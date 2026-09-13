16 Design-Forward Kitchen Candles That Will Banish Cooking Odors and Evoke a Fresh Scentscape in Your Space

Kitchens can be quite the tricky zone to scent. Depending on whether you have food odors you wish to banish, or if you're trying to set the ambiance while you whip together a meal, you'll want a deodorizing candle. Or something subtle to add to the vibe without overpowering your senses, causing you to salt with a heavy hand.

In my recent years of learning about the art of home fragrance, I have finally understood the art of making your kitchen smell nice. And the formula is simple. Herbaceous notes for when you're cooking, fresh zingy scents for right after, and soft gourmands for every other moment.

And the most common mistake people tend to make is using strong fragrances in the kitchen. This will confuse your sense of taste as you cook and overwhelm the space. That's why lighter profiles and considered candle placement can make all the difference.

So, without further ado, here are 16 design-forward scented candles that will feel at home in your culinary space. Bon parfumage!

Wondering if you should light a scented candle at a dinner party? I explain how not to ruin your menu with an incompatible fragrance.

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