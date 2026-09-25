One of 2027's Biggest Lighting Ideas Has Actually Been Around for 70 Years — These Are the Paper Lamps I'd Buy Now

When absorbing all the beautiful lighting trends for 2027, I kept coming back to one type of light. Natural materials, softened curves, exaggerated scale and a more human approach to illumination are all shaping what comes next — and somehow, paper lamps manage to do all of those things at once. There is something particularly flattering about light once it has passed through paper — instead of seeing the bulb as the source, the entire shade appears to glow. And considering just how much lighting can affect our mood, that softer, more diffused quality feels increasingly important.

Of course, none of this is particularly new — which is perhaps why iconic lamps never really disappear. In 1951, Isamu Noguchi visited Gifu in Japan, a town known for its traditional chochin lanterns, and began developing what became his Akari Light Sculptures, using washi made from mulberry bark over bamboo ribbing. Even the name. More than 70 years later, that combination of something physically delicate but visually substantial still feels remarkably modern. The good news is that the look exists at almost every price point, from an original Akari by Vitra to wonderfully simple high-street versions — IKEA included, whose clever lighting is one of the reasons it continues to appear in our edit of products that can elevate a living room.

As a Design Lab by Livingetc stylist, I wouldn't automatically send a paper lamp into a quiet, all-neutral 'Japandi' scheme. I actually think they become more interesting through contrast. Hang an oversized paper pendant above a lacquered dining table, place one beside chrome or polished steel, or use a sculptural floor version against dark timber and heavily veined stone. Paper gives harder, shinier materials a softness they often need — equally, its visual lightness means you can go much bigger in scale without the fixture feeling oppressive. That's when these lights start looking less like simple lanterns and more like sculpture.

And if you know the kind of light your room needs but haven't found the one, that's exactly what our FIND service at Design Lab by Livingetc is for. Tell us what you're looking for, your style and your budget, and we will put together a curated edit of options for you — completely free.

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