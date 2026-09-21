The Most Calming Home Fragrances for a Relaxing Ambiance — Each Recommendation Is Set to Unwind

Calm scents will forever remain a constant in my home scenting routine. There's nothing like returning home from a stressful day and being greeted by a chorus of soothing notes the moment you step inside.

Although scented candles are a vibey way to switch up the mood, diffusers are a clever constant, and room and pillow sprays are perfect in a pinch — not to mention, incense is a nice choice for your evening rituals.

Of course, more than the format, it's all in the notes you choose. You don't want something sharp or bright, so focus on soft, serene blends. Think chamomile, tea, lavender, jasmine, sandalwood, and refined vanilla home fragrance.

This hand-picked collection of scents will help you romanticize your bedtime routine or even just lend a scent-ual moment of quietude during the waking hours.

Speaking of scents on a mission, while these fragrances calm your quiet spaces, let our kitchen candle recommendations freshen your culinary zone. And don't forget to sign up for the Livingetc newsletter for more.

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