9 of the Biggest, Best, and Most Beautiful News Headlines You Don't Want to Miss From the Interior Design World This September

Maybe I say this every month, but this time I mean it: September feels like it went by in the blink of an eye. One day, we're grieving the end of summer, and the next, we are celebrating the first day of fall and starting that yearly Gilmore Girls rewatch. And in this back-to-school sort of month, the design world has a lot of similar energy happening — brands are gearing up for the holidays, and we are seeing collections that capture the vibe of the new season and the upcoming year.

The people are excited, and with so much newness, it can be hard to keep track of everything. But hello, that's what I'm here for! I wouldn't say there is a specific central aesthetic to this list (like September's new-in homewares list had), but there is definitely a mindset shift. As the weather cools, we are moving indoors, and so now is the time to perfect your lighting schemes, find your perfect rug, and build the cozy space you need this autumn/winter season. This list has inspiration for all of that in abundance.

But enough from me; you can scroll through yourself and catch up on all the best launches, releases, and collections from September. It's a very beautiful farewell, as this month has given us so many exciting design gifts.

1. ABASK Launches Its First Artisanal Lighting Category

Image 1 of 3 A sculptural lamp is like investing in an art piece. (Image credit: ABASK) Everything is designed and made by artists. (Image credit: ABASK) This ombre-style lantern is an instant statement piece. (Image credit: ABASK) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

ABASK has certainly been busy. In June, the brand welcomed its newest makers, and now, ABASK is announcing the launch of its first-ever lighting category. And if you know anything about the brand, then you know this will be a fabulous, artisanal collection.

Working in close collaboration with over 20 makers across the UK, USA, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Portugal, Austria, and India, the collection brings together over 200 designs that celebrate exceptional craftsmanship and unique, characterful design. Think ceramic bases, butterfly-shaped glass, and avant-garde structural pieces. Available exclusively at ABASK.com, it's a fun one, even just to scroll through.

2. Nordic Knots' New Dancing Flower and Matches Collection

Subtle prints and textures seem to be one of the biggest trends going into 2027. Image credit: Nordic Knots Green and brown are such a classic color combination. Image credit: Nordic Knots

No matter what Nordic Knots cooks up, it's always something very fashionable. This month, Nordic Knots has released its Dancing Flower and Matches Collection — inspired by Swedish Grace, the iconic design movement of the early 20th century.

Presented at Stockholm’s legendary Bio Skandia, the collection revisits this heritage through two distinct designs: Dancing Flower, floral and richly textured, and Matches, more graphic and geometric. It is full of the subtle textures, prints, and grounding colorways that are popping up across all the latest rug trends.

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3. Fold by Georg Jensen

A good vase elevates your floral arrangement into an artwork. (Image credit: Georg Jensen)

We can always do with new vases around the house, no? Well, if you are on the hunt for a stylish upgrade to store your autumn floral arrangements, then Georg Jensen's new Fold design is possibly the perfect piece.

The Fold collection is actually comprised of both vases and candle holders, with designs inspired by the free-flowing forms of folded paper. Then crafted in the brand's signature mirror-polished stainless steel, the chrome decor is such an elevated way to show off your stems.

And the good news? The Fold vases and candle holders are part of the first release, though the collection will build over time. So watch this space!

4. Yinka Ilori x Brabantia Collection

The pieces showcase Yinka Ilori's bright, colorful style, but with practicality that translates to the modern home. (Image credit: Yinka Ilori x Brabantia)

With Yinka Ilori's dopamine design tendencies and Brabantia's beloved functionality, this collaboration was bound to bring a bit of joy to the daily monotony of household chores.

"Since Yinka's kitchen has long played host to its classic bin, it felt fated when he joined forces with the brand. Seeing the collection in person, the bin is a far cry from boring millennial gray trash cans," says Livingetc's wellness writer, Amiya Baratan.

"But if you ask me, the star of the show has to be the drying rack. All the colorfully inked rungs make it so you won't (absolutely) hate having your laundry drying in the middle of your space," she adds. Plus, it even looks pretty good folded away and hung up in a laundry room. Between this and Yinka's collaboration with Dunelm, it's clear that a little dose of color can go a surprisingly long way.

5. Feldspar Extends into Lighting

These lamps have such a unique build, with a texture that caters to the handcrafted aesthetic. (Image credit: Feldspar)

Feldspar is one of my favorite places to find delicate and beautiful ceramic homewares, and now the brand is expanding into lighting, all handcrafted from the brand's signature fine bone china.

