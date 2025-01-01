Spilled Your Red Wine on Your Luxury Couch? Experts Say There Are a Few Easy Ways to Clear It Out ASAP

When you’re hosting guests, it is easy to become paranoid about what kind of drinks you allow into your living area, specifically on the couch. Red wine is known as one of the worst stubborn stains to get rid of, and for most homeowners, spilling red wine on the couch is their worst nightmare.

However, you don’t have to be too concerned. Knowing how to clean a sofa properly is the first step. Red wine is no easy feat, but we're here to help you with just that. And as you wine and dine with family and friends, there are a few tricks you'll want up your sleeves when a spill occurs.

We spoke to the cleaning experts who shared their best advice for cleaning red wine out of a couch because stains are no fun...right? Here's everything you need to know to get your sofa shining again.

What You'll Need

(Image credit: Andrew Martin)

How To Clean Red Wine From a Couch

(Image credit: Jack Gardner. Design credit: Brad Ramsey Interiors)

Muffetta Krueger, founder of Muffetta’s Housekeeping, insists that with the right tools and the correct method, it is definitely possible to remove red wine from a couch. So ensure you follow these easy steps to avoid any sofa cleaning mistakes.

"Acting promptly can prevent the red wine stain from setting deep into the fibers of your couch. Delays or improper cleaning can lead to spreading the stain or even damaging the fabric. Always start stain removal as soon as the spill happens," says Muffetta. Keep reading to discover an expert step-by-step guide.

The Dish Soap Method:

Step 1 - Blot the Stain: "Using a clean, dry cloth or paper towel, blot the stain to absorb as much red wine as possible. Avoid rubbing, as this can push the stain deeper into the fabric."

Step 2 - Apply Cold Water: Muffetta says to "pour a small amount of cold water over the stain to dilute it. Gently blot with a clean cloth to remove excess liquid."

Step 3 - Use a Cleaning Solution: Next, she tells us to mix mild dish soap with cold water. Dab the solution onto the stain using a cloth, then blot until the stain starts to lift.

The Baking Soda Method: Baking Soda Paste (Optional): "Combine baking soda with water to create a paste. Apply to the stain, let it sit for 15 minutes, then vacuum the residue."

The White Wine Vinegar Method: Muffetta goes on to suggest that you should "pour white vinegar over the stain. Gently blot with a clean cloth until the stain diminishes."

The Hydrogen Peroxide method (For Stubborn Stains): "Mix hydrogen peroxide with dish soap," says Muffetta. "Test on an inconspicuous area first. If safe, apply to the stain and blot gently."

Rinse and Dry: Finally, once the stain has gone, rinse the area with cold water to remove any residue. Blot with a clean cloth and let it air dry completely.

Whether you're learning how to clean a velvet sofa or a leather one, remember to check your sofa cleaning codes before you begin this process.

FAQS

Does Red Wine Come Out Of Fabric?

There is no doubt about it; red wine can be tricky to remove from any kind of fabric. However, it is definitely possible. Ben Soreff from H2H Organizing insists that "with all these solutions you need to test for first and go slow so as not to make the stain worse or ruin the fabric of the couch. While it is possible to get red wine out of the sofa you should try to remove it as soon as possible and you may need several attempts."

Muffetta goes on to say, "Yes, red wine can be removed from fabric with prompt action and the right cleaning methods. For persistent stains, professional cleaning may be necessary. Remember, not all fabrics are compatible with hydrogen peroxide. Always test it on a hidden area first to ensure it won’t bleach or damage the material."