Finally, a True 'Design' Advent Calendar — And Inside Its Windows You'll Find Westwing, Aesop, Ferm Living, Broste Copenhagen, and More

I was just complaining about early Christmas fatigue with all the festive launches hitting shelves perhaps a season too early. However, I stand corrected because the moment I found this 2026 Advent Calendar on Westwing, filled with decor, I could almost hear Mariah Carey's whistle notes buzzing through the air.

Never have I ever spotted a true design advent calendar before. And while I'm all for the glamorous boxes filled with beauty bits and delicious scented candles, I have to say this design-led set might be my favorite advent yet.

And it's not the kind of calendar that'll leave you feeling cheated either. There are no novelty items taking up space in these boxes. Instead, you'll find gifts from Westwing Collection, Aesop, Bloomingville, Audo Copenhagen, Ferm Living, DBKD, Philippi, Vinga, Vondels, WMF, Archivist, and Broste. Plus, if it's anything like last year's stylish advent calendars, now's the time to ready your cart.

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Westwing Advent Calendar 2026 £249 at Westwing This is major for anyone awaiting Westwing's UK launch earlier this year. And within just months of its arrival, it has announced news of this gorgeous advent calendar. There seems to be a bit of a Scandi theme throughout its contents, and I'm not complaining. And what might be my favorite part of all is that most of the contents remain a surprise. Now, that wouldn't be as much of a pro if it were from a random brand. But considering I spend a lot of time admiring the virtual aisles of Westwing, I trust that it won't let us down. Plus, looking at the few gifts they have revealed — Aesop's Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash, Audo Copenhagen Salt & Pepper Grinders, Westwing's Aria Tray, seasonal napkins from Ferm Living, a Bloomingville advent star, and a VINGA lamp — I predict only design-worthy gifts to come.

Wish List Advent Calendar Decor from Westwing

While this advent calendar has reignited my excitement for the festive season that will no doubt soon approach, I'm still doing some fall shopping for my home. And lucky us, the latest instalment of The Fifty is all things cozy and autumnal.

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