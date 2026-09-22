People Who Face the Window When Working in Their Home Office Probably Have These 3 Other Work Habits

I've always been especially envious of Carrie Bradshaw's iconic writing desk window and her tendency to productively WFH with all the manic excitement of New York happening right outside her window. But turns out, it can actually be a productivity booster.

I spoke to psychology and behavioral experts about the work habits shared by people who favor a window-anchored layout in their home office. If you can relate, you probably favor micro-breaks, rely on natural light as a cue, and prefer less enclosed spaces.

And just like that, let's get into what each of these habits has to do with what might have been just a convenient study setup.

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1. You Take 'Micro-Breaks'

These mini moments of rest give you the boost you need. (Image credit: William Jess Laird)

"Working in front of a window gives people an opportunity to stop periodically and watch something outside (trees, clouds, other people, cars, etc.) for just a minute," says licensed psychologist Dr. Shannon Franklin.

"This is a natural way to take a mini-break while you are working, and it can help your mind get ready to focus again on what you are doing." So even closet offices can stimulate short resets if they have a window to spare.

Dr. Shannon Franklin Social Links Navigation Psychologist Dr. Shannon Franklin is a black and queer-identified licensed psychologist specializing in working with the LGBTQIA+ population, gender identity/gender affirming care, multiculturalism/anti-racism, and trauma. Dr. Shannon is deeply committed to serving historically marginalized communities. She aims to work collaboratively with clients to empower them in various capacities —including individual therapy work and group therapy. She believes a person’s unique identity profoundly impacts how they interpret and experience the world.

2. You Use Natural Light as a Cue

As the sun sets and dusk sets in, you begin to wrap up your tasks for the day. (Image credit: Derek Swalvell. Design: Zen Architects)

Dr. Robert Davies, a certified psychiatrist at Chroma Wellness Center, tells me that people who face the window in their study tend to use natural sunlight as a cue to organize their WFH routine for the day.

"This layout allows them to make the most of the sunshine," he adds. "It's one of the main environmental cues that provide signals to your body's circadian rhythms as to when you should be awake or asleep."

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So, when winter rolls around, rethinking your home office lighting to include sun lamps is a clever idea. The Halo Light Therapy Lamp from Lumie is my favorite design-y desk feature.

Dr. Robert Davies Social Links Navigation Certified Psychiatrist Dr. Robert Dean Davies is a board-certified psychiatrist with expertise in mental wellness, including how everyday environments and routines can influence focus, stress, and well-being while working from home.

3. You Prefer a Less Enclosed Space

Despite working from home, you try to maximize your exposure to the natural world. (Image credit: Studio DB)

"For many remote workers, having a window to look out of their home office space is as much, or even more, about giving them an open feeling than it is about reducing distractions," says Robert.

"A view from outside helps create the feeling that you are not 'stuck' in your house. This is highly beneficial if you aren't used to spending multiple hours seated in one spot."

In such a case, brighter seasons might feel more uncomfortable than productive. This is where decorating with sheer curtains comes in handy. It offers a splash of sunshine with a diluted harshness.

Decor for Your Home Office

On the other hand, if you can't relate and you prefer a layout with no distractions, people who face the wall when working from home also share some work habits.

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