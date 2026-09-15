Rowen & Wren’s Autumn/Winter Collection Launched This Weekend — These Refined, Nostalgic Pieces Have Me Falling for Traditional Homes Again

There’s something about the first hint of seasonal change. Lamps on earlier, a book left by the armchair, velvet next to jute, and the way interiors shift as winter draws in. It’s the urge to swap lighter linens for heavier throws, to pull favorite blankets from the cupboard, and to create a cocooning that belongs only to this season. Rowen & Wren’s new autumn/winter collection has arrived just at that moment, capturing that lovely, nostalgic quality I look for as the year turns colder — and this year has embraced nostalgic decorating trends wholeheartedly.



Rowen & Wren has always sat in that elusive space between high street and designer for me. Every piece actually feels thoughtfully crafted, but never so precious that you can’t mix it into a home filled with stories and quirks. This winter’s collection is all about warmth: rust velvet, handwoven rugs, oak, cotton, and softly gathered lampshades that glow as dusk falls. I can so easily see myself curled up in the Finley armchair for a slow afternoon, velvet feeling even richer alongside those natural, rustic textures. It’s exactly the kind of collection that makes you want to settle in and unwind.



If I had to pick a favorite, I think it would be the Hanging Sky Lantern. It takes me right back to winters growing up in Sweden, when hanging an Advent star in the window was tradition — something that made even the darkest afternoons feel a little bit magical. The Lantern has that same comforting nostalgia, but with a modern feel that fits so well with how we live now. It’s a little reminder that the best rituals are often are the ones that shape a season and stay with you long after.

If you love this aesthetic and you’re starting to look for something for your own home, or even a thoughtful gift, did you know we have a free product sourcing service at Design Lab by Livingetc? Find is really simple: send us your brief, budget and what you’re looking for, and we’ll curate a tailored selection of pieces to suit.

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