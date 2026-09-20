Finally, a True 'Design' Advent Calendar — And Inside Its Windows You'll Find Westwing, Aesop, Ferm Living, Broste Copenhagen, and More

Forget disappointing novelty items, this gifting bundle is full of decor you'll actually appreciate

Amiya Baratan&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
A GIF of decor in Westwing&#039;s 2026 advent calendar
And this is just a small preview of what's to come...
(Image credit: Westwing)

I was just complaining about early Christmas fatigue with all the festive launches hitting shelves perhaps a season too early. However, I stand corrected because the moment I found this 2026 Advent Calendar on Westwing, filled with decor, I could almost hear Mariah Carey's whistle notes buzzing through the air.

Never have I ever spotted a true design advent calendar before. And while I'm all for the glamorous boxes filled with beauty bits and delicious scented candles, I have to say this design-led set might be my favorite advent yet.

And it's not the kind of calendar that'll leave you feeling cheated either. There are no novelty items taking up space in these boxes. Instead, you'll find gifts from Westwing Collection, Aesop, Bloomingville, Audo Copenhagen, Ferm Living, DBKD, Philippi, Vinga, Vondels, WMF, Archivist, and Broste. Plus, if it's anything like last year's stylish advent calendars, now's the time to ready your cart.

Latest Videos FromLivingetc

Wish List Advent Calendar Decor from Westwing

While this advent calendar has reignited my excitement for the festive season that will no doubt soon approach, I'm still doing some fall shopping for my home. And lucky us, the latest instalment of The Fifty is all things cozy and autumnal.

Subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter so you don't miss out on the next festive drop.

Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.