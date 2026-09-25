Shopping for Candles for a Minimalist? These Designs Balance Pared-Back Style With a Calm, Collected Fragrance
These scents settle into a space and silently draw the room together
I tend to dip in and out of minimalism. But when I am in the thick of it, I go all out. From my bedscape to de-labelled diffusers, muted cushions, and minimalist candles. If you can't help but love the peaceful ambiance that comes with this design style, then you know how every little detail counts.
So, I've rounded up the best candles that look pared back and evoke a calm atmosphere. Imagine gentle notes of lavender, amber, sage, and jasmine wafting from modest vessels that weave into your home's design story.
If you're shopping for a minimalist with no idea of what to get them or you're indulging in a little retail therapy of your own, these candles won't let you down.
Plum & Ashby is one of my go-tos when it comes to calming home fragrance. Case in point, this gorgeous lavender and amber bedroom candle.
Minimalism doesn't have to mean plain glass or all white. This double-walled sage green, jasmine scent from Oliver Bonas proves just that.
Moss, black currant and whispers of woody fragrance are the star of this 34 Boulevard Saint-Germain Scented Candle from Diptyque. And the ceramic three-wick large candle is even better.
Jo Malone's townhouse candles are so elegant in its style of minimalism. And the candle lid to match draws the whole look together.
Habitat's Sea Minerals & Sage XL Candle is a lovely way to make your bedroom smell nice. The ribbon unfurls, and you're left with frosted glass and a classy silver top.
If you love a reserved scent, the new Reena Simon x Beauty Pie candles should be on your radar. And while you're here, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter for more design news.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.