How to Clean a Rug — Our Guide to Caring for Every Style of This Floor Covering to Keep Your Home Looking Its Best

Rugs are an instantly room-altering investment. Whether monotone, patterned, fringed, shaggy, or flat, these floor coverings don't always receive the care they deserve. And while it can seem like a Herculean task, once you understand the basics of rug care 101, you'll wish you'd learnt sooner.

So, I asked cleaning experts and rug professionals about how to clean, vacuum, dry, store, and scent a rug. Plus, you'll find tips on how to remove stains, prevent moths, and care for your rug based on its type, too.

This detailed guide will help you keep your best rugs looking immaculate. So, instead of hiding marks by rearranging furniture or flipping your floor covering around, here's what you should do.

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How to Clean a Rug

Learning how to clean a rug might seem like a feat but it's not as difficult as it's made out to be. (Image credit: LAYERED Rugs)

Delah Gomasi, managing director and cleaning expert at MaidForYou, tells me the preliminary step to cleaning any rug involves checking the label. Consider the material before you begin cleaning the fabric. For less finicky materials, this is a step-by-step approach to follow.

Step 1: Remove — For a thorough deep clean, Delah says it's best to take your rug outside and clean it on a tarp in your garden. "Especially if you don't have access to a professional carpet cleaning machine," he adds.

Step 2: Vacuum — Next up, thoroughly vacuum your rug using an upholstery attachment to comb through deep fibers. This Vax Air Stretch Pet Max Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner from Amazon is a highly rated choice.

Step 3: Wet and Soap — Once you've vacuumed all the excess dirt, Delah recommends wetting the rug with a solution of pH-neutral dish soap (like this Attirecare Dishwashing Liquid from Amazon) and water. "Or, use a gentle carpet cleaner to spot treat any deep-set stains," he advises. "Then, gently go in with a soft-bristled brush and push out excess water."

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Step 4: Rinse and Repeat — Delah suggests repeating the process until the water runs clean.

Step 5: Dry — Last but not least, "leave on a rack in a well-ventilated room, not directly exposed to the hot sun but enough that the rug can dry quickly."

Delah Gomasi Social Links Navigation Cleaning Expert Delah Gomasi is the managing director and a cleaning expert at MaidForYou. He frequently offers advice on how to clean and care for upholstery in a home.

How Often to Clean a Rug

Regularly refreshing your rugs is the key to making your home smell good and look clean. (Image credit: Nayan Soni. Design: Purple Backyard)

The time between each rug cleaning heavily depends on the kind of household you live in. A home with pets and children might require more frequent cleaning. However, as a general rule of thumb, it's best to clean your bedroom and living room rugs every six months.

For bathroom rugs, wash them every two weeks at the very least. This is important since they trap more moisture than other rooms. And for rugs in entryways and kitchens, consider washing them once every three months.

How to Vacuum a Rug

Properly vacuuming your rug after a dry baking soda soak is the trick. (Image credit: Casa Mia Visuals. Design: D'Ora Tokai Designs)

"Unlike when you vacuum your floors, tending to your rug is a different ball game," says Liza Garrison, rug expert and director of Ruggable.

"Instead of simply running a vacuum over your rug, hang it flat and sprinkle baking soda over the fabric first." Then leave the baking soda to sit in the rug and absorb the grime and bad odors for a couple of hours.

During this time, ensure your room is well ventilated. Then, once sufficient time has passed, slowly run your vacuum cleaner over the rug until all the baking soda is removed.

The V8 Cyclone Cordless Vacuum from Dyson is a sleek choice for low- to medium-pile rugs. And if you live in a home with a combination of high-pile rugs and pets, this Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner from Dyson is a hard-working alternative.

Liza Garrison Social Links Navigation Rug Expert Liza Garrison is a senior director and rug expert at Ruggable. Her experience with the company allows her to frequently lend insight into the ins and outs of choosing the perfect rug and properly caring for it after to get the most out of your purchase.