Spanning sculptural table lamps, textured ceiling and wall fixtures, and elongated pendants, each piece is made by hand at Feldspar's Devon workshop and finished with a hand-painted banding — each piece is unique and one-of-a-kind.

Feldspar's Fine Bone China is cast finely to create a piece that is bright white and opaque by day and glowing at night. This is just the kind of piece that blends perfectly into a layered lighting scheme. Hey, it's time to perfect that fashionable, ambient scheme before darker days set in.

6. Ca' Pietra x Sanderson Tile Collection

This pattern, in a glossy finish, feels incredibly contemporary in this home bar. Image credit: Ca' Pietra x Sanderson Even mixing the solid colors from the collection can feel really unique. Image credit: Ca' Pietra x Sanderson

Working on some bigger DIYs as autumn begins? Are you in search of some seriously stylish tiles to add to a kitchen or bathroom? You're in luck because the Ca'Pietra x Sanderson collection is full of beautiful options.

For this release, Ca'Pietra has reimagined a selection of celebrated Sanderson designs. From iconic florals and illustrative botanicals to decorative patterns rich in character and charm, the collection honors modern heritage aesthetics while embracing contemporary style.

Choosing between the two distinct collections depends on where you plan to use your tiles this season. The Classic Collection is a versatile range of porcelain tiles suitable for both walls and floors, and the Studio Collection is a series of decorative wall tiles crafted on a ceramic base and intended exclusively for walls. You've got options and a range of bathroom and kitchen tile trends to choose from with this launch.

7. Big Green Egg Launches a New Color

Something about the darker colorway is so elevated for those that want a more design-forward outdoor kitchen. (Image credit: Big Green Egg)

Cooking on the Big Green Egg was possibly the first serious way to grill that I remember. My dad, being an avid griller, was beyond excited to get his hands on one of these smokers. And for the first time in the brand's 50-year history, Big Green Egg has launched a new colorway, The Onyx. Big news for those who like to grill well into the colder months.

Inspired by the gemstone, The Onyx features a deep, ultra-dark glaze with the faintest touch of Big Green Egg’s signature green beneath the surface, giving the iconic piece a sleek, contemporary new look designed for modern outdoor spaces.

8. Little Greene's New Color Palette for 2027

Hillside has beautiful yellow undertones when styled in a room with sunshine. Image credit: Little Greene This orange is a true shapeshifter with light and has such a grounding effect in a space. Image credit: Little Greene Dusty pinks and chocolate browns are set to be everywhere next year. Image credit: Little Greene

As the end of the year rolls around, there are inevitably a lot of color-of-the-year predictions that roll out — every paint brand has been gathering its research to try to frame the year of decorating ahead. And though a single color of the year is fun, Little Greene has been a little more helpful, introducing a new palette of colors designed to go together, as well as expanding some of its heritage ranges.

And there are some fabulous shades to look out for. Hillside, a bold olive green, is one of my favorites, followed by Ashes of Marigold, a warm and comforting orange.

Many of the shades are indicators of what themes and aesthetics we can look forward to in 2027, but Little Greene's new range of colors is also serving up ample color combination inspiration. Basically, it's worth browsing if you have a refresh planned.

9. Westwing's Designer Advent Calendar

The box itself makes the perfect holiday decoration. (Image credit: Westwing)

Since Westwing UK launched earlier this year, it's easily become one of my favorite places to shop for homeware. Everything is a blend of sleek Scandinavian style and fashionable, contemporary design. So, if you have any design lovers in your life, the brand's holiday advent calendar might just be the perfect gift. As Livingetc's wellness writer, Amiya Baratan, notes, Westwing's advent calendar is one of (if not the only) true interior design advent calendars.

Though most of what's inside is a surprise, you can expect gifts from Westwing Collection, Aesop, Bloomingville, Audo Copenhagen, Ferm Living, DBKD, Philippi, Vinga, Vondels, WMF, Archivist, and Broste. The only problem is that you might have a hard time waiting until the holidays to see what's inside.

Well, you are all caught up on everything the design world was up to in September. But if you still have a few items to cross off your autumn refresh list, perhaps The Fifty, our interiors editor's extensive shopping list, can help!

I'll see you all back here next month, but for more inspiration while you wait, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.