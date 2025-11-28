Oops, Forgot the Advent Calendar? These Are the Coolest, Last-Minute Options You Can Still Buy (That Aren't Just Filled With Cheap Chocolate)
There’s still time to step up your advent calendar game with these luxe options
If you’ve somehow reached December without securing an advent calendar — and the usual supermarket, milk-chocolate countdown does not tempt you — all is not lost. This year, luxury beauty, fragrance, and lifestyle Advent calendars have become the real holiday treat. From haute British department stores to several high-end retailers, there are still some fantastic calendars in stock — but only if you act fast, that is.
More than just daily sweets, these Advent calendars promise a month of discovery and indulgence: from teas to perfumes, candles to preserves, these essentials feel far more grown-up than any chocolate bar. They’re the kind of thing you’ll actually want to keep out on your mantelpiece as part of your Christmas decor, not hide away.
Below, we’ve curated nine of the best, and, more importantly, still-available high-end Advent calendars that prove there’s a lot more to December 1 – 24 than last year's bog-standard chocolate.
Not only is the Scented Candle & Oils Advent Calendar from John Lewis still in stock, but it's also currently on sale. Delivering 12 days of scented indulgence, it's filled with a carefully curated mix of luxury travel-size candles, mini tins, and fragrant oils from brands such as NEOM, Skandinavisk, Aery, Voluspa, Stoneglow, and Lily-flame.
What makes this calendar feel more grown-up and design-savvy is its focus on ambience, not confection. The assorted home-fragrance offerings invite you to slow down, light a candle, and lean into the long nights with intentionality. In a season often defined by frantic shopping and over-the-top decor, this Advent calendar offers something quietly luxurious: 12 chances to make your home feel like a softly scented winter retreat.
Any coffee lover is bound to enjoy this pretty 25-day Advent calendar filled with Nespresso® compatible pods from specialty roaster, Grind. It's packed with heaps of different brands, so no day will taste the same, plus, the 25th day has a bonus limited-edition Christmas blend capsule. And in even better news, it's currently 50% off.
If you don't have a coffee pod machine, Grind also have a Bean or Ground coffee Advent calendars, with 12 days of different speciality single-origin coffees. Yum.
This festive tree-to-treat offering from Jo Malone London transforms the typical Advent calendar into a joyful, design-forward twist on holiday tradition. Rather than doors behind a calendar, you get twelve beautifully wrapped ornaments — each hiding a scented surprise. Expect a mix of colognes, miniature candles, and bath and body treats. The idea is playful but elegant: hang them on the tree, scatter them on the dinner table, or stash them discreetly as daily gifts for yourself or loved ones.
The Missoma Exclusive Advent Calendar from Fortnum & Mason turns the holiday countdown into a jewellery-lover’s dream. Behind 12 individually numbered doors lie a curated collection of elegant pieces — from bracelets and cuffs to earrings and charms, many of them limited-edition or never-before-seen.
It’s designed not as a throwaway seasonal box but as a keepsake jewellery box you’ll keep long after January: each piece feels wearable, timeless and distinctly Missoma, perfect for layering or for simple, standout looks.
If you are craving a sweeter Advent calendar this year, the Hotel Chocolat’s Grand Advent Calendar turns the usual chocolate countdown into a full-on festive event. Behind each of its 24 large doors, you’ll find generous portions: thick, solid chocolate slabs, rich truffles, seasonal favourites like salted-caramel snowflakes, plus chocolate "cracker" decorations — and even more indulgent surprises.
According to the brand, you might discover hot-chocolate sachets for cozy winter nights, or small bottles of their signature Velvetised Cream liqueur, giving the calendar a grown-up, celebratory twist rather than a simple "one piece of chocolate a day."
The 2025 Liberty Men’s Advent Calendar offers 25 days of carefully selected grooming, skincare, fragrance and hair-care essentials — tucked into a handsome Ianthe-print box illustrated to mark the 150-year heritage of Liberty London.
Over the course of December, this calendar transforms everyday grooming into an elevated, celebratory routine — ideal for anyone who appreciates quality, variety and a touch of festive luxury.
For those truly wanting to invest in luxury, this high-end perfume house brings prestige fragrance into the Advent calendar space — a splurge-worthy option for connoisseurs or serious perfume fans.
What elevates the Countdown Calendar by Maison Francis Kurkdjian beyond the typical fragrance edit is its craftsmanship and attention to detail. Every miniature fragrance, body elixir, and scented gesture feels like an immersion into Kurkdjian’s world — refined, poetic, and quietly opulent.
The 2025 Cartwright & Butler Advent Calendar is a beautifully illustrated, oversized calendar with 24 sliding drawers, each one filled with a curated treat from this beloved British kitchen-and-food-gift brand. Inside you’ll find a delicious mix of sweet and savoury biscuits, preserves, hot drinks, cakes, confectionery and more — from buttery shortbreads and chocolatey truffles to indulgent sweets and warming teas.
It’s less about miniature samples and more about full-flavored, generously-sized treats that make December feel like a month-long tasting event. With its mix of savoury and sweet, Cartwright & Butler’s calendar feels like a grown-up, decidedly more thoughtful alternative to the “cheap chocolate behind the door” format.
Unwrapping the Rituals Deluxe Advent calendar is like opening the door to a festive sanctuary: the box unfolds into a magical 360° diorama, complete with a winter-village scene that gradually comes alive as you draw each of the 24 doors. Behind each door lies a mix of body-care treasures, home fragrances, and bathing luxuries — from shimmering body oils to softly scented candles.
With a design that makes this Advent calendar as decorative as it is practical, it becomes more than a festive treat, but rather a winter display you’ll want to show off every Christmas from now on.
If you’re still without an Advent calendar, now’s the time to act. Many of these calendars are on their last legs — especially the most luxe and limited-edition ones.
So, whether you're looking for a home fragrance Advent calendar specifically, or want something more unusual like chocolate, jewellery, or sweets, jump on it. Because come December 1st, nothing quite says festive like opening a door to a bath oil, a candle, or a new beauty favorite.
