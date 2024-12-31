How to Clean Red Wine Out of a Rug — Remove Unwanted Spill and Stains in Just 5 Easy Steps

Red wine does indeed stain — it is as simple as that. If red wine spills on a porous material such as a rug, there will be a visible mark. However, it is not all bad news if you know how to remove those unwanted strains. It is relatively easy to clear out a spill by following some simple, tried and tested methods.

It is a bit different when it comes to a red wine stain; they normally penetrate much quicker than other substances by seeping into the material, and this is no exception when it comes to knowing how to clean a rug.

We asked our experts for the best and most effective ways to remove these deep red stains from our rugs so that we would no longer have to worry whenever we fancy a glass. This is what they had to say about it.

What You’ll Need

Whether you're looking to clean an area rug or a wool rug, ensure you check your rug's instructions. You'll also need to arm yourself with the right tools and techniques. These include:

• Great Value Multipurpose Microfiber from Walmart: These are essential for blotting the red wine stain without spreading it further.

• Cold water dilutes the wine and prevents it from setting deeper into the fibers.

• White Vinegar and Dish Soap: Combine a tablespoon of household white vinegar such as this Happy Belly White Distilled Vinegar from Amazon and dish soap, with two cups of water for a DIY cleaning solution.

• ARM & HAMMER Pure Baking Soda from Walmart, acts as a great absorbent when applied to the damp area.

• Salt: Salt acts as a quick fix for absorbing moisture and pigment before deep cleaning.

• Specialized stain removers such as Wine Away Red Wine Liquid Stain Remover from Amazon are specifically designed for wine stains.

How to Clean Red Wine Out of a Rug

Spilling red wine on your rug can feel like a disaster, but with quick action and the right techniques, you can minimize or even completely remove the stain. To help avoid any rug cleaning mistakes, follow cleaning expert and CEO of Handy Cleaners Daniel Brown’s step-by-step guide to rescuing your rug from wine stains.

Step 1- Act Quickly and Blot: The key to removing red wine stains is to act as quickly as possible. The longer the wine sits, the harder it will be to remove. As soon as the spill occurs:

Blot the stain immediately with a clean, dry cloth or paper towel. Avoid rubbing, as this can spread the stain and push it deeper into the fibers.

Step 2- Apply Water & Dilute the Stain: Pour a small amount of cold water onto the stained area. This helps to prevent the wine from setting and makes it easier to blot out.

After blotting, lightly apply cold water to the stained area. This helps dilute the wine. Continue blotting to absorb the wine and water until no more wine is transferring.

Step 3- Apply Cleaning Solution: “There are several effective solutions you can use, depending on what you have on hand,” says Daniel. “However in most cases you’ll need to use a clean cloth to apply the solution to the stain.”

- Dish Soap and White Vinegar Solution:

Mix 1 tablespoon of dish soap, 1 tablespoon of white vinegar, and 2 cups of warm water. Apply the solution to the stain. Gently blot, working from the edges toward the center to prevent spreading.

- Club Soda:

Pour club soda directly onto the stain. The carbon in the club soda helps to lift the wine, while the water dilutes the color. Blot with a clean cloth until the stain fades.

- Baking Soda Paste:

Mix baking soda and water to create a paste. Apply it to the stain and let it sit until dry. Once dry, vacuum up the residue. Knowing how to clean a rug with baking soda is a great hack!

Step 4- Blot Again and Rinse: After using the cleaning solution, rinse the area with cold water to remove any residue from the cleaning agents. Blot the area with a dry cloth to absorb as much moisture as possible.

Step 5- Dry Thoroughly: Once the stain is gone, ensure the rug dries completely to prevent mildew or odors. Try laying a dry towel over the wet area and press down to absorb moisture or use a fan to speed up the process.

What material is harder to get red wine out of?

(Image credit: Alexander&Co)

When it comes to materials, cleaning expert Karina Toner from Spekless Cleaning states that wool rugs such as the Tama Handwoven Sand Merino Wool Area Rug from CB2 are typically much harder to clean than synthetic fibers or cotton. Even though wool has some natural stain-resistant properties, it also tends to absorb liquids quickly, making it hard to remove wine if it soaks in too deeply.

Synthetic rugs, including nylon or polyester, are more resistant than wool to stains, as they repel liquids more effectively. However, if the fabric becomes heated, its stain is more likely to turn permanent.

Natural fiber rugs such as jute, seagrass and sisal rugs like this Erroll Solid Color Rug from Wayfair are particularly challenging as they’re highly porous and can stain easily. These rugs often require specialized cleaning products and techniques. Silk rugs are also incredibly delicate and highly absorbent, making professional cleaning the safest option for wine spills.

Whatever material your rug is made from, it is always important to consider the material when choosing the right cleaning method.

FAQs

What neutralizes red wine stains?

Vinegar is great at neutralizing red wine pigments. Create a solution of water and vinegar then dip your sponge or cloth and get blotting. Continue blotting until the red wine stain has dissolved.

Red wine spills might seem like the worst-case scenario for your rug, however if you act quickly you can prevent permanent damage.

Remember to always test cleaning solutions on an inconspicuous area before applying them to the stain. And if all else fails, a professional rug cleaner can work wonders.