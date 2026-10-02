I remember a time, not terribly long ago, when newness functioned as a kind of proof that you had made it. Fresh finishes, untouched upholstery, and even furniture still smelling faintly of a warehouse floor signaled success. 'New' was something to aspire to. 'New' meant you could afford to replace something before it showed wear.

I started shopping vintage as a kid, initially dragged to auction houses and thrift stores by my grandmother, a single mom with a budget that didn’t always accommodate her sophisticated taste. Shopping secondhand scratched the itch for uncovering something unique and well-made, and did it in a way that didn’t break the bank.

As I grew older and the secondhand bug became more firmly implanted in my psyche, thrift stores were my first stop when I needed a new dining table, a fabulous piece of art, even a designer dress for an event.

For years, I was the youngest person in line at the estate sale, queued up with retirees, dealers who’d been doing this since the ’80s, the occasional interior designer, but rarely anyone my own age. It felt a little as if I’d stumbled into a secret society that hadn’t yet been discovered by my peers.

Estate sales aren't one size fits all — this year, iconic San Franciscan establishment Cafe Jaqueline closed after 46 years, and its estate sale attracted a mix of find-hunters. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When I pull up to a Thursday-morning sale now, the line looks decidedly different. Increasingly, I’m now lined up behind Gen Z shoppers with immaculate haircuts and tiny crossbody bags, flipping through stacks of single-stitched tees or scanning the garage for chrome floor lamps. What used to feel niche now feels cultural. The thrill is the same — the early alarm, the first walk-through, the quick mental math — but the crowd has changed. Thrifting is no longer part of the subculture. It’s the marketplace.

Aspiring to “new” hasn’t exactly gone away, of course. Certainly in the world of wellness, longevity, and medical aesthetics, where the goal is to wipe away any hint of “lived-in.” But while we’re botoxing, looksmaxxing, and deep-planing our way to a more youthful visage, our interiors (and what we put in them) are celebrating their age.

In this project by ROAR Architects, the kitchen island was made from a London plane tree that once stood in London's iconic Soho Square, giving this bespoke piece some extra narrative interest. (Image credit: FRENCH+TYE. Design: ROAR Architects)

Wrinkles are celebrated, coveted even, in the world of celebrity home tours, where A-list actresses casually name-drop where the wood used on their dining room table used to live. Wood bragging, as it’s come to be known on social media, is itself a signal that where upcycling or repurposing might once have been ways to save money, now, they’re a signal of sustainable design and rarity.

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What reads as desirable now is age: furniture with a history you can see (or, at least, explain in depth to your social media followers; clothing with a provenance; and a fixation on the details that offer up a firm example that they just don’t make ‘em like they used to: grain, joinery, patina.

This shift toward discernment is one reshaping the interiors we bookmark, the markets that serve them, and the psychology behind what we choose to live with. So, how did we get here, and what does the future hold?

Blue Star Press Big Thrift Energy: the Art and Thrill of Finding Vintage Treasures-Plus Tips for Making Old Feel New £22.99 at Amazon UK

The Resale Economy Grew

Driven by younger shoppers with an eye for sustainability and those who just want unique finds, thrift and second-hand shopping has rapidly grown from a niche to a mainstream retail force.

According to ThredUp’s 13th Annual Resale Report, the global secondhand apparel market (a leading indicator of home and lifestyle trends) is projected to reach about $367 billion by 2029, with roughly $74 billion of that coming from the U.S. market — representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) that significantly outpaces traditional retail growth.

According to UK vintage furniture marketplace Vinterior, sales to interior designers are up 53% year on year in 2026. (Image credit: Max B. Design: Ellen Hamilton)

Market researchers are also tracking second-hand furniture as a category with measurable growth trajectories. Mordor Intelligence estimates the global second-hand furniture market will grow from roughly $47 billion in 2025 to around $62.7 billion by 2031, driven by eco-conscious consumption and shifting consumer preferences toward sustainability and unique design. Likewise, analysts such as Technavio project that the second-hand furniture market will expand by about $11.24 billion between 2025 and 2030, indicating continued momentum in the circular home goods economy.

Meanwhile, at the taste-maker level, vintage sourcing is now firmly entrenched in high-end design practice. According to 1stDibs’ Annual Designer Survey in 2026, a significant majority of interior designers report integrating older pieces into their work, with 81% sourcing furniture and decor from the 1920s through the 1990s — a clear signal that vintage is not a passing niche but a cornerstone of modern interior design projects.

Shoppers Are Increasingly Looking for 'One-of-a-Kind' Finds

The modern-day thrift shopper isn’t just looking to save a buck; they're looking for something singular — an object that hasn’t already been flattened by the algorithm or replicated across their Instagram Explore page.

“There is this sense that people go after resale because it’s more affordable, but when people talk about ‘vintage,’ they are looking more for items that are unique or distinctive,” says Joseph Nunes, a marketing professor at the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business.

This year's Milan Design Week saw the inaugural 'Raritas' at Salone del Mobile, which demonstrates the yearning for collectible one-off designs over mass-produced furniture styles right now. (Image credit: Filippo Pincolini. Design: Nilufar)

Joseph points to trends in fashion as proof of the broader push toward individuality over mass production.

“Resale lets consumers build sort of distinct, self-defining wardrobes in an era when mass market retailers put out commodity products,” he says. “You can go to Uniqlo and H&M and get basics or things that are on-trend for two weeks … or you can go vintage shopping and find something unique or rare, and that helps distinguish you.”

That impulse, he adds, is particularly strong among younger consumers: “One thing that’s very common among Gen Z and Millennials is this idea of identity signaling.”

Vintage Has Become a Signal

Once thought of as little more than a quirky side hobby, vintage now operates as something closer to 'being in the know'. Understanding what an object is, what it’s made of, how scarce it is (and what it might retain in value) has become part of how people think about furnishing their homes.

“Being in the know is a new status signal,” Joseph says, “just like knowing what’s trending or knowing what’s hot.” In other words, the flex in buying vintage isn’t just the acquisition. It’s the discernment behind it — the ability to recognize quality, provenance, and value before someone else does.

Joseph Nunes’ own research examines “status signaling,” or the ways consumers communicate position and identity through what they buy. One signal, he explains, would be wearing something “conspicuously branded that tells people you’ve made it.” But then there are “parallel signals,” he explains, in which “wealthy people or elites will have something that signals to others very subtly that they are in that role.” Think: a Rolex watch versus a Vacheron Constantin timepiece. Both are expensive, but the Vacheron would be legible only to those who already know what they’re looking at.

Vintage homeware often operates in that second category: less about an obvious logo and more about recognition — a quiet nod between two people who get it.

Secondhand Shopping Allows for the Thrill of the Hunt

The appeal of vintage isn’t purely aesthetic or even economic. It’s psychological, says Joseph: “We know that lots of people have this urge to treasure hunt.”

That instinct isn’t confined to high-end antiques or rare design. Joseph points to outlet stores like Marshalls and TJ Maxx, where, as he explains, “amongst all the stuff you would never buy are some special items that are very discounted.”

The model is familiar: abundance, randomness, the promise that somewhere in the piles of junk is something exceptional. The reward isn’t just the item itself, but the discovery. If you find a needle in a haystack and the needle happens to be Chanel well, all the better.

The owner of this Los Angeles home didn't want objects to be recognizable from well-known stores, so asked his designer to source from estate sales and vintage retail sites. (Image credit: Lauren Engel. Design: Victoria Holly Interiors)

“A lot of vintage hunting plays on this idea that, 'Yeah there’s tons of stuff here that’s not special, but amongst all that are items that will signal you can recognize a treasure and show that you got something really special,’” Joseph adds.

The difference with vintage is what the 'score' signals. At an outlet mall, you found the deal. At an estate sale, you found the object — and, more importantly, you knew what it was before anyone else did.

What the Future Holds for Vintage

Even if the forecasts vary, the direction is consistent: secondhand is not a passing trend, but a permanent retail channel. The industry is now investing in itself by building better search tools, smoother logistics, stronger authentication, and more sophisticated discovery, because consumers expect resale to be as seamless as buying new.

Technology will no doubt make shopping secondhand faster, with algorithms surfacing the rare chair before you even know you’re looking for it. Advancements in AI and machine learning are enhancing online secondhand shopping via plug-ins and apps that offer better product recommendations, pricing algorithms, and customer service automation. The friction will decrease, but the psychology won’t.

The desire to recognize value before someone else does isn’t going anywhere. If anything, we’ll see it intensify in an era of sameness. The more homogeneous retail becomes, the more valuable discernment will feel. When everyone is thrifting, the status no longer lies in that you did. It lies in what you chose — and whether you understood why it mattered.

Luxury no longer requires a high price tag, notes Joseph Nunes: “Knowing where something sits in history or heritage is also a signal of luxury.” And, perhaps, a more sophisticated way of saying, I know something you don’t know.

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