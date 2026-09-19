Coming Up in London — 5 Too-Cool-to-Miss Things to Do for Your October Diary

It doesn't take more than a handful of weeks into autumn to forget about the sudden buzz every Londoner gets as soon as spring stages its comeback. But to those who claim there is no better place to be when the sun hits than here, I always say the same: few cities look and feel as good dressed in orange leaves as the British capital, and the plethora of openings and events punctuating the autumn calendar may well have something to do with it.

With leading arts fairs Frieze London and Frieze Masters returning alongside another edition of global design showcase PAD London in just a few weeks, it's time for some serious planning. From skyline-blessed jazz concerts and a neighborhood-wide festival capturing the well-traveled spirit of Mayfair's Mount Street to the most discreet new bar we can't wait to get ourselves a table at, here's your fluff-free guide to what to do in London this October.

The Design Moment

Art, Decor, and Furniture Find New Forms at PAD London 2026

In the picture: Night Garden by Alfhild Sarah Külper. (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and Rademakers Gallery)

Berkeley Square, Mayfair. October 14-18

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The 18th edition of PAD London, one of the world's leading art, design, and jewelry fairs, returns to Berkeley Square, Mayfair, October 14-18. Gathering 67 exhibitors from 18 countries, including 12 newcomers, the fair brings together museum-quality historical works, bold contemporary furniture, one-off craft and precious accessories in a dialogue between past, present, and future. A fixture of London's October calendar, PAD is also a chance to discover influential galleries including Carpenters Workshop Gallery and Nilufar Gallery, two of the foremost protagonists of London Design Festival and Milan Design Week, and Friedman Benda. As in recent years, though, it's exhibitions of younger galleries that have caught my eye: I'm particularly looking forward to Initio Arts & Design's historic French and Italian pieces, Pik'd's technicolored ceramics, and Swedish artist-designer Alfhild Sarah Külper's fuzzy textiles at Rademakers Gallery.

Book your tickets to PAD London 2026.

The Art Pick

Creativity Abounds at Frieze London 2026 — And Mount Street Neighbourhood Arts Festival

For the third consecutive year, the Mount Street Neighbourhood Arts Festival brings its eccentric-chic mix of visual arts, literature, fashion, and food to the iconic London district through pop-ups, designer residencies, live talks, and workshops. (Image credit: Norman Wilcox Geissen)

The Regent's Park, October 15-18 (Frieze London and Frieze Masters). Various locations across Mount Street Neighbourhood, October 12-17 (Mount Street Neighbourhood Arts Festival)

October in London wouldn't be half as frenetic without global art platform Frieze putting up a three-part show across Frieze London, Frieze Masters (both October 14-18), and Frieze Sculpture (through November 1). Now in its 24th edition, the appointment, hosted on the grounds of Regent's Park, will see ambitious solo presentations, from Dalton Paula at Lisson and Albert Oehlen at Gagosian to Marina Perez Simão at Pace, alongside a debuting section examining how artists respond to mass culture, consumer goods, and the information flows of mass media, The Code Universe, and regulars like Focus and Artist-to-Artist. At Frieze Masters, the emphasis shifts towards rediscovery with Anthony van Dyck's Portrait of a Nobleman, a 26th-Dynasty bronze of Ptah, and Ampe Kempkes's Queering Modernism, unveiling a manifold archive of queer visual histories.

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Elsewhere in the city, and not far from Regent's Park, the third iteration of Mount Street Neighbourhood Arts Festival (October 12-17) injects more inspiration into London with its signature mixture of art, design, food, and conversation. Must-sees include photographer Miles Aldridge's 15 Minutes of Fame, a Hauser & Wirth Publishers pop-up, and a series of intimate talks and breakfasts dotted around the seriously charming district.

Book your tickets to Frieze London and Frieze Masters. Find out more about Mount Street Neighbourhood Arts Festival

The Culture Spot

Ronnie Scott's Takes Over Seabird, the Rooftop Bar of The Hoxton, Southwark

After spending a night at Upstairs at Ronnie's just a few months back, I can confidently say Ronnie Scott's is one of the quintessentially London experiences everyone should get to try at least once in their life. (Image credit: The Hoxton, Southwark and Ronnie Scott's)

Seabird at The Hoxton, Southwark, eight Sundays from October 18 to December 6

This October, following a sold-out first edition, Seabird, the rooftop restaurant perched on the 14th floor of The Hoxton, Southwark, welcomes back its much-loved Ronnie Scott's series in partnership with GREY GOOSE® Vodka. Across eight Sundays from October 18 to December 6, London's legendary jazz and blues institution will bring its unmistakable sound to the rooftop, where sweeping city views, Iberian seafood, and live music make for a rather dreamy way to ease into the colder season. The lineup is especially tempting, spanning award-winning Scottish vocalist Georgia Cécile and the groove-led Jackson Mathod to Cherise, Natalie Duncan, and Myele Manzanza, while a limited-edition cocktail menu puts GREY GOOSE at the center of the experience with curated drinks like winter Espresso and oyster-paired Bergamot Martinis. Each performance comes with a four-course seafood-focused menu and a Classic GREY GOOSE Tiny Tini, making the program a one-Sunday plan that feels particularly hard to resist.

Keen to know what Ronnie Scott's feels like? Revisit our recent feature on the recently refurbished Upstairs at Ronnie's, or book your tickets for the Ronnie Scott's Seabird takeover.

The Foodie Find

Labombe by Trivet Goes Even Artsier

Those cherry and lard skewers are to die for, I promise. (Image credit: Jodi Hinds. Design: Umay Çeviker)

Labombe by Trivet at COMO Metropolitan. From October 1

One of the best restaurants in London for gastronomy and interiors connoisseurs, Labombe by Trivet celebrates its first birthday on 1 October with the launch of a new British contemporary art programme at COMO Metropolitan. Created with A Space for Art and Incubator Gallery, the restaurant's first art rotation will overhaul its existing collection with a curated selection of boundary-pushing emerging artists. Confirmed artists include Katherine Qiyu Su, Eva Dixon, and Emma Windsor-Liscombe, with further names to be announced, making the address one to know for people keen to pair standout food and wine with a full immersion in the freshest British talent.

Book your table at Labombe by Trivet.

Where to Drink

Venus Bar Brings France's Joie de Vivre to Chelsea

And the Livingetc is already thinking of booking in mass to join in the frenzy. (Image credit: Brasserie Angelica)

Venus Bar at Brasserie Angelica. From October 9

Opening on 9 October beneath Brasserie Olivia on the corner of Sloane Square, Venus Bar brings a distinctly 1970s Paris-inspired atmosphere to Chelsea. Designed as a speakeasy-style retreat, the new space features warm oak paneling, a sleek chrome bar, and shelves filled with vinyl and antique objects sourced from French markets. Expect details including glass absinthe fountains, chess sets, antique silver candlesticks, and Chartreuse-green velvet chairs, creating an intimate, richly layered setting beneath the restaurant. An instant contender for our edit of best London bars, the launch adds a new late-night destination to Brasserie Olivia, infusing French joie de vivre and vintage Parisian character into Sloane Square.

Book your table at Venus Bar.

Want to know what to do in London in October 2026 and beyond? Stay in the loop by subscribing to the Livingetc newsletter to get our top stories straight to your inbox. And if you want to get away from it all, check out our five curated itineraries for an artful day trip from London.