If You Want a Bold Rug, La Redoute Has an Almost Ridiculous Amount of Good Options — I’ve Done the Filtering for You

I can understand why bold rugs can feel intimidating. Because they take up so much visual space, the pattern naturally becomes part of the room’s composition. But when you get it right, that scale is exactly what makes them so effective — they can ground the space, add movement, and give the room a much stronger sense of personality. Maybe that’s why graphic and bold rugs felt like such a natural direction for 2026.

We seem to be craving rooms with a little more feeling and personality, and a rug can introduce both without asking you to change everything else around it. La Redoute's options are great if you're looking for a place to buy a rug with a real range in what “bold” can actually look like — from loose, painterly shapes to sharper geometrics and unexpected color combinations. I also noticed how many of the designs are made from 100% wool, which gives them a lovely weight and resilience for spaces that see a little more everyday traffic.

And in an open-plan room, I’d use that stronger pattern quite deliberately: it can visually define your seating or dining area, almost creating a room within a room. If you like interiors with personality and movement, I think this is one of those moments where it pays to let the floor have a little more say.

And if you’re tempted to go bolder but still wondering whether a rug will actually work in your space, I’d always come back to the basics first: scale, placement, proportion, and what the room is asking for. Our guide on how to choose a rug breaks these basics down really clearly, and they're worth getting to grips with before you commit. Once the practical bits are sorted, you can be much braver with the rug itself.

And if you’d rather not spend hours narrowing it all down yourself, that’s exactly what our free Design Lab by Livingetc Find sourcing service is for. Send over your brief, budget, and a little about your space, and we’ll curate a few tailored options that actually make sense for your room. I'd be happy to help!

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