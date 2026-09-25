Shopping for Candles for a Minimalist? These Designs Balance Pared-Back Style With a Calm, Collected Fragrance

These scents settle into a space and silently draw the room together

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A GIF of minimalist scented candles from Plum &amp; Ashby, Jo Malone London, Loewe, Maison Margiela
These candles stand out without doing too much — and therein lies its charm.
(Image credit: Plum & Ashby, Jo Malone London, Loewe, Maison Margiela)

I tend to dip in and out of minimalism. But when I am in the thick of it, I go all out. From my bedscape to de-labelled diffusers, muted cushions, and minimalist candles. If you can't help but love the peaceful ambiance that comes with this design style, then you know how every little detail counts.

So, I've rounded up the best candles that look pared back and evoke a calm atmosphere. Imagine gentle notes of lavender, amber, sage, and jasmine wafting from modest vessels that weave into your home's design story.

If you're shopping for a minimalist with no idea of what to get them or you're indulging in a little retail therapy of your own, these candles won't let you down.

If you love a reserved scent, the new Reena Simon x Beauty Pie candles should be on your radar. And while you're here, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter for more design news.

Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.