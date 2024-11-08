If You’re Planning a Holiday Centerpiece to Run Along Your Table, You’re Doing it Wrong — Here’s Why

I love a decorative dinner party. Any excuse to buy themed decor, arrange the table with candles and china plates, and invite your nearest and dearest over is an opportunity I am enthusiastically taking. So of course, with the holiday season well upon us, my Pinterest "dinner party mood board" is looking like an event planner's notebook. Thanksgiving is right around the corner, with Christmas following closely behind. Before you start buying all of your table-scaping decorations, may I suggest a "hanging centerpiece" for this year's show-stopper?

A centerpiece is essential in creating a stylish and well-thought-out table setting (it has its name for a reason). However, when floral arrangements, garlands, candles, and more are all a part of the layout, your beautiful focal points can begin to block the view of your guests, and hinder the conversation. That is the genius of raising your table centerpiece ideas well above the plates.

Los Angeles-based interior designer Tracy Metro says "Any time you can create a wow factor you have upped the ante on the event." I could not agree more. A holiday-inspired hanging centerpiece above your table will bring all drama, leaving room on the table for food and festivities. Here is all you need to know about incorporating this look.

When it comes to chic Thanksgiving table decor, interior designer Jessica Hurrell, founder of interiors blog Gold is a Neutral, says "The centerpiece is an opportunity to create a talking point and to wow your guests."

As you plan your fall table decor, you could go for something low that spreads across the table or something tall in a vase or footed bowl, but this idea offers something a bit more...elevated (get it?!) "A hanging centerpiece means you get all the drama, but it doesn't take up any precious table space for serveware and glasses and everyone can still see each other across the table," adds Jessica.

Another great thing about a hanging centerpiece, is there are multiple ways this look can be achieved. You can go a bit more DIY-heavy and actually hang foliage, branch chandeliers, and lights from your ceiling, like in this clever Instagram post by @thekwendyhome. For this, designer Tracy Metro says "The easiest way to install centerpieces from the ceiling is to utilize removable hooks (like these Command Hooks from Amazon). This way, you don’t have to drill or hammer into your ceiling and fill the holes later."

Another option that is a bit more user-friendly and can quickly change between holidays, is a table rod wrapped in seasonal decor. This is the easiest way to get the "hanging" look without having to implement any serious installation work. Below are a few different options to add to your holiday cart.

When it comes to styling a hanging centerpiece, Tracy says sticking to the holiday basics will never lead you wrong. "Hanging any floral is always a good idea," she says. "Garlands are always a crowd pleaser and they look most beautiful when hung parallel to the table."

She adds that "If you’re hanging individual dried flower bundles, the key is abundance. Just a few hanging from the ceiling look as if you ran out of budget." Your Thanksgiving table decor should fill the room with same full-hearted energy that the holiday brings.

The joy of gathering around a dinner table during the holidays is all about the memories that are made during the meal. Having the dreamy decorations to accompany your company, makes the moment together that much more magical. Hanging centerpieces are a whimsical way to totally elevate your holiday table decor.