Like many, I fell in love with Tan France's sense of style while watching him on Queer Eye. But I really fell in love with it while watching Architectural Digest's miniseries of his whimsical Salt Lake City home build. Needless to say, his eye for design definitely extends into interiors. So, when I heard the news that Tan France was collaborating with furniture brand Castlery, I knew it was going to be good.

And it is (trust me — I got to see the pieces in person at the launch in New York City). Dropping today, the 18-piece collection is a vibe-y range of furniture and furnishings that subtly speak to Tan's personal story. Just as his Salt Lake City home celebrated his British-Pakistani roots (and his later move to the United States), this collaboration with Castlery started from a shared belief that a home should be a reflection of the person living in it — their traditions, their story, their style.

"I wanted to show that I had a unique perspective and that what is created could only be designed by someone from my background and cultures," Tan tells me of the design process. "But I wanted to convey a sense of it being for you, too," he adds. "Even though the items all have a (very gentle) South Asian and British touch, it can work for those of you who are neither of those things but still want unique pieces."

Are leather sofas back? If Tan France says so — yes. This green color is so grounding. Image credit: Castlery x Tan France The turned leg of the Tarin Side Table feels at once British and South Asian inspired. Image credit: Castlery x Tan France

The collection has arguably arrived at the perfect moment, as the appetite for 'anti-trend' interiors continues to grow. These days, there is more social currency in the personal; rather than copy-and-pasting the perfectly styled spaces we see online into our own homes, it's about pulling from all different directions (eras, styles, trends) to curate a space that feels uniquely 'you'.

In other words, personality beats polish — though Tan France's collection with Castlery conveniently has both. Designed with Castlery's commitment to craft, there's more to it than what immediately meets the eye, which is exactly what makes it so special.

Take the colorful Anika Table Lamp, for example. It features a stacked silhouette reminiscent of architectural shapes seen across South Asia. It's bigger than you'd expect and comes in a range of colors that completely change once illuminated. Likewise, the low-lying Anaya 'Tea Table' was inspired by "cross-legged conversations" Tan recalls with family and friends over tea. It feels like a nod to the way hosting and entertaining is relaxing, and feels grounded and grounding.

Tan stresses the fact he's designed this collection from scratch. "I wanted to actually design. I didn’t want to just select items from an already designed collection and put my name on it," he says — and it shows. (Image credit: Castlery x Tan France)

The pillar-like details on the two sofa designs also speak to Tan's unique cultural identity. The carved detailing echoes patterns found across South Asia, while the pillars themselves subtly nod to British architecture. The Caramel Basketweave fabric is the most beautiful earthy tone in real life, but the moss-green leather made me question everything I thought I knew about sofa trends — it's so good.

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Then there are the Reya Vases, with their almost folded, textured effect, which were inspired by draping saris, a fixture of Tan's childhood. You can't help but want to reach out and touch them.

"It really is so personal to me," Tan shares. "The scalloped details from South Asia and England really influenced the collection. It's something I saw dotted around my house, but also on buildings in the UK. That was the main inspiration behind the collection; I wanted it to feel so singular. One that could truly have only been created by me, so using my two cultural touch points felt like the right jumping-off point."

The new collection spans living, dining, lighting, rugs, mirrors, decor, and accessories, and is now available to shop in the UK, US, Australia, Singapore, and Canada.

"Living between cultures and countries has taught me that home isn’t just somewhere you live, it’s something you create, wherever you are," says Tan. (Image credit: Castlery x Tan France)

Shop Castlery x Tan France

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