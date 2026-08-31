I’m Convinced You Don’t Need Bold Color to Make a Sofa Stand Out — These Are the 12 I’d Choose for Their Shape Alone

When it comes to sofas, color is sometimes one of the first things we think about. And while I’ll always have a soft spot for a bold one (I’m certainly not giving up on color), lately I’m more interested in the impact a really good silhouette can have on a room.

The move toward sofa shape over color feels particularly relevant right now. A sofa is already one of the largest visual elements in a room, so giving that volume a distinctive form makes it inherently more expressive. There’s longevity in that, too. As A.LONDON’s Sophie Rastrick told Livingetc, “Consider the architecture of your space and choose a design that complements its character. This will make sure it works as your home evolves.”

As a stylist, I tend to look at how a sofa sits within a room before anything else. How do its proportions relate to the architecture? What does it do to the balance of everything around it? Even the way its shape changes as you move through the space matters. An offset arm or a beautifully exaggerated backrest can completely shift the composition without relying on upholstery to create the focal point.

When the form is strong, the sofa can keep its character through every style shift, while giving you more freedom to change everything around it. And because it is such a significant investment, visually as much as financially, I looked for 12 designs with enough presence to stay interesting for years to come.

Once you start noticing and appreciating sofa shape, it’s surprisingly hard to ignore. And as the latest sofa trends for 2026 show, there’s plenty more happening with seating beyond color alone. My advice is to look at the room first; think about its circulation and whether the sofa will be seen from more than one angle before deciding which silhouette makes sense.



And if this has made you rethink the type of sofa your room needs, but you’re not sure which shape will actually work in the space, that’s exactly what Find, our free product sourcing service at Design Lab by Livingetc, is for. Send us the ideal dimensions, your budget, and a little description of the room, and I’ll curate a shortlist that will hopefully spark some inspiration and help you see what could work beautifully in your space.



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