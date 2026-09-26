Can't Commit to a Rug? West Elm's Brand-New Reversible Design Means You Don't Really Have to

Choosing a rug is hard work. For one, rugs typically come with a high price tag, so you want to choose wisely and choose well. And on top of that, how do you decide between a bold color and something more muted? A fine print or a larger pattern? Well, gather round, all of my fellow indecisive design-lovers: I spotted a new reversible rug on West Elm, and it feels like the answer to all our rug woes.

West Elm rugs typically veer toward a more traditional style, but with a contemporary twist. Or, as I like to call it: fashionable heritage. The brand's (admittedly limited; there are only three as of right now) reversible range follows the same style, but is perfectly in line with current rug trends. Think dark cocoa browns and muddy olive greens, faded, lived-in prints, and fringe around the edges. But that little adjective — 'reversible' — is what truly sets this rug apart. It gives you two prints to choose from, in the same cohesive, grounding color scheme, so you know they'll both work with your space. It's two rugs for the price of one.

As mentioned, the colorways and patterns are harmonious, of course, but they feel different enough that flipping them around would provide a satisfying refresh. I thought the world of reversible rugs was limited to boring, outdoor-only designs, but this new piece from West Elm immediately jumped to the top of my wish list. Here's everything you need to know.

West Elm Odessa Reversible Heirloom Floral Rug £349 at West Elm UK The Odessa rug comes in both this warm, cozy hazelnut color and an earthy caper colorway; however, I'm obsessed with the brown, I must say. The heirloom-inspired floral pattern brings layered color and vintage character that feels collected over time (and collected, characterful interiors are one of today's biggest design trends). But we can't forget the reversible design offering two timeless looks in one. Now, it really is easier than ever to refresh your space whenever the mood strikes. Now you just have to decide which side you want to have underfoot first!



As mentioned, reversible rugs of the past are typically reserved for outdoor rug styles — something flat-woven, durable, and with virtually no pattern change (often it's just the same colors in reverse). It's not the worst option, but West Elm's reversible styles prove that you can have something more design-forward.

What struck me most about the brand's new Odessa rug is just how different the patterns on either side are. One side is a small print that almost reads as a solid color, and the other side is a contemporary floral print with a much larger pattern. Again, it's still cohesive, but it feels like a nice, noticeable change.

My initial amazement and nerdy excitement after finding this reversible rug on West Elm made me curious about what else was out there in the way of reversible rugs. So, I've got good and bad news: there aren't as many stylish reversible rug options as I was hoping (West Elm is leading the way here), but I did do the hard work for you. Below are six other reversible rugs that combine style, function, and a medley of prints and colors.

As we near the end of September, it's more important than ever to make sure you have all of your textiles and upholstery in place. If not a reversible rug, perhaps a wool rug for something cozy underfoot this season?

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