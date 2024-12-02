How to Clean a Wool Rug — You Can Now Tackle This Cleaning Task in 5 Effortless Steps

Why is that we treat our pashmina shawls and cashmere cable-knits with so much care and attention but our wool rugs don't get half as much attention when it's their turn to be cleaned? Despite both fabrics being wool-based, usually on the higher price-point and gorgeous, the ratio of TLC is definitely imbalanced.

But it's never too late to treat your wool floor coverings like the beautiful fabrics they are. The first step to do so is learning how to clean a rug. However, not all rugs are the same and different materials call for varied care routines. Since wool is so dainty, we'd caution against winging your cleaning process.

Instead, take a page from the pros. We've collected some expert advice from the cleaning veterans and if we're being honest, wool rug cleaning isn't as complex as we thought it would be. Don't believe us? Read on.

What You'll Need

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Thomas O'Brien)

TOOLS

• A vacuum cleaner with adjustable suction power and a brush attachment like this Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner from Walmart would be great.

• White vinegar. We recommend Aunt Fannie's Extra Strength Cleaning Vinegar from Amazon.

• Clean white cloths, like these Hyper Tough All-Purpose Terry Towels from Walmart.

• Water

• Fan or dehumidifier — this Costway Portable Quiet Dehumidifier from Amazon is a great buy and will come into use outside of wool rug cleaning, too.

• Wool-friendly detergent, like The Laundress Wool & Cashmere Shampoo from Amazon.

Similar to cleaning a sheepskin rug, wool is a material that requires a delicate hand. So collecting the right tools is of utmost importance to retaining the quality of your wool rug and these recommendations will serve you well.

How to Clean a Wool Rug

(Image credit: Cold Picnic)

In conversation with Ken Dooty, COO and cleaning expert at The Maids, he tells us that once you have the right assortment of tools, you're guaranteed a thorough cleaning — provided you have the right guide to follow, of course. And lucky for us, thanks to Ken, we do.

Step 1 - Preliminary Vacuuming: "Start by vacuuming the rug to remove loose dirt and debris," he says. "Vacuuming in different directions will help lift the dirt that is buried deep within the wool."

Step 2 - Spot-Clean those Stains: Next, he tells us to spot-clean any stains with a mild wool-safe detergent and cool water. He finds that it's best to blot the stain gently with a clean white cloth, making sure to work from the outside of the stain inward to prevent any spreading.

Step 3 - Rinse & Tackle Stubborn Discoloration: "Rinse with more clean water and keep in mind that harder-to-remove stains may require adding equal amounts of white vinegar to your water," he notes. "Use the same blotting method and continue to work from the outside of the stain inward."

Step 4 - Brush it Out: "If the rug requires a deep clean, use a soft-bristled brush with your detergent and rinse thoroughly with your cool water," he advises. "But be sure to not get the rug too wet and blot any excess water with clean towels."

Step 5 - Time to Dry: For drying, he suggests using multiple fans or a dehumidifier for up to 24 hours if needed to ensure that the rug dries fully.

The best rugs require the best practice for upkeep. So while this cleaning process may seem daunting, it's truly what will make your investment justified for years to come.

How Often Should You Clean a Wool Rug?

(Image credit: Ligne Roset)

Ken tells us that proper cleaning cadence for a wool rug should involve vacuuming regularly, around two to four times per month. And when it comes to spot cleaning, he encourages treating them as soon as they appear.

"Set aside time to deep clean your rug every one to one and half years," he advises. "A high foot traffic area may require cleaning roughly twice per year."

So if your living room rug ideas include comfortable and beautiful floor coverings made with wool, then an annual cleaning won't cut it.

However, if your rug is an a living area with average wear-and-tear, revisiting your wool rug every 12 months appears to be the go-to schedule as even Alessandro Gazzo, cleaning expert at Emily's Maids shares a similar sentiment. "Because it’s so sensitive I wouldn’t recommend cleaning a wool rug more than once a year," he affirms.

Didn't we tell you cleaning a wool rug is not as ardous as it's usually made out to be? Now, we're not sure who began spreading this myth around, but we definitely won't be furthering the dialogue.

With the right tools and a great guide (like this one), you'll be pleased to find the process to be straight-forward and smooth sailing. So if your wool rug has not been tended to in a while, we recommend adding this chore to your pre-holiday cleaning list. That way you and your guests can enjoy the luxury of this prized piece of decor.

FAQs

Can You Throw a Wool Rug in the Wash?

(Image credit: MICHELLE NUSSBAUMER. Photo credit NATHAN SCHROEDER)

"No, I strongly advise against washing wool rugs in a machine or in water," says Steven Ip, owner at Cleanzen. "Wool is highly absorbent and delicate like improper cleaning can cause shrinking and warping."

We wish it were as easy as throwing it in with the rest of your laundry. However, considering the boundless coziness that wool rugs embody, we reckon they're worth the extra effort.

Are Wool Rugs Hard to Clean?

(Image credit: Chris Loves Julia x Loloi)

According to Steven, wool rugs are not necessarily hard to clean, but they do require proper care. He tells us that regular maintenance and using the right products can make cleaning manageable.

"If you are not confident about cleaning it yourself, you can call professional cleaning to help your rug stay beautiful and intact for years to come," he suggests.