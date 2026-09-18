I know a rug is a big decision that can make or break a room, so going bold can be risky. That said, I can't help but naturally gravitate toward saturated shades and bolder prints. A larger part of me favors a solid-sofa/fun-rug pairing over a safer, more neutral route. Feel the same way? Well, a recent scroll through Florida design duo MONIOMI Design's maximalist Miami home provided me with bountiful inspiration, and I can't get the bright green rug from its living room out of my mind.

To cut to the chase, it's from Nordic Knots. And there are a few reasons why it leaves quite an impression. Firstly, it taps into the latest rug trends, which are getting much more characterful. Borders, artisanal prints, and bold hues are becoming the signs of a thoughtfully curated space. But not only that: the punchy green of this bordered rug is also having a moment in design right now. No wonder this rug is ticking all my boxes.

So, if you are looking for a refresh underfoot, now is the time to take a risk. Though this piece was styled in a more maximalist space, a pop of color can work in a range of schemes. It's more about adding that textile that elevates the room, rounds out the color scheme, and, of course, feels fabulously soft.

Even when styled in this maximalist room, it doesn't feel overwhelming or distracting — it's a natural fit. (Image credit: MONIOMI Design)

Nordic Knots by Campbell-Rey Climbing Vine in Olive £695 at nordicknots.com Designed by Campbell-Rey for Nordic Knots, the brand describes this rug as "combining the interior design duo's captivating use of color with the restraint of Nordic neoclassicism." And that fits the aesthetic perfectly. Not only does it hit the latest color trends, but it's crafted from durable New Zealand wool and promises ultimate softness underfoot. The prices are premium, but they're reflective of the quality and style you are paying for.



If I'm being honest, the color of this rug immediately sold me. Green color trends are going bold this year. We are trading dull olives for a more vibrant variation — that subtle, zingy yellow undertone brings instant warmth. And it still feels grounded, because no matter what shade of green you decorate with, it will always be the most prominent nature-inspired color.

For instance, even in this maximalist, tropical-designed living room, the bold rug sits harmoniously. The teal and green in the rug are reflected elsewhere in the room, and everything feels balanced — nothing is shouting too loudly for attention. And that's a wonderful example of how even bold rugs can be a natural addition to a space. Plus, the wreath motif is said to be inspired by the history of garden design — yet another nod to grounded, yet fashionable design.

So, have I passed on my love for this rug yet? I know a rug can be a big-ticket item, so to make sure you're investing in the right one for your space, I've sourced several similar styles in a range of prices and patterns. Whether it's the color scheme or the whimsical border you like, below are some stylish alternative options.

I have to say, border rugs have really grown on me this year — they are such an easy way to add a little color and pattern without getting stuck with something that may overwhelm your room. And so far, the Color of the Year announcements seem to be predicting blue and green as some of the most favored interior colors going into 2027.

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