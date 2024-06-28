This Quick and Easy DIY is a Designer Favorite for Bringing a Decorative Focal Point to Blank Walls

Typically, we're inclined to cover up dreary dead wall space with a mirror, some sort of wall ornament, or most commonly, a piece of art. While paintings do bring a ton of personality to a space, we find that wall hangings really raise the bar, but - as this DIY hack shows - they don't have to cost the earth.

When it comes to unique ways to decorate your space, you can't go wrong with a pretty rug. You don't have to splash out on designer hangings or expensive antique options for your wall art - the rug options are endless and they can make just as much of a statement.

Whether you're a minimalist who likes a classic rug, a maximalist with an eye for vivid patterned fabrics, or even a modernist looking to add a statement pop art feature to your room, this trend will work for you. The best part is that the DIY is easy to follow and quick to complete, which means it'll give you that instant gratification that we all yearn for these days.

So gather your best rugs and give your walls the glow-up it so deserves!

Quick Rug Art DIY for a chic wall hanging

As seen in this trendy TikTok DIY, courtesy of Sonely Mateo (@sonelymateo), high-end rug wall art isn't all that difficult to make. Who would've thought that the solution to overspending on wall hangings and tapestries would be to simply make them ourselves?

Using rugs as wall art is actually a popular designer secret, and Sonely's process is fast and straightforward. She takes her chosen rug and places a wooden molding panel at the top of the fabric. Once the panel lines up with the hem of the rug, she folds the fabric over the top and staples it down so that the rug is now attached to the wood. That's pretty much all there is to it and you can hang it up as is.

However, Sonely also shows off an alternative format where she recommends tying some rope to each end of the wooden dowel and displaying it as a wall hanging. We'd recommend using a neutrally-colored rope like this pick from Amazon. This DIY makes for beautiful statement rug wall hangings and can easily appeal to each and every palette of design.

If you're looking for a living room rug idea with a twist, this DIY is a great way to repurpose your collection and turn it into artful focal points. Isy Jackson, Founder of Cheltenham Interiors, tells us that rug wall art is making a comeback thanks to its eclectic boho aesthetic. It's visibly apparent that fashion and interiors commonly intersect. And with brands like Chloé bringing boho back, it was only a matter of time before this trend trickled into the interior space.

However, design aside, Isy also points out that the textural and visual interest adds depth to the space. Especially in contrast to in contrast to traditional flat wall art like paintings or prints. 'Its tactile quality appeals to anyone seeking to create cozy and inviting environments where every surface contributes to the sensory experience of the room,' she says. 'And it's ultimately a unique and personalized piece of decor that helps homeowners tell a story in a meaningful way.'

Whether you're using this rug placement trick to make your space look bigger or if you're just looking for a creative way to fill up your walls, styling is key.

Isy recommends considering the placement of the rug before DIYing the fabric. 'Artwork should generally be hung at eye level,' she says. 'So be careful with the size of the rug and ensure that your wall hanging is satisfyingly symmetric.'

'If it's for a living room consider displaying it above a mantel or above the bed in a bedroom,' she suggests. 'And for a dining room, the center of any spacious wall is ideal.

And if you're wondering which kinds of rugs are suitable for this DIY, Isy explains that rugs with busy patterns can cause visual overload. Instead, she recommends opting for a more minimalistic fabric for a chic finish.

Instead of making the rug fit the space, it's better to go about it the other way around. And so we suggest sorting through your rugs and finding the one that perfectly fits the overarching aesthetic of your room so that it flawlessly blends in as an element of cohesive design. According to Isy, aiming for a mix of visual weights between the wall art rug and the rest of the space is advisable so that neither dominates the space disproportionately.

'Ultimately, let your personal style and preferences guide your choices,' Isy says. 'Choose colors, designs, and prints that resonate with you and reflect your personality.' By carefully considering these aspects, Isy believes that you can create a well-coordinated and visually appealing room where the rug wall art and room interior complement each other harmoniously, enhancing the overall ambiance and style of the space.