Shopping for Candles for a Minimalist? These Designs Balance Pared-Back Style With a Calm, Collected Fragrance

I tend to dip in and out of minimalism. But when I am in the thick of it, I go all out. From my bedscape to de-labelled diffusers, muted cushions, and minimalist candles. If you can't help but love the peaceful ambiance that comes with this design style, then you know how every little detail counts.

So, I've rounded up the best candles that look pared back and evoke a calm atmosphere. Imagine gentle notes of lavender, amber, sage, and jasmine wafting from modest vessels that weave into your home's design story.

If you're shopping for a minimalist with no idea of what to get them or you're indulging in a little retail therapy of your own, these candles won't let you down.

If you love a reserved scent, the new Reena Simon x Beauty Pie candles should be on your radar. And while you're here, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter for more design news.