneer options and has more home bar storage than my other alternatives, with three drawers, two adjustable shelves, and space to prepare drinks inside the tempered glass doors. The iron hardware makes for a lovely detail, and the curved style over the top of the unit is both Art Deco-inspired and effortlessly elegant.
If all these beautiful pieces of burl furniture have left you feeling inspired, our design writer, Maya Glantz, has put together an edit of the very best burl wood bedside tables that will instantly elevate your bedroom.
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Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.
She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!