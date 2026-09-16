At this year’s Livingetc Unlocked, we offered two days of one-to-one consultations with us, the stylists from Design Lab by Livingetc. Our VIP guests could book a slot and bring along any design dilemma they were struggling with, from kitchens and bathrooms to challenging layouts and those awkward corners that never feel quite resolved.

Every consultation was different. Some guests arrived with floor plans and moodboards, while others brought photographs of rooms they simply couldn’t make work. We sat down together to explore layouts, color palettes, furniture choices and the smaller decorative details that can completely change how a space feels. So many of the same questions came up that we decided to share our answers here, because chances are, you may be wondering about them too.

1. My living room is quite large, but it always feels empty. How can I make it feel more inviting?

(Image credit: Frenchie Cristogatin. Styling by Elen Pouhaër)

We would start by dividing the room into smaller zones, each with its own purpose. A generous rug can anchor the main seating area, while an armchair with a side table and floor lamp might create a separate reading spot. Bringing furniture closer together, rather than pushing everything against the walls, will also make the space feel more intimate.

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Color and pattern can help a large room feel warmer and more enveloping. Deeper shades work particularly well, while wallpaper can bring texture and character to expansive walls. A large-scale pattern or mural could even be used to define one area of the room. Finish with layered lighting at different heights to create softer pools of light after dark.

2. How can I give my kitchen or bathroom more character without renovating?

(Image credit: Malcolm Menzies. Design: Chapter Interiors / Blakes London)

Focus on the elements that have a strong visual impact but are relatively easy to change. New cabinet handles, a characterful light, painted joinery or an unexpected wall color can shift the mood of a kitchen. In a bathroom, try a decorative mirror, softer lighting, framed artwork or a fabric shower curtain instead of another hard, clinical surface.

These practical rooms often feel unfinished because we decorate them less than the rest of the home. Bringing in art, color and objects you genuinely love can make them feel much more personal, without needing to replace the expensive foundations.

3. My home is very white and feels a little boring. How can I become braver with color?

(Image credit: Anson Smart. Styling by Joseph Gardner)

You don’t have to begin with a brightly painted room. Start with colors you naturally respond to and introduce them through pieces that feel easier to change, such as a rug, artwork, cushions or an occasional chair. Once you see those shades in the space, you’ll feel more confident about taking them onto the walls.

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Wallcoverings are another lovely middle ground. A soft pattern or a linen- or silk-effect texture in a neutral shade adds depth without demanding too much attention. Color doesn’t always need to be loud — sometimes it's the subtle variation in tone and texture that makes a white room feel richer.

4. How do I find the right layout for an awkwardly shaped room?

(Image credit: Michel Wells. Design: Davide Casaroli)

We begin with how the room actually needs to be used, rather than where the furniture is traditionally expected to go. Look for an architectural feature, such as a fireplace, bay window or particularly beautiful view, that could become the room’s natural focal point, and build the layout around it. Then position the largest piece, usually the sofa, dining table or bed, and consider how you will move through the space, keeping doorways and natural walkways clear.

Before committing, we recommend marking out each piece on the floor with painter’s tape or sheets of newspaper. It's a simple trick, but it lets you experience the proportions and circulation of a proposed layout far more accurately than judging it from a floor plan alone.

5. How can I make an open-plan space feel connected without making everything match?

(Image credit: Lake & Walls)

We like to create a visual thread that travels through the whole space. This could be one color repeated in different strengths, a timber finish that appears across several pieces, or a material such as brass used in the lighting and smaller details. The different areas should feel related, but they don’t need to be identical.

Each zone can then have its own identity. Rugs, pendant lights and changes in furniture arrangement can define where one area ends and another begins. For something less obvious, look to the floor — a slim marble threshold or brass floor inlay can create an elegant transition between two materials, subtly marking the move from a kitchen into a living area while still connecting the spaces architecturally.

6. How do I make a small room feel bigger without painting everything white?

(Image credit: James McDonald. Design: Bryan O'Sullivan, Ballymore)

White isn’t the only color that can make a small room feel spacious. We often recommend using a tonal palette on the walls, woodwork, and even the ceiling, as fewer visual breaks let the eye move around the room more easily. Soft earthy shades, muted blues, or warm neutrals can add depth while still making the space feel inviting. Curtains hung close to the ceiling and extended beyond the window frame will also exaggerate its height and width while allowing in as much natural light as possible.

Try to avoid filling the room with lots of small furniture. One generously sized sofa or statement chair can make the layout feel calmer and more confident than several undersized pieces. Furniture raised on legs keeps more of the floor visible, while a well-positioned mirror can carry light further into the room. Ultimately, it's good proportions and a clear layout, rather than white walls, that make a small space appear bigger.

7. I have sentimental furniture I want to keep, but my room no longer feels like me. How do I make it feel fresh again?

(Image credit: James McDonald. Design: Bryan O'Sullivan)

I always start by asking what you genuinely want to keep, a sentimental piece doesn’t have to dictate the whole room, but it can spark a fresh direction. That might mean reupholstering an armchair, moving a piece to another spot in your home, or pairing it with more current furniture.

Once you’ve settled on what’s staying, look at the room as a whole. For example, you could rethink the focal point or where the TV sits, and play with the layout by adding a larger sofa or extra armchairs for a more inviting setup. If your space is open-plan, try carrying some of the color from adjoining areas into the living room to make it feel cohesive. You don’t always need to start from scratch — sometimes a few key changes can completely transform how your existing pieces feel.

8. How can I make a low ceiling and short window feel taller and more generous?

(Image credit: Lance Gerber. Design: Michelle Boudreau Design)

Curtains can do a lot of the visual work here. Rather than stopping them at the width of the window, I’d take the curtain rod or track across the full wall and hang the fabric from ceiling to floor. It softens the architecture, makes the window seem much bigger, and pulls your eye up so the room feels taller.

For the low ceiling, I’d keep the walls and ceiling in the same soft color, no harsh contrasts. That way, your eye doesn’t immediately land on the line where the wall stops and the ceiling starts. It’s a simple trick that makes the whole space seem more open and even gives that cozy, cocoonlike vibe my clients always ask for.

9. My living room doesn’t have an obvious focal point. How do I create a layout that feels anchored?

(Image credit: Sarah Button. Design: NOMAD)

You don’t always have to let the architecture dictate the layout. In this room, the walls were sharply angled, so instead of following those angles with the furniture, I created a clear square seating zone within the irregular footprint.

I turned the largest sofa toward the main window, where the client naturally wanted to look; then I grouped the rug, coffee table, and armchairs around it, almost like an island in the room. That immediately gave the living area more presence while opening up a much clearer circulation route around it.

And don’t feel you need to fill every awkward corner. Here, the sharpest angle became a small reading nook with a chair and a larger plant, turning what could have felt like dead space into something intentional.

10. My room has all the furniture it needs, but it still feels unfinished. What am I missing?

(Image credit: Future / Hugh Metcalf)

Before adding anything else, I’d always look at scale first. Often, a room doesn’t need more things; it just needs the pieces already there to have a little more presence. A larger rug that properly anchors the furniture, artwork that feels generous enough for the wall, or lighting at different heights can completely change how finished the space feels.

Then I’d look at what’s tying everything together. Repeating a color, material or shape in a few places helps your eye travel around the room and makes everything feel more connected. Sometimes the final layer is as simple as a floor lamp, a larger piece of art or a few well-chosen objects. It’s not about filling every empty space; it’s about making sure everything has enough visual weight, and the room feels balanced overall.

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