How to Clean Red Wine Out of a Rug

Similar to cleaning red wine out of a couch, immediate attention to the stain is crucial. (Image credit: Westwing)

With most stains, you can follow a spot treatment method by gently scrubbing the stained area with a soft brush and a carpet cleaner or a warm, pH-neutral soap and water solution. But this technique will not help with tough wine spills.

So, to help avoid any rug-cleaning mistakes, here's a step-by-step guide to rescuing your floor covering from wine stains from Daniel Brown, cleaning expert and CEO of Handy Cleaners.

Step 1: Act Quickly and Blot — The key to removing red wine stains is to act as quickly as possible. The longer the wine sits, the harder it will be to remove. As soon as the spill occurs, begin to blot it with a clean, dry cloth or paper towel. Avoid rubbing, as this can spread the stain and push it deeper into the fibers.

Step 2: Apply Water and Dilute the Stain — Pour a small amount of cold water onto the stained area to prevent the wine from setting. Now, blot it again to help dilute the wine. Continue watering and blotting until the wine stops transferring.

Step 3: Apply Cleaning Solution — "There are several effective solutions you can use, depending on what you have on hand," says Daniel. "And in most cases you’ll need to use a clean cloth to apply the solution to the stain."

Dish Soap and White Vinegar Solution

Mix one tablespoon of dish soap, one tablespoon of white vinegar, and two cups of warm water. Then, apply this solution to the stain. Gently blot, working from the edges toward the center to prevent spreading. I'd recommend a combination of this pH-neutral Antibacterial Washing Up Dishwashing Liquid from The Lab Co. and this Eco White Vinegar from Miniml.

Club Soda

You can also try pouring club soda directly onto the stain. The carbon in the club soda helps to lift the wine, while the water dilutes the color. Blot with a clean cloth until the stain fades. "This is the cleanest and most effective method I've found to get red wine out of rugs or carpet," says Lucy Searle, content director at Livingetc.

Baking Soda Paste

If you don't have white vinegar or club soda, mix baking soda (like this Pure Baking Soda from Arm & Hammer) and water to create a paste. Apply it to the stain and let it sit until dry. Once dry, vacuum up the residue.

Step 4: Blot Again and Rinse — After using the cleaning solution of your choice, rinse the area with cold water to remove any residue. Pat the area with a dry cloth to absorb as much moisture as possible.

Step 5: Dry Thoroughly — Once the stain is gone, ensure the rug dries completely to prevent mildew or odors. You can lay a dry towel over the wet area and press down to absorb moisture, or use a fan to speed up the process.

What Should You Consider Based on the Type of Rug?

Depending on your choice of rug and its pile characteristics, you will have to take a different cleaning approach. (Image credit: Emerson Bailey)

How to Clean a Shag Rug — Since shag rugs have a fuzzy quality about them, Andriy Neborak, founder and CEO of Luxury Cleaning NY, recommends taking it outside and shaking it to remove any loose dirt. "For larger rugs, use your vacuum's upholstery attachment to scoop up any dust on the floor," he adds.

You can then sprinkle it with baking soda, as usual. And for tougher stains, Andry recommends a vinegar rinse. "Fill a spray bottle (like this Empty Ever Spray Bottle in Kyoto Green from Kinfill) with half water and half white vinegar, and spray over the spot," he says. "Be careful and spot-test it beforehand to make sure it doesn't discolor your shag."

How to Clean a Wool Rug — When it comes to refreshing your wool rugs, Ken Doty, COO and cleaning expert at The Maids, explains that the less you wet it, the better. "You must avoid drenching a wool rug and blot any excess water with clean towels," he says. "I'd use multiple fans or a dehumidifier (like this Arete® One Dehumidifier & Air Purifier from Meaco) for up to 24 hours if needed to ensure that the wool dries fully."

