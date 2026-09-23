During London Design Festival, I visited Kartell’s showroom as part of my tour of the Brompton Design District. After exploring the new collection, I couldn’t resist asking whether I could see a Componibili in one of its metallic finishes.

The gold version was brought out and, although I recognized its cylindrical silhouette immediately, the finish changed its character completely. It felt less like practical storage and more like a piece of jewelry for the room.

However, it also does something to its footprint. Already a compact, storage-packed piece of design, the curved shape makes it a great choice for a small room. Yet, in metallic gold, it both almost disappears into the room while still making a statement. A clever piece of design.

A design that can play almost any role

Designed by Kartell co-founder Anna Castelli Ferrieri, Componibili was introduced in 1967 and made using lightweight, injection-molded ABS. Its story is now preserved at the Kartell Design Museum, but its enduring appeal comes from belonging in real homes rather than on a museum pedestal.

When I asked Lorenza Luti about the most unexpected place she had seen a Componibili, her answer was, essentially, anywhere. It can move effortlessly from a kitchen to a bathroom, she explained, but its reach extends well beyond the home. She often spots its familiar silhouette on television shows and in fashion campaigns, which reveals just how deeply the piece has entered our visual culture.

To me, that says something important about its status. Like the best design classics, it is recognizable even when sitting quietly in the background. Its cylindrical body, curved sliding doors and circular finger holes can suggest Italian modernism, 1960s futurism or playful Pop color in a single glance.

The same silhouette, with different personalities

The original glossy ABS editions still have the strongest Pop-era character, but Kartell has expanded the family through new colors, surfaces, scales and material technologies.

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Componibili Bio has a soft matte finish and is made from a bio-based polymer using renewable raw materials derived from agricultural waste. The Recycled edition uses thermoplastic material sourced from industrial scrap, while the gold, copper and chrome versions are ABS with a metallic finish rather than solid metal. These variations don’t make the original feel dated. Instead, they demonstrate how a strong design can evolve without losing its identity.

The Componibili in white feels especially elevated, particularly styled alongside a more colourful sofa where its clean form can really stand out. (Image credit: Future)

How I would style a Componibili

I wouldn’t begin by asking which room it is for, but what the space is missing. Its cylindrical shape can soften a room dominated by straight-edged furniture, especially when positioned slightly away from the wall so its curves remain visible. With a glossy red, orange or blue version, I would echo the color once elsewhere in a deeper or more muted tone — perhaps within an artwork or textile — rather than matching it precisely.

The metallic finishes work best when their shine is contrasted with dark timber, chalky walls, bouclé or natural stone. I would also resist surrounding one exclusively with other mid-century pieces, an antique chair or handmade ceramic will make the setting feel more personal and less themed. Keep the top simple, too — one lamp or sculptural object, with enough empty space for it to feel collected rather than cluttered.

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