Ruffled Bedding Is Making Bedrooms Feel Romantic Again — These Are the Pretty Pieces That Will Make Your Bed Look Effortlessly Layered

Ruffled bedding is one of those details that can completely change the mood of a bed. A little frill around a pillowcase or duvet edge brings softness and movement to a bedroom without needing pattern or lots of color. It also taps into some of the more romantic ideas we’re seeing in the latest bedding trends, where beds are feeling increasingly layered, relaxed, and decorative rather than perfectly crisp. I particularly like ruffles in washed linen or slightly crumpled cotton, where they feel effortless rather than overly precious.

The trick is not to make everything ruffled. I’d choose one or two pieces and let them do the work — a ruffled duvet with very simple pillowcases, for example, or plain bedding finished with a pair of frilled shams. Mixing in something more tailored, whether that’s a striped cushion, a structured throw or a darker headboard, stops the look from becoming too sweet. Fabric matters just as much as the detail itself. Linen will give ruffles a looser, more relaxed shape, while crisp cotton makes them feel a little neater and more traditional.

But to save you from scrolling through hundreds of ruffled bedding options, I've done all the hard work for you. I've gone through all of our favorite places to buy bedding and selected the most stylish pieces I can find, from pillowcases to duvet covers, so you can add a little more romance to your bedroom.

For me, the best ruffled bedding doesn’t feel overly styled. It should look a little undone, a little romantic, and very inviting — the kind of bed you actually want to climb into rather than keep perfectly arranged.

And if you're interested in organic bedding, I've curated an edit of the pieces worth knowing about, along with an explanation of certifications so you can understand exactly what you're buying.

But if putting the whole room together still feels like the difficult part, our design services at Design Lab by Livingetc can help with everything from bedding and color to furniture and those final styling details. You can also sign up for the Livingetc newsletter for more interiors inspiration and our latest shopping edits.

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