How to Clean a Sheepskin Rug — "For larger sheepskin rugs, you can use a front-loading washing machine on a gentle cycle with cold water to avoid any shrinkage or damage," says Logan Taylor, founder of Dazzle Cleaning Company. "Be sure to skip the spin cycle, as this can also cause damage to the rug."

After the rug is completely dry, Logan recommends using a brush (like this Sheepskin Wool Brush from Amazon) or comb to gently fluff up the fibers and restore its natural texture and softness.

How to Clean a Jute Rug — "Water and jute don’t mix. So try to use as little water as possible when cleaning," explains Samantha Gann, rug expert at Rugs.com. "Jute rugs easily absorb moisture and often hold on to it for a long time. This can then lead to problems with damp and mold since the thick weave of the material takes a long time to dry."

How to Clean an Outdoor Rug — This style might be the easiest to freshen up, considering they're made to withstand rain and shine in an al fresco setting. Cleaning expert Hyacinth Tucker from Laundry Basket explains that you can even go as far as to pressure wash your outdoor rugs. "Just start on a lower setting so you don't damage the rug," she advises. "And test a small hidden spot first."

And if you're not keen on investing in a pressure washer just yet, this CarpetXpert Deep Clean Carpet Cleaner Bundle from Shark is a versatile alternative.

Ken Doty Social Links Navigation Cleaning Expert Ken Doty joined The Maids International in July 2013 as vice president of business intelligence and was promoted to chief information officer in February 2020. He is experienced in business intelligence, with over 20 years of experience in consulting, and information technology.

How to Dry a Rug

Experts recommend ensuring your rug is completely dry before styling it back into your home. It's not worth cutting corners here. (Image credit: Milly Mead. Design: Sequence Studio)

The best way to dry your rug is by hanging it outside. Putting it on a sturdy clothesline or a heavy-duty drying rack is the best way to air out both sides of your floor covering at the same time.

However, since some rugs are far too large or heavy, the next best thing is to lay them flat in a ventilated room. You can also speed up the process by crowding the rug with fans and dehumidifiers.

Bosch's Dry 1000 Dehumidifier on Amazon is ultra-quiet, energy-saving, and has a 2.5 liter capacity.

How to Store a Rug

Rolling your rug and storing it upright is the best way to preserve your floor covering. (Image credit: Piergiorgio Sorgetti. Design: H&M Home)

Once your rug is clean, you might be wondering whether it's best to roll or fold your rug before storing it. Elizabeth Shields, a cleaning expert from Super Cleaning Service Louisville, says that rolling is always the better way.

"If you choose to fold, expect to see creases. And those lines just won’t go away once they’re there. But if you roll a rug instead, the pressure spreads out evenly, reducing wear and tear. Rolled rugs are just easier to store, too."

As for whether you should store your rug horizontally or vertically, Elizabeth favors the latter. "When you store a rug horizontally, it can get squished and creased from the weight of the rug and anything else sitting on top of it," says Elizabeth. "But if you do it the other way, there’s less chance it’ll be out of shape."

Now, on to the best storage ideas for your rug. "I recommend placing it in a closet or storage room, under the bed or large furniture, in the attic or basement," explains Elizabeth. "Closets, in particular, offer a nice, controlled environment that shields your rugs from sunlight and moisture, which can be pretty damaging."

You can also use these Large Rug Storage Bags from Amazon to keep them from unfurling. And if you don't have a dedicated room to store your floor covering, then you can always use the DIY wall hanging hack to turn your rug into a statement art piece.

Elizabeth Shields Cleaning Expert Elizabeth Shields is the operations manager at Super Cleaning Service Louisville, a professional cleaning company based in Louisville, Kentucky. Aside from being a manager, she often offers her cleaning knowledge to online publications.

How to Prevent Moths in Rugs

Properly cleaning and storing your rug will save you from fighting off moths. (Image credit: Tom Wholohan. Design: Modify Homes)

After you've given your rug a good vacuum to get rid of surface-level dust, debris, and possible moths, Ken recommends applying a natural repellent, such as cedar oil or lavender sachets. "These scents are unpleasant to moths and can help deter them from returning," he explains.

