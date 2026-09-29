Lots of people want a period home, in theory. But in reality, these historical properties are not always so compatible with the way we live now; they were built for a different time, and adjusting them to support our modern ideals while still maintaining the charm and character that drew you to the property to begin with is no easy feat.

In this Georgian home, the client had a clear vision for the kitchen, which they enlisted the help of Naked Kitchens for in the design. "The brief was to design a modern Shaker kitchen that would look fresh and contemporary today while maintaining timeless appeal for years to come," says Jayne Everett, the creative director at Naked Kitchens. The Shaker style is beloved for its classic look, but as an inherently traditional style, making it feel contemporary isn't always easy.

It was achieved through the entire design, but maybe most interestingly through the mix of cabinet doors, each a slight riff of the classic Shaker — arches and half-arches sit alongside glass-fronted and beadboard styles, on top of those more traditional cabinets. It's the sort of idea that doesn't sound like it would work on paper, but will leave you questioning: am I doing enough with my kitchen doors?

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The Brief

Arched insets in the Shaker doors bring more movement and softness to this kitchen design. (Image credit: Naked Kitchens)

Finding a way to take the classic Shaker style and rework it in a way that feels fresh and new is no easy task, but luckily, the Naked Kitchen team had the luxury of a beautiful space on their side.

The period property didn't just provide a strong foundation to build on, but it also simplified the challenge of working out the right kitchen layout. As Jayne Everett explains, "Blessed with abundant natural light and expansive Georgian windows overlooking tranquil green space, the room naturally dictated that the layout be centered around these architectural assets."

With this clear outline already mapped out, the design process grew from there. "The design evolved organically, layering rich details to create a twist on the classic Shaker," says Jayne. With a large, open layout and classic Shaker kitchen cabinetry, it was largely down to the color and the finishing details to supply this element of surprise.

Careful to build intrigue without straying too far from tradition, Jayne opted for a rich, two-toned green palette, a subtle play on the traditional sage-green kitchen trend. "Our deep Marsh Green color grounds the base cabinetry, drawing the eye outward toward the leafy views, while the lighter Burnham Green is used for the tall and wall units to frame and anchor the overall architecture," she explains.

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From there, they built upon the earthy color scheme, contrasting the soft green tones with rich, dark pops of burgundy and stained oak, adding depth and intrigue to the space.

The Process

"The counterstanding drinks cabinet remains an undisputed favorite for both us and our clients. We love how its exterior harmonizes with the upper cabinetry, while opening it reveals a dramatic, beautifully appointed interior that serves as a true design highlight," says Jayne. (Image credit: Naked Kitchens)

A true Georgian-period property, with the signs of wear to prove it, Jayne says, "While the original space was dated, its magnificent windows provided the ideal bones for an extraordinary room." There were updates to be done, but the potential was clear from the start.

The challenge was in finding a way to make the layout work for modern family life, making the space feel more open and sociable. But as the Naked Kitchens team soon discovered, everything they needed was already there.

First up, and perhaps the most significant change to make this room successfully function as a modern kitchen for the young family, they needed to find more space. Luckily, there was plenty of room for the kitchen to expand into. "The small room off the kitchen was incorporated into the overall space, which enabled a larder to be located close to the main kitchen," says Jayne.

With the additional space provided by extending into the adjoining room, Jayne was then able to rework the layout, introducing a more sociable, open-plan design. "Changing the layout of the cabinetry away from being solely around the perimeter of the kitchen and introducing a centrally positioned island with seating was essential to optimizing the flow and functionality of the space," explains Jayne. The kitchen island forms a central gathering point, providing a base for friends and family to orbit around.

It may all sound like relatively simple changes, but this is not to say that they were without their difficulties. One problem the team ran into was the narrow doorway along the oven run, which resulted in a restrictive pinch point. "To accommodate the client's desire for a one-meter range cooker while maintaining balance, we sacrificed corner access and cleverly offset it by introducing a stunning counter-standing cabinet that has since become a cherished focal point," explains Jayne.

The Design

The pocket-door larder with its modern design and oak handles brings a refreshing contrast to the soft warmth of the Shaker cabinets. (Image credit: Naked Kitchens)

While the open-plan layout and warm, social feel provide a solid foundation for a beautiful family kitchen, it's in the details that the brief was really brought to life.

Perhaps the most crucial detail of all is the unique curved detail included on the Shaker doors on the kitchen cabinetry, creating a contemporary spin on a classic Shaker design. "The curved Shaker profile introduces an elevated layer of interest," says Jayne. The tall, arched doors create a statement without feeling overbearing, and to create more cohesion in the space, Jayne explains, "These gentle arcs are harmoniously mirrored in the mantel surround and the island open shelving, weaving a cohesive design thread throughout the room," she adds.

While curved corners in kitchens have become one of the defining trends of the past few years, these arches feel less expected, while still adding a touch of softness.

Continuing this merging of modernity and tradition, in the corner of the kitchen is a striking, freestanding larder, with a cabinetry style that feels starkly modern against the updated Shaker doors surrounding it. "Conceived as a freestanding piece of furniture, the larder stands apart through its distinct V-groove cabinetry style, unified with the rest of the room via color continuity," says Jayne. But while the pantry is modern and sleek with its burgundy slatted wood finish, the adjoining open shelving brings it back down. "Its curved shelving softens the kitchen's transition points while providing an inviting space to house books and treasured items," says Jayne.

The striking red, repeated on both the larder and the interiors of the upper cabinetry, is perhaps the most notable feature in the room. A beautiful example of how the unexpected red theory works in kitchens; the unexpected addition brings a burst of new life to this kitchen.

Explaining this design choice, Jayne says, "The green palette called for a vibrant, anchoring contrast, for which our dramatic Sharrington Red was the natural choice. Painting the counterstanding drinks cabinet's interior this striking hue creates a theatrical 'showstopper' moment when opened, while simultaneously establishing a visual bridge to the freestanding larder and purposefully integrating it into the overarching design narrative."

Shop The Look

If you're still searching for how to make shaker cabinets feel more modern, we have a few ideas, from color updates to skinny profiles and bevelled edges.

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