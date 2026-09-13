This Interiors Expert Just Launched 3 Minimalist Scented Candles that Add to the 'Emotional Architecture' of Your Home

Nearly two years in the making, author, creative director, and interior expert Reena Simon and Beauty Pie have finally launched their home fragrance. And let me tell you, it's elevated minimalism at its finest.

These three luxury scented candles from Reena Simon x Beauty Pie look like another curated ceramic vessel on the surface, only to unveil thoughtfully layered notes for morning, afternoon, and evening scents for your space.

I spoke to Reena about the thought behind each fragrance, and it's clear the level of intention that went into finalizing each blend and the designer silhouette itself. So, let's get into what each of these scented candles sparks in a home.

For Morning Reena Simon x Beauty Pie Rêves d'Èze Luxury Scented Candle £65 at Beauty Pie "Rêves d’Èze is my morning candle," says design expert Reena Simon. "It has mint and eucalyptus, along with green basil and tea leaves, so it feels airy and outdoorsy rather than sharp or citrusy. It reminds me of opening a door and feeling fresh air hit your face, or even of the first morning on holiday somewhere in the South of France. I love using this to make my kitchen smell good. I also recommend styling it in a hallway, or anywhere you naturally pass through at the beginning of the day." For Afternoon Reena Simon x Beauty Pie Time Well Spent Luxury Scented Candle £65 at Beauty Pie "Time Well Spent belongs to golden hour and to the rooms where people gather. Cardamom and clove bring warmth, but then you discover violet, sandalwood, moss, and soft musks underneath," she notes. "I really love the moss because it stops the fragrance from becoming too sweet or conventionally floral, giving it an earthy feeling. It's just the thing to make your living room smell nice. Remember to pause and watch as the ceramic vessel begins to glow while the light outside starts to fade." For Night Reena Simon x Beauty Pie Midnight Cashmere Luxury Scented Candle £65 at Beauty Pie "Midnight Cashmere is really special and the most emotional scent for me," Reena says. "The first notes you immediately notice are smoke and clove, then the scent softens into hazelnut cream and vanilla, with amber, guaiacwood, sandalwood, and birch tar underneath. The smoke and wood stop the sweeter notes from taking over, making it feel darker and slightly more masculine than you might first expect. I only light it once the house is quiet and my kids are asleep, allowing me to fully relax with no intention of moving again."

(Image credit: Reena Simon x Beauty Pie)

When I asked Reena about her love for interior perfuming, she explained that scent, to her, isn't simply the finishing touch to a room. "I always talk about how it should be viewed more as emotional architecture. You take in the atmosphere of a space and often have a physical reaction before you’ve properly noticed the furniture or the colors, and scent plays such a big part in that," she says.

"I had already used and loved Beauty Pie for years, so when the opportunity came to create something together, I wanted it to feel very connected to how I actually live. Our homes are never just one mood all day, so rather than designing one signature fragrance, I wanted to create three candles for three distinct moments: the freshness of morning, the softness of golden hour, and the stillness that comes once the house is at its calmest, usually in the evening."

Speaking to the minimalist vessel, she points out that the physical design was just as important as the fragrance. "I wanted a substantial three-wick candle that could really scent a room, but I also wanted the vessel to feel like an object you would choose for your home," she adds.

"I originally hoped the candles could be refillable and, when that wasn’t technically possible, it led us towards something I think is even more beautiful — Beauty Pie’s first ceramic candle vessel. The matte finish is tactile, the colors sit naturally within an interior, and, once the candle is finished, it becomes a keepsake rather than something you immediately throw away. That was really important to me as I value permanence."

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To me, the best home fragrance should exist in your home long after the wick burns out and the reeds dry out. And as Reena points out, this candle effortlessly switches into a covert catch-all that can live on your coffee table. But until then, enjoy its stacked form by tucking the lid under the candle while it brightens your home — lining up the indent in the base with the top for a cool, statuesque moment.

Reena Simon Social Links Navigation Creative Director Reena Simon is an interior expert working at the intersection of home, culture, and modern family life. With over a decade in the interiors and lifestyle space, she is known for an emotionally intelligent approach to design, prioritizing atmosphere, ritual, and how spaces make us feel, not just how they look. She is also the founder and creator of The Intentional Home™.

More Scented Candles to Shop

If you're wondering which of these new candles are ideal for autumn, Reena recommends Time Well Spent. "Golden hour is my favorite time of day in any season, but there is something really beautiful about it as autumn arrives," she tells me. "By September, the light through our kitchen windows turns amber in the late afternoon, and that is when I want this candle lit. It's the first point in the day where I feel like I can exhale."

And for more delicious-smelling candle inspiration, these are the candles interior designers are burning in their homes right now — you're welcome.

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