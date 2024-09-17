How to Clean a Rug With Baking Soda — This Homemade Cleaner Is Ideal for Tackling Odors

Rugs can be quite difficult to keep clean and fresh, especially without calling in professionals and heavy machinery. But did you know the secret to a clean rug might be in your pantry? Yes you can clean a rug with baking soda.

There are actually all kinds of DIY ways to learn how to clean a rug, but baking soda is among the most popular homemade remedy. Ryan Knoll, a carpet cleaning expert from Carpet Monkey tells us: "We’ve tried it all when it comes to DIY rug cleaning techniques and baking soda is our love when it comes to deodorizing." He continues: "Baking soda is an excellent tool for cleaning rugs, especially when it comes to tackling odors. The biggest key here is its ability to absorb smells effectively."

If you're looking for a fast and effective homemade rug cleaner, then baking soda may just be your saving grace. Here's a clear and effective way to clean a rug with baking soda.

What You'll Need

It's time to remove those bad odors and stains from your favorite rug, but first — let's make sure you have the right tools at hand.

TOOLS

• Vacuum

• Baking Soda — This Nutricost Pantry Baking Soda is on Amazon's choice list and is currently priced at just $11.99.

How to Clean a Rug with Baking Soda

(Image credit: Ståle Eriksen. Design: deDraft)

A common rug cleaning mistake is not checking or reading your rug care instructions before starting the process of deodorizing and cleaning your rug. So, how exactly do you clean a rug with baking soda?

Spot treat: "Before using baking soda, make sure to spot-treat any stains or remove any solid debris on the rug," says Ryan Knoll, a carpet cleaning expert at Carpet Monkey.

Sprinkle baking soda: Once you’ve done that, Ryan says you should sprinkle a generous amount of baking soda over the surface of the rug. "Let it sit for 2-3 hours — this gives it time to work its magic by absorbing the odors deeply embedded in the fibers," he adds.

Vacuum: "Afterward, vacuum it up thoroughly," says the cleaning expert. "You’ll notice a fresher-smelling rug almost instantly."

Ryan says this method works well for general upkeep, but for deeper stains or dirt build-up, pairing this with professional cleaning will ensure your rug is looking and feeling its best.

A Step-by-Step Guide

Image 1 of 3 A step by step guide on using baking soda to clean a rug (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Step 1: Place your rug flat in a ventilated room

Step 2: Sprinkle the baking soda all over the surface of the rug

Step 3: Leave the baking soda in for a few hours

Step 4: Vacuum baking soda off the rug

Liza Garrison, rug expert and director of Ruggable , tells us that deep cleaning is necessary when a rug needs a general refresh. Liza says that all you need to do is "hang the rug flat in a well-ventilated room and sprinkle baking soda generously over the entire surface."

You'll need to let this sit for a few hours, during this time the baking soda will soak up any odors or stains. Then proceed to "vacuum thoroughly to remove the baking soda along with the trapped odors." You repeat vacuuming until your rug is clear of residue.

It's as simple as that!

The Benefits of Using Baking Soda for Rug Cleaning

The best rugs are those that are cleaned well and taken care of correctly. Baking soda may be a popular homemade rug cleaning remedy, but are there any real benefits to it?

You'd be happy to know that there are a few great benefits when it comes to cleaning a rug with baking soda, and these include:

Baking soda neutralizes odor: If you want to get rid of odors fast, the properties in baking soda will help absorb and neutralize odors.

Stain removal: Ideal for spot-cleaning, baking soda can lift spills, dirt and grease.

A natural and gentle cleaner: Unlike products that contain harsh chemicals, baking soda is a kind and gentle solution to help remove stains from your rug.

FAQs

When should I clean my rug?

(Image credit: Nicole England)

Wondering when it might be the best time to clean your rug?

Well, cleaning expert Delah Gomasi from MaidForYou tells us: "I typically recommend cleaning rugs as needed, deep cleaning rugs too often can lead to the fibers fraying and deteriorating quicker than those rugs that aren't agitated and cleaned too often."

He continues: "If you're scheduling a rug clean, it may be a good idea to schedule it every quarter, so as not to cause too much deterioration to the rug's material. If you get pet stains or other organic stains, spot cleaning should be sufficient."