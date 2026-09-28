I Visited M&S to Explore Its Home Fragrance Offering, and These Are the Scents That Stood Out

I'm not always in the mood to break the bank over home fragrance. Especially when I'm looking for a minimalist perfuming moment that can quietly refresh the air around me. In this case, M&S will always be my first and final stop.

And truthfully, it never lets me down. So, this week, I ventured into my local M&S and sniffed my way through its fragrance aisle. I came across some old reliables and some impressive new home fragrances with awe-inspiring price tags attached.

So, here's a collection of the best scented candles, diffusers, and room sprays M&S has to offer at the moment. You'll find two standouts among the crowd of best-sellers, including the reformulated Apothecary collection and my favorite fragrance collaboration of the year in M&S x Kelly Hoppen's signature scents.

You won't find over-the-top fragrance blends or maximalist facades here. But what you can expect is elegant designs, simple but perfectly balanced notes, and more than a bang for your buck.

M&S home fragrance is perfect for year-round use, but if you're looking for something more seasonal, Anthropologie's autumn-scented candles are perfect for crisp, warm notes.

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