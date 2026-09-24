From Lulu & Georgia to CB2, These Are the 50 Coolest Things to Buy for Your Home This Fall

Dare we even mention the upcoming shopping season that’s already on our doorstep? Let’s hold off a bit longer. Gift wrap may be creeping onto our shelves, but the stretch ahead is still firmly in “I’m shopping for me, myself, and I” territory. One thing's for certain: everywhere I look, we’re still holding onto warm vibes as long as we can (even the weather reports say so). I’m not denying that fall is here, but at this very moment, those spiced lattes are still mostly iced.



You can see it in the latest releases, which are still so full of color and verve. Autumn’s usual dark greens and deep browns have been lifted into ripe avocado and bright ochre. The proliferation of beautiful portable lamps makes me think we’re all still out on the patio, hosting friends for cocktails — and the options for tableware are still leaning into fun, especially glassware and containers that range from stackable to spotted and speckled.



Meanwhile, the collaboration economy is going strong. West Elm is still riding high on its Emma Chamberlain collection, Castlery found a delightful partner in Tan France, and Venus Williams brought chic and sporty references to her new lines for Crate & Barrel and Crate & Barrel Kids (she was in good company, as Nordic Knots also got in on the action with a bold court-inspired rug).



So whether you’re in the mood for a stylish treat (just for you) or getting a head start on what’s to come (good for you), here are some items, big and small, to keep you in high spirits.

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