"If you're worried about moths making a home in the rugs that you've stored away, I'd also add some sticky moth traps. You can also use diatomaceous earth or a specialized carpet moth killer kit, following the manufacturer's instructions carefully."

This Cedar Multi Pack from John Lewis includes hangers, balls, blocks, and rounds. Or, you can use these Inovida Dried Lavender Flowers Bags from Amazon and these Clothes & Carpet Moth Monitoring Traps from Manchester Mothmen as a last resort.

How to Make a Rug Smell Nice

These tips will give your rug an extra round of care to make them smell expensive. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Smac Studio. Styling: Jack Milenkovic)

Regularly cleaning your rug is the best way to keep it smelling fresh. Once you've done that, a few other tips can add extra freshness. Believe it or not, spritzing your rug with an equal-parts recipe of white vinegar and water is ideal for getting rid of bad odors. These Green Cleaning Spray Bottles from Amazon are the perfect accessory for this home remedy.

Alexander Matson, owner of Shine Pros, explains that the strong scent of vinegar doesn't last long and it takes the other smells with it. "Steam cleaning your rug is another trick to maintaining a fresh, unworn smell that's long-lasting," says Alexander. "This treatment tightly packs and warms the fibers, further removing dirt and bad odors."

Jarred Fajerski, cleaning expert at Stratus Clean, recommends using essential oils to finish things off. "Add a drop of your favorite essential oil to the baking soda for a pleasant and lasting fragrance," says Jarred. "Not only does this trick remove any musty odors, but it also replaces them with a subtle perfume."

Pair this Duzzit Amazing Baking Soda from Amazon with this Essential Oils Blends Bundle from Nikura or this Daily Wellbeing Essential Oil Gift Set from MUJI for an unbeatable combination.

And of course, airing out your rug in the sun is a brilliant way to naturally refresh your rug and make your living room smell good.

FAQs

Can I Steam-Clean a Rug?

Delah strongly recommends checking the label of your rug first to determine if it's safe for steam cleaning. In general, synthetic fibers like nylon, polyester, and polypropylene can be steam cleaned. This Upright Steam Mop from Russell Hobbs is Amazon's choice.

On the other hand, natural fabrics like seagrass, jute, and sisal are prone to shrinking and warping when exposed to steam. Although wool rugs can be steam cleaned, it's best to operate your cleaner on a low heat level.

Can I Put a Rug in the Washing Machine?

Unfortunately, most rugs are not machine-wash compatible. However, some brands, like Ruggable, are adept at designing floor coverings that can be thrown in the washing machine after the slightest mishap.

Can You Clean a Rug Without Carpet Cleaner?

Yes, you can clean a rug without carpet cleaner. As mentioned earlier, a sudsy solution of warm water and pH-neutral soap or detergent (like this Wool & Delicates Detergent from Clothes Doctor) can be used in its place. Or, you can use baking soda as a cleaning agent for less offensive stains.

Does Beating a Rug Work?

While it might seem unusual, depending on where in the world you live, beating your rugs outside is a brilliant way to rid it off dirt that's sitting below the surface. You can hang it on a clothes line and hit at either side to remove as much trapped dust as possible. And in the winter, you can clean your vintage rugs in the snow.

How Often Should You Vacuum a Rug?

Rugs in rooms with high foot traffic should be vacuumed at least twice a week. For other living spaces with less commotion, you should tend to vacuuming your rug once every seven to ten days to keep dust and allergens from embedding further into the fabric.

Are Rug Pads Really Needed?

Yes, rug pads are a small but impactful addition to your home, and you only need to replace them every five to ten years. Picking the right rug pad can protect your floors from scratches and prevent your rug from sliding at the slightest contact.

Next, before your home opens its doors to hosting, read our guide to cleaning a sofa to cover all your bases. And sign up for the Livingetc newsletter for more tips to keep your designer home in tip-top shape.