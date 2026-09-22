I’m Giving My Home an Autumn Reset, but I’m Starting With Better Storage, Not a Clear Out — These Are the 16 Pieces I’d Choose

I have a little rule at home: I reset my space at the beginning of spring and again in autumn. I moved in April and, somehow, still haven’t properly tackled the clutter — life gets busy and, suddenly, six months have gone by. Instead of starting with a ruthless clear-out, I’m first considering where better storage could solve the problem.

I recently bought a 1960s room divider from a vintage store, which I love, but it's quickly become a beautiful place to chuck things. Taking my own advice, I want a side table with hidden storage beside the sofa for everyday essentials, and a storage bench for the throws I’m about to bring back into rotation. This has made me realize that sometimes a room doesn’t need less stuff; it just needs better places for everything to live. The smartest storage ideas do exactly that while still contributing to the overall design.

If you’ve looked for storage recently, you’ll know the choice can be overwhelming. I’ve done the scrolling for you. From storage ottomans to baskets, shoe storage, and pieces that work twice as hard, these are the 16 pieces I’d choose as a stylist because they solve clutter without looking like a compromise.

Once you start looking at storage this way, it becomes less about hiding things and more about making the room work harder for you. And if space is particularly tight, our slim storage collection is full of pieces designed to squeeze into awkward corners without adding unnecessary bulk.



If you’re still struggling to find the right piece for your space, Find, our free sourcing service at Design Lab by Livingetc, can help. Send me what you need the storage to do, and I’ll curate a shortlist around your room.

And for more stylist finds and smart decorating ideas, sign up to the Livingetc newsletter.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors