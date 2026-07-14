One thing I've learnt after styling homes is that the rooms people remember aren't necessarily the biggest or the most expensive. They're the ones with a little surprise. I call them 'conversation starters': a sculptural stool used instead of a side table, a tapestry replacing traditional artwork, or a glossy lacquered piece in an otherwise quiet room.

For me, one of the most effective styling tricks for a modern living room is introducing one element that gently interrupts the expected rhythm of the space. It doesn’t need to dominate; it simply needs enough presence to catch the eye, perhaps create curiosity and even stop the room from feeling predictable.

Also, when you stop decorating for the room and start choosing for yourself, your home naturally becomes more interesting. The pieces you genuinely love are usually the ones people ask about — and that personal connection is what gives a space its energy.

We often receive Find requests from clients whose rooms feel considered but still lack that one element of surprise. Through Design Lab by Livingetc’s free personalized sourcing service, our stylists identify pieces that add curiosity, character and a slightly stronger point of view. Send us your brief, and we’ll source a focused selection designed around your space and what it genuinely needs.



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