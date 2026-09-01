A good rug can completely change the way a room feels, but wool rugs have a particular kind of appeal. They bring softness, texture, and warmth without feeling overly decorative, which is probably why natural materials continue to feature so much in rug trends⁠. Right now, the best designs feel tactile and slightly imperfect, with interesting weaves, subtle patterns, and colors that make a room feel more layered rather than simply adding something underfoot.

Wool is also one of those materials that makes sense beyond how it looks. As a natural fiber, it’s soft, durable, naturally insulating, and resilient enough for rooms that see plenty of use. And there is so much more choice than the traditional cream wool rug. I’ve found graphic checks, rich earthy colors, stripes, sculptural textures, and quieter neutrals that would work with almost any interior. If you’re comparing materials and styles more broadly, our guide to where to buy rugs⁠ is a useful place to start.

Of course, material is only part of getting a rug right. Scale, shape, pile, and how it sits in relation to the furniture around it can have just as much impact, so knowing how to choose a rug⁠ is worth getting right before you invest. The wool rugs below are the ones I think manage to balance practicality with really good design, whether you want something understated or a piece that becomes the starting point for the whole room.

A wool rug is the kind of buy that can stay with you for years, so I’d always choose one you genuinely love rather than simply filling the space. If you need help finding the right rug, or any other piece for your home, our Find service at Design Lab by Livingetc can do the searching for you.

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