Buying a sofa from an online-only retailer certainly has its upsides (convenience and cost, for starters), but also its downsides (you can't 'try before you buy'). Photos can show you the silhouette and pattern, but it's hard to get an honest feel for the fabric or even the color, as well as how supportive the back feels or whether the seat actually suits the way you sit.

That's why, when it comes to buying a sofa, the team of writers and editors here at Livingetc has made it our mission to personally sit on as many sofas from as many brands as possible to bring you a real, honest, first-person take on what it feels like. I was recently invited to a press preview for DUSK's upcoming collection, and as an online-only retailer, I knew it was a rare chance to test out some of its sofas. Yes, there were only a few available to try, but it gave me a feel for the overall quality you can expect from the brand.

I tested the Brooklyn, Chicago, and Hampshire sofas. Each has a distinct look and feel, and all three made a positive impression. I've shared my honest thoughts below, as well as shared some honourable mentions of other designs from DUSK's 400-strong sofa range that I wish I could have tried. The good news is that there are plenty of reviews online to go off, too.

Brooklyn Sofa

DUSK's Brooklyn sofa has a softer, sink-in feel, with plush fiber-filled cushions and sprung seats made for lounging. (Image credit: Future)

The Brooklyn collection was the one I found easiest to settle into. Its seat felt soft, with a more yielding feel than the other two sofas I tried. Its seat felt high and roomy, while the broad arms add to its generous, contemporary look. There’s plenty of space to sit back, and the deep seat makes it a good choice if you like to tuck your feet up or properly sink into a sofa.

DUSK lists the three-seater’s seat depth as 73cm, compared with 56cm for the Chicago — a difference you can feel when you try them side by side.

The back cushions give it a softer, more relaxed feel than a tightly upholstered sofa, while the overall shape still looks neat and modern. I’d choose it for a living room where comfort matters as much as having a sofa with a strong, simple silhouette.

It's also worth noting that it's available in a range of different configurations and in a few different colors: ivory, ink, muted moss, capuccino, chenille oatmeal, chenille olive, chenille mushroom, to name a few. The three-seater style is rated 4.92/5-stars after almost 900 reviews, too.

Chicago Sofa

The Chicago sofa feels deep and supportive, with generous cushioning that makes it an easy sofa to settle into. (Image credit: Future)

The Chicago collection feels sleeker and more contained than the Brooklyn. Its arms are slimmer, and the seat feels tighter, so you sit more upright rather than sprawling out. The shorter seat depth — 56cm on the three-seater — helps explain that more supported feel. In terms of firmness, I’d place it at mid: supportive without feeling firm.



The back is the detail that gives it character — rounded, separate cushions soften the low, clean-lined frame. It looks polished without feeling too formal, and its proportions make it a good option if you want a contemporary sofa that doesn’t dominate the room. It’s comfortable, but you won’t sink into it in the same way as the Brooklyn.

It's also available in a range of configurations (including a pouffe) and in colors including beige, mushroom, rich green, 'gold haze', and dark rust. The two-seater style has a rating of 4.87/5 after 120 reviews.

DUSK Chicago 2 Seater Sofa in Rich Green £469 at Dusk.com

Hampshire Sofa

DUSK's Hampshire Sofa is a much more traditional style of sofa. (Image credit: DUSK)

Of the three, the Hampshire collection has the most traditional feel. Its softly shaped arms sit lower, and the seat and back felt more familiar and standard to me than the deeper, more lounging-focused Brooklyn. In terms of firmness, I’d describe it as mid-to-firm, with a more supportive sit than the other two. The back cushions create a classic sofa outline, while the legs and upholstery give the design a warmer, more timeless look.

It’s the one I’d look at if I wanted a sofa that would sit comfortably in a more traditional scheme, or add a softer note to a modern room. DUSK offers the Hampshire in a broad mix of colors and fabrics, including stripes and brighter shades, so the classic shape can be styled in a more playful way, too.

DUSK Hampshire 3 Seater Sofa - Green Stripe £535 at Dusk.com

Honorable Mentions

I haven’t tried these styles in person, but they caught my eye for their different shapes, fabrics, and color options. Some of the same tones and upholstery looks appear across DUSK’s ranges, making it easier to compare a particular color or fabric across more than one silhouette.

Of the three, the Brooklyn sofa was my favorite. Its generous seat and broad arms made it the most comfortable to settle into, while its clean-lined shape still felt contemporary. But if you're looking for something more multifunctional, Livingetc's design writer Olivia Wolfe has done her research on the best DUSK sofa beds.

If you’re choosing pieces for your own home, explore our design services at Design Lab by Livingetc⁠ for help finding the right fit for your space. And for more interiors inspiration, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter⁠.