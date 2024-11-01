I've Been Meaning to Clean My Sheepskin Rug for Ages — This Technique Is the Best Way to Do It

Whether you have them splayed across the floor, draped on the arm of your sofa, or cloaked on a living room chair, your sheepskin rug is probably due for a cleaning. These lush floor coverings take various shapes and stylings but the washing process remains one and the same.

Learning how to clean a rug is the key to making sure you can enjoy the elegance it brings to a home for as long as possible. Extending its use and maintaining the softness it's known for may seem tricky at first, but lucky for us, we have all the information we need to clean sheepskin rugs like a pro.

With the beauty of delicate fibers comes the issue of it trapping and concealing dirt and dust over time. So whether you spot stains or not, if you haven't cleaned your rug in a while, it might be time to pencil in a wash.

What You'll Need

(Image credit: Trevor Parker. Design: McGovern Project)

Before we get into the step-by-step guide to cleaning a sheepskin rug, let's outline the tools you need to help you through the process. Trust us — collecting your cleaning ingredients beforehand will make cleaning a breeze.

TOOLS

. Vacuum cleaner with a brush attachment, like this VacLife Portable Handheld Vacuum from Walmart.

. Soft-bristled brush - this Scotch-Brite Utility Brush from Target is well-priced and highly rated.

. Clean cloth

. Rug cleaning solution, like this CleanSheep Sheepskin Shampoo & Woolwash Concentrate from Amazon.

How to Clean a Sheepskin Rug

(Image credit: Matti Gresham. Design by Urbanology)

"I can confidently say that cleaning a sheepskin rug at home is not as difficult as it may seem," says Logan Taylor, founder of Dazzle Cleaning Company. "In fact, it can be done in just six simple steps."

Step 1 - Shake It Out: Logan tells us to begin by taking the rug outside and shaking it vigorously to remove any loose dirt, dust, or debris. He tells us that you can also use a vacuum cleaner with a gentle brush attachment for a thorough cleaning. "This will help to loosen any particles trapped in the fibers," he explains. "You can also use a soft-bristled brush to remove any stubborn dirt or stains."

Step 2 - Prepare the Cleaning Solution: Next, mix a small amount of mild detergent with lukewarm water in a clean bucket. "Be sure to use a gentle and non-alkaline detergent, as harsh chemicals can damage the delicate sheepskin fibers," he says. "You can also use wool-specific detergents or even baby shampoo."

Step 3 - Spot Clean Stains: If you notice any specific stains on your sheepskin rug, Logan finds that it's best to address them before washing the entire rug. "Apply a small amount of the cleaning solution directly onto the stain and gently blot it with a clean cloth," he advises. "Do not rub the stain as this can push it deeper into the fibers."

Step 4 - Hand Wash or Machine Wash: He points out that this step depends on personal preference and the size of your rug. If you have a smaller rug, he finds that you can easily hand wash it in a clean bathtub by gently agitating the water and cleaning solution with your hands. "For larger rugs, you can use a front-loading washing machine on a gentle cycle with cold water to avoid any shrinkage or damage," he notes. "Be sure to skip the spin cycle as this can also cause damage to the rug."

Step 5 - Rinse and Dry: Once washed, he tells us to thoroughly rinse the rug with cool water until all traces of soap are gone. Then, gently squeeze out excess water from the rug without wringing or twisting it. "Lay the rug flat on a clean towel and gently shape it back to its original form," he says. "Allow it to air dry in a well-ventilated area away from direct sunlight or heat sources."

Step 6 - Brush and Fluff: After the rug is completely dry, Logan recommends using a soft-bristled brush or comb to gently fluff up the fibers. He tells us that this will help restore its natural texture and softness.

Avoid making any rug cleaning mistakes and ruining your sheepskin decor for good by following Logan's trusty guide.

How to Re-Fluff Your Sheepskin Rug Post Wash

(Image credit: Billy Bolton)

When it comes to re-fluffing your sheepskin rug post-wash, Rocky Vuong, founder of Neatbrite, tells us that brushing is key. "You can also use your fingers to separate the fibers," he says.

Vanessa Terra Bossart, owner of Green Terra Cleaning, also finds that re-fluffing is an important step in the sheepskin rug washing process. "Once dry, gently brush the fibers with a metal pet brush to restore the rug’s softness and fluffiness," she suggests. "Work in small sections to lift and separate the fibers, bringing back that cozy feel."

If you don't have any pet brushes at home, then this Carpet Rake Sheepskin Wool Brush & Brush Cleaner Comb from Amazon should definitely be on your to-buy list.

How Often Should You Clean a Sheepskin Rug?

(Image credit: Trevor Parker. Design: McGovern Project)

Since sheepskin fabrics tend to come in the form of white rugs, it's important to keep an eye on your floor decor and give it a wash whenever it calls for one.

"Routine shaking and gentle brushing every few weeks will keep a sheepskin rug looking fresh," says Vanessa. "For deep cleaning, aim to wash it no more than one to two times a year, as frequent washing can affect its texture."

Additionally, Rocky tells us that the location and foot traffic by your sheepskin rug also make a difference in the need for frequent cleaning. So go off your instinct but avoid cleaning it too often as this could lead to swift deterioration.

"Sheepskin rugs add natural warmth and luxury to any space," says Vanessa. "But cleaning them requires some special care to preserve their softness and natural texture."

And we couldn't agree more. So instead of heading into the cleaning process without any sort of blueprint to go off of, we strongly encourage following this expert guide to cleaning a sheepskin rug.

Besides making the journey far easier to navigate, it'll also preserve the beauty and feel of your sheepskin rug, allowing you to make the best of your prized purchase.

FAQs

Can You Machine Wash a Sheepskin Rug?

"Yes, many sheepskin rugs can be machine-washed," Vanessa notes. "But it's best to always check the care label first and act after."

If your sheepskin rug is machine washable, Vanessa recommends using a gentle cycle with cold water, wool-safe detergent, and no spin cycle. She also tells us that it's very important to always lay the rug flat to dry and warns against throwing it in the dryer, as heat can shrink and damage the